Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Focus on Communication Infrastructure (RAN, Core Network, Transport Network), Spectrum Band (Low, Medium, High), and Application Analysis & Forecast (2019-2025) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

April 2, 2019 01:08 PM EDT
The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Focus on Communication Infrastructure (RAN, Core Network, Transport Network), Spectrum Band (Low, Medium, High), and Application Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a detailed market analysis including an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and growth trends mapped across core network, radio access network, application, and region.
The global 5G infrastructure market is growing at a robust rate and is expected to witness a CAGR of 75.09% during the forecast period.
Moreover, the radio access network segment is gaining popularity with an increasing number of base stations and is expected to grow at a significantly higher rate in the future. The 5G infrastructure market is witnessing a transition due to the increasing data traffic and demand for high network speed from end users.
There is no doubt that the market has many factors responsible for the growth of 5G infrastructure systems, but there are certain restraints that could plague the 5G infrastructure market in the coming years. For example, the poor availability of fiber backhaul network in many countries, such as the U.K., has hindered the deployment of small cells for 5G networks. Also, a wide consumer acceptance for 5G networks with a need of device compatible with these networks plays a crucial role in the growth of this market.
The 5G infrastructure market has been tracked along the lines of communication infrastructure (radio access network, core network, and transport network), application areas, and regions. Revenue generated from various application areas, namely energy and utilities, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics applications have been analyzed. The report also covers the 5G infrastructure market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment specifically has been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
The radio access network plays an important role in the telecommunication system as it forms the connection between the device and the core network. The overall cost of a set-up depends significantly on the area covered for network distribution, and equipment like small cells, macro cells, and antenna systems, and others. As a result of the rising number of internet users, the need for faster network, and a harmonized spectrum has increased which is contributing to the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.
The usage for 5G infrastructure systems in a number of applications is expected to have a significant share in the next five years. This increase can primarily be attributed to the increasing consumer inclination towards low latency, and high-speed internet; and the trend of connected ecosystem with the growing IoT space.
The market study has identified North America as the leading region in the global 5G infrastructure market accounting for almost 37% of the net revenue generated by the 5G infrastructure; and estimates that the region will continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. APAC too is anticipated to be a promising market with the multi-fold rise in demand expected from South Korea, Japan, and other Asian nations.
Key Questions Answered
- How the drivers and growth inhibitors are expected to shape the outlook of the market?
- How the trials and government initiatives are anticipated to influence the 5G infrastructure market?
- How the industry standards and collaborations are expected to impact the growth of 5G market?
- What are different use cases and roll out models for the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period?
- How the core network technologies under the communication infrastructure segment of 5G market is expected to perform by 2025?
- Which sub-segment among the radio access network (RAN), core network, and transport network of the communication infrastructure segment is projected to drive the 5G infrastructure market?
- Among the automotive, energy and utilities, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, which is going to dominate the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period?
- Which region is expected to lead the global 5G infrastructure market by 2025?
- How the key players are influencing the 5G infrastructure market?
- What are the differentiating features of the key players present in the ecosystem?
- How are the key players in chipset manufacturers, network partners, and network operators influencing the 5G infrastructure market?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 A Shift from Hardware to Software in the Communication Network
1.1.2 Growing Demand for High Speed and Large Network Coverage
1.1.3 Increasing Data Traffic and Demand from End-Consumers
1.2 Market Restraints
1.2.1 Deployment of small cells
1.2.2 Fiber backhaul Availability
1.2.3 Spectrum allocation and device availability
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) and Compatibility of 5G Networks
1.3.2 Surging Demand from Different Applications
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2 Field Trial and Government-led Initiatives for 5G Infrastructure
3.2.1 R&D Initiatives
3.2.2 Field-trial activities
3.3 Prototype 5G Infrastructure Use Cases and Rollout-Models
3.3.1 5G enabled Use Cases
3.4 Industry Standards and Collaborations
3.5 Evolution of Telecom Network
3.5.1 5G Timeline
3.5.2 5G Technology Roadmap: Current and Upcoming Technologies
4 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Communication Infrastructure)
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Radio Access Network (RAN)
4.3.1 Base Station
4.3.1.1 Small Cell
4.3.1.1.1 Femto Cell
4.3.1.1.2 Pico Cell
4.3.1.1.3 Micro Cell
4.3.1.2 Macro Cell
4.3.2 Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
4.4 Core Network
4.4.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
4.4.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
4.4.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
4.4.4 Fog Computing
4.4.5 Network Slicing
4.5 Transport Network
5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Spectrum Type)
5.1 Sub-1 GHz
5.2 1-6 GHz
5.3 Above 6 GHz
6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Application)
6.1 Automotive
6.1.1 Autonomous Driving
6.1.2 Digital Logistics
6.1.3 Intelligent Navigation
6.2 Energy and Utilities
6.2.1 Smart Grid
6.2.2 Smart Metering
6.3 Industrial
6.3.1 Machine-to-Machine Communication
6.3.2 Remote Machinery
6.4 Consumer Electronics
6.4.1 Smartphones and Tablets
6.4.2 Augmented and Virtual Reality Devices
6.5 Others
7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Region)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Asia-Pacific
7.3 Europe
7.4 North America
7.5 Rest-of-the-World
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Overview
8.2 Network Operators
8.2.1 AT&T Inc.
8.2.1.1 Company Overview
8.2.1.2 Key Assets
8.2.1.3 Market Areas
8.2.1.3.1 Market Coverage
8.2.1.3.2 Functional areas
8.2.1.3.3 Key Developments
8.2.1.3.4 Key Differentiating Features
8.2.2 Verizon Communications Inc.
8.2.3 NTT Docomo Inc.
8.2.4 Orange
8.2.5 Vodafone Group PLC
8.3 Network Partners
8.3.1 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
8.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
8.3.3 Nokia
8.3.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
8.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
8.4 Chipset Manufacturer
8.4.1 Intel Corporation
8.4.2 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
8.4.3 MediaTek Inc.
8.4.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
8.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcgj88/global_5g?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005951/en/
