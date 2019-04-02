Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Forecasts to 2024 - ABB, Schindler Electric and Siemens are Leading - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 11:46 AM EDT
The "Intelligent Motor Control Center Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intelligent Motor Control Center market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.885 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.39%, over the forecast period of (2019-2024).
With the rising labor costs and high competition market, which lead to low-profit margin for companies, the need for high-efficiency motors with improved control and automated systems has increased considerably.
The impact on IMCCs, due to advancements in technology, made its components (electromechanical relays, circuit breakers, electronic devices, such as variable frequency drives) more robust, and in turn, increased the robustness of the IMCCs. The lifecycle of an IMCC is more than 20 years, which tremendously reduces the replacement rate of equipment. Even in case of product defects, end users are likely to replace only the faulty components rather than the entire equipment, which results in depletion of revenues in the market.
Automation is a growing trend that is witnessed across various industries. High labor costs and high competitive rivalry have triggered the demand for automated systems in the processes. Automated systems are replacing manual labor in various industrial processes.
Key Market Trends
Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share
IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.
Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.
Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period.
North America to Account for Major Share
The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.
Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market.
IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production
The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.
It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.
Competitive Landscape
With the existing companies shifting from MCCs to IMCCs, and with the growing demand for intelligent motor control centers, companies are competing on a large scale. As this is a fragmented market, competitive rivalry is very high, with newer companies trying to tap the niche areas of the market.
Some of the key players in the Intelligent Motor Control Center Market are ABB, Schindler Electric, and Siemens.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Level of Industrial Automation
4.3.2 Wide Range of Benefits Offered by Intelligent MCCs over Traditional MCCs
4.3.3 Increased Focus on Developing an Efficient Manufacturing/Production Processes
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Costlier Product Implementation due to Hidden Costs in Equipment Installation
4.4.2 Increase in the Use of Switchgears in Medium-voltage Segment
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Operating Voltage
5.1.1 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.1.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Chemicals/Petrochemicals
5.2.3 Food and Beverage
5.2.4 Mining and Metals
5.2.5 Pulp and Paper
5.2.6 Power Generation
5.2.7 Oil and Gas
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Cement Manufacturing, Wastewater Management)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.2 Eaton Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 ABB Limited
6.1.5 Siemens AG
6.1.6 Larson & Turbo Limited
6.1.7 General Electric Co.
6.1.8 Technical Control Systems Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
