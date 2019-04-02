Acronis Featured in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide

|By Business Wire
Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Acronis a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
The Acronis Partner Program supports resellers and distributors who drive the Acronis product portfolio through to customers. The program rewards partners with increased deal registration rates to help partners protect their deals and get the best margins in the market and rebates to support accelerated sales and market share of Acronis. The program also provides marketing development funds (MDFs) to partners who are committed to growing together with Acronis and gives free licenses to all partners so they can be the first to use Acronis technology. Other benefits include being displayed on partner locator, exclusive channel promotions, free sales and technical training and phone/chat support.
The Acronis Partner Program has three tiers, authorized, gold and platinum, to distinguish and reward a partner’s sales performance and marketing collaboration.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
“We are honored to be a part of the CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide and are thrilled to be awarded a 5-star rating,” said Patrick Hurley, Vice President & General Manager Americas, Acronis. “Our state-of-the-art program is designed to help our partners increase their profitability by enabling them to sell the highest standard of cyber protection available on the market today.”
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Acronis
Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its artificial intelligence-based ransomware defense, blockchain-based authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. Founded in Singapore in 2003, today Acronis is trusted by more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses worldwide, including 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
