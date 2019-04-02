Elastic Introduces Elastic Common Schema (ECS) to Enable Uniform Data Modeling

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 12:49 PM EDT
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of version 1.0 of the Elastic Common Schema (ECS), an open source specification developed with support from the Elastic user community that provides a consistent and customizable way for users to structure their event data in Elasticsearch. ECS facilitates the unified analysis of data from diverse sources so that content such as dashboards and machine learning jobs can be applied more broadly, searches can be crafted more efficiently, and field names can be recalled by analysts more easily.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005921/en/
Kibana dashboard enabled by ECS that visualizes multiple sources of network data (Graphic: Business Wire)
“As our users continue to store new and more diverse data in Elasticsearch, such as logs, metrics, and security events from cloud resources, hosts, services, and network devices, the ability to ask questions that span across these sources becomes even more important," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. “The Elastic Common Schema provides a shared language for our community of users to understand their data, collaborate to develop resources across the Stack, and more quickly drill down to identify a potential attacker or determine the root cause of an operational issue.”
Implementing ECS simplifies the analysis of disparate data sources, supporting a wide range of use cases, including logging, security analytics, and application performance monitoring. When fully adopted, ECS helps users to more easily visualize, search, drill down, and pivot through their data. ECS also streamlines the implementation of automated analysis methods, including machine learning-based anomaly detection and alerting.
ECS also streamlines the development of analytics content. Instead of creating new searches and dashboards each time an organization adds a data source with a new format, users can continue leveraging ECS-aware searches and dashboards. ECS also makes it far easier for organizations to directly adopt analytics content from other parties that use ECS, whether Elastic, a partner, or an open source project.
“Corelight’s goal is to provide organizations access to key data, particularly for network traffic monitoring, which is fundamental to enterprise security," said Allen Male, Director of Strategic Alliances and Partners for Corelight. “Upon learning about the new Elastic Common Schema, we appreciated its power and began working to support it. These joint efforts help customers make use of enhanced capabilities that reduce their security risk without additional analyst effort."
“I think ECS is really great for analysts who need to build a cohesive story across many different sources,” said Bradford Dabbs, Solutions Engineer at Perched. “It gives users who are just getting started exploring a new data set a baseline for where to start. They may not know much about their data yet, but if they align with ECS as they start extracting fields, it will save them a lot of headaches when it comes time to use the data.”
“ECS helps our team know what everything means,” said Tomas Chytil, Product Manager at Tieto. “Reducing this complexity should improve both the productivity of our developers and the focus of our end-users.”
Learn More
- Read the ECS blog
- Sign up for the ECS webinar
- Start a free trial with Elasticsearch Service
- Read about Elastic’s customers
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005921/en/
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT