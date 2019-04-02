NetApp Accelerates Access to Critical Business Data with Ultrafast Performance

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced NetApp® Memory Accelerated Data (MAX Data) 1.3 supporting the Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory. The combination of MAX Data and Intel Optane DC persistent memory enables organizations to stay competitive by doing more with their data so they can do more for their customers.
Companies are challenged with using unprecedented volumes of data to achieve real business impact. Taking advantage of data is often easier said than done. New applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, real-time analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT), all of which are memory hungry and fueled by massive datasets, compound this challenge. By using a promising new memory tier, NetApp helps customers put their data to work without having to rearchitect their critical applications. MAX Data gives customers the tools to unlock the value of enormous datasets and extend a Data Fabric strategy all the way into their servers with applications and data that are critical to their business.
"As the leading developer of digital humans technology and creative content, we chose NetApp MAX Data to support our SUNFLOWER Framework© that enables acquisition of huge 3D and 4D data sets, for which intense development work is then fueled with more application workloads per server," said Milan Kljajic, system engineer, 3Lateral.
“With NetApp MAX Data now supporting Intel Optane DC persistent memory, organizations can accelerate data pipelines across an entire enterprise to power applications such as Oracle and MongoDB with the simplicity, choice, and scale necessary for real business impact,” said Joel Reich, executive vice president, Storage Systems and Software, NetApp. “With the volume of data generated and managed across on-premises data centers, IoT devices and sensors, as well as in hybrid cloud environments, having a Data Fabric strategy that spans edge, core, and cloud is essential to business success.”
“Customers can unlock the value of their data stockpiles with the powerful combination of 2nd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, vice president and general manager, Datacenter Product Management and Storage at Intel. “Working with innovators like NetApp will help us move, store and process more data than ever before.”
MAX Data is the industry’s first enterprise storage solution using Intel Optane DC persistent memory in servers to store persistent data delivering affordable, memory-like low latency and flash-like capacity, without any rewrites required to application code, allowing companies to take full advantage of the benefits of real-time apps.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven
NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005035/en/
