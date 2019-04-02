Global Agricultural Robots & Mechatronics Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024): Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 01:06 PM EDT
The "Global Agricultural Robots & Mechatronics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural robots and mechatronics market valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 42% of the market.
Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which include high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent.
Across the world, a huge decline of workforce is observed due to many reasons, like the lack of skilled labor, aging of farmers, and young farmers finding farming an unattractive profession, thus encouraging trend for automated farming operations.
Need for Low Farming Costs & High Yield to Drive the Market
The major driving factor behind the market is the necessity to increase yields and reduce costs at the same time. They vastly reduce human intervention, are much more efficient, help avoidance of harmful effects of chemicals used in agriculture on humans, especially in indoor farming, and can work in all weather conditions.
The major hurdle in the market is the affordability. Robots and mechatronics are a huge investment for farmers. Various farms require various farming methods, and the same robot cannot be used for all types of farms. Even though robots and mechatronics are fast evolving, there is still a large amount of development needed in agricultural applications.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into autonomous tractors, UAVs, agrochemical applicators, robotic milking devices, and others depending on the type of usage. Usage area segmentation is done by animal farming, crop production, forest control, etc.
Market studies show that crop production is the largest segment in terms of revenue. It is also growing at a faster rate in comparison to others. Robotic milking devices are widespread in developed countries and can be termed as a successful adoption of mechatronic robots in farming.
North America is the largest market with many established companies, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing population and decreasing farmlands make Asia-Pacific a region with immense opportunities. However, technology adoption is low due to abundant cheap labor in these countries.
Key Industry Players
The leading companies in this market are AGCO, Autonomous Solutions (ASI), Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Class, CNH Industrial, GEA Group, Harvest Automation, John Deere, Shibuya Seiki, Trimble Navigation, and Yamaha Motor Company.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Report Description
2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Dynamics
2.2.1 Drivers
2.2.1.1 Increase in Yields with Efficient Practices
2.2.1.2 Shortage and Increasing Costs of Labor
2.2.1.3 All Weather Working Ability of Robots
2.2.1.4 Harmful Effects of Agrochemicals on Humans
2.2.2 Constraints
2.2.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Machinery
2.2.2.2 Unproven Solutions in Some Areas
2.2.2.3 Specificity of Robotic Machinery to Crops
2.2.3 Opportunities
2.2.3.1 Increasing Research and Development
2.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Robotic Machinery in Agriculture
2.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3. Market Segmentation
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Autonomous Tractors
3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
3.1.3 Agrochemical Application
3.1.4 Robotic Milking
3.1.5 Others
3.2 By Application
3.2.1 Animal Farming
3.2.2 Crop Production
3.2.3 Forest Control
3.2.4 Others
3.3 By Geography
3.3.1 North America
3.3.2 Europe
3.3.3 Asia-Pacific
3.3.4 Rest of the World (RoW)
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Market Share Analysis
4.2 Major Strategies Adopted by Companies
4.3 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years
5. Company Profiles
5.1 3D Robotics
5.2 AGCO
5.3 Agribotix
5.4 Agrobot
5.5 Amazonen-Werke
5.6 Autonomous Solutions (ASI)
5.7 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
5.8 AutoProbe Technologies
5.9 Blue River Technology
5.10 BouMatic Robotics
5.11 CLAAS
5.12 Clearpath Robotics
5.13 CNH Industrial
5.14 Conic System
5.15 DeLaval
5.16 Emerging Players
5.17 GEA Group
5.18 Harvest Automation
5.19 John Deere
5.20 Kinze Manufacturing Inc.
5.21 Lely
5.22 MAF Roda Agrobotic
5.23 Naio Technologies
5.24 PrecisionHawk
5.25 SAC
5.26 SenseFly
5.27 Shibuya Seiki
5.28 Trimble Navigation
5.29 Vision Robotics
5.30 Vitirover SJCS
5.31 Wall-Ye
5.32 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
5.33 Yamaha Motor Company
