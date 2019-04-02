Einstein verdoppelt Kundenstamm nach Einführung mobiler Apps

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 11:48 AM EDT
Einstein Exchange, eine Börse für Kryptowährungen mit dem weltweit schnellsten Wachstum, gab einen außergewöhnlichen Anstieg bei den Neukunden nach Einführung der kostenlosen mobilen Wallet- und Trading-Anwendungen des Unternehmens bekannt. Vierzehn Tage nach der Einführung verzeichnete Einstein über 60.000 Neukunden, was einem Anstieg von 100 % bei der Gesamtkundenzahl entspricht. Hinzu kamen über 20.000 Kunden, die sich in der eigenentwickelten KYC-Engine der App identifiziert haben.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005844/de/
Einstein Exchange's new cryptocurrency mobile wallet, designed for simplicity and ease of use, available in 12 different languages. (Photo: Business Wire)
Einstein führte seine mobilen Anwendungen für Kryptowährungen in der ersten Märzwoche 2019 im Apple iOS Store und im Google Play Store ein. Die Apps ermöglichen den Handel mit Kryptowährungen, Identitätsprüfungen innerhalb der App, unbegrenzte Finanzierung über Visa (NYSE: V) und Mastercard (NYSE: MA) bei mobiler 3DS-Sicherheit sowie einen unbegrenzten Empfehlungsbonus von 10 USD für alle Kunden, die ihre Identität verifizieren.
Die Android-Apps sowohl von Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) als auch von Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) schnellten auf Spitzenplätze der Top New Free bzw. Top 100 Free Finanz-Apps. Mit über 10.000 neuer Downloads pro Tag sorgten sie für einen Anstieg des Handelsvolumens der Börse um über 19.000 %.
„Die mobilen Anwendungen von Einstein erlebten ein überwältigendes und fulminantes Debüt. Wir brauchten 18 Monate, um unsere ersten 65.000 Kunden zu gewinnen. Unsere mobilen Apps hingegen erwiesen sich auf globaler Ebene für uns als äußerst wertvoll, da sie in nur 2 Wochen über 60.000 Neukunden generierten“, so Michael Gokturk, CEO von Einstein.
„Wir müssen weiterhin aktiv bleiben, um neue Kunden zu gewinnen und unseren Marktanteil auszubauen, aber diese Art von Akzeptanz stimmt uns optimistisch, denn sie zeigt die Wertschätzung des Markts, die wir benötigen, um unsere Innovationen fortzusetzen und die Expansion der Branche voranzutreiben.“
Mit Einstein Convert, den ausgezeichneten mobilen Krypto-Wallets des Unternehmens, können Kunden verschiedene Arten von Kryptowährungen mit den Sicherheits- und Schutzfunktionen ihrer Mobiltelefone kostenlos konvertieren, verdienen und ausgeben. Außerdem erhalten sie 10 USD für jeden Freund, den sie der App empfehlen, und können einen beliebigen Teil ihres Wallet-Guthabens über ihre kostenlose elektronische Einstein-Kreditkarte ausgeben, die direkt auf ihrem Mobiltelefon verfügbar ist.
„Die Apps sind einfach und durchdacht gestaltet“, ergänzte Gokturk. „Die Funktion, die unsere kühnsten Erwartungen übertroffen hat, war jedoch unser Empfehlungsprogramm. Wir brauchten die App nicht über traditionelle Werbung vermarkten, denn unsere Kunden sind davon so begeistert, dass sie zu unserem stärksten Vertriebskanal wurden. Besser konnte es für uns nicht laufen.“
Über Einstein Exchange
Einstein Exchange ist eine in Kanada ansässige Börse für Kryptowährungen. Seit ihrer Einführung im Jahr 2017 ermöglicht sie es über 125.000 Kunden, Kryptowährungen wie beispielsweise Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Litecoin kostenlos zu handeln, zu verdienen oder auszugeben. Einstein ist in Kanada beim FINTRAC als virtuelle Wechselbörse registriert. Einstein arbeitet mit allen großen Banken zusammen und ist für die Annahme von Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Flexepin sowie SKRILL von Kunden lizenziert, die in Kryptowährungen investieren wollen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005844/de/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471