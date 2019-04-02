Cadence Unveils Clarity 3D Solver, Delivering Unprecedented Performance and Capacity for System Analysis and Design

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today entered the fast-growing system analysis and design market with the announcement of the Cadence® Clarity™ 3D Solver, which delivers gold-standard accuracy with up to 10X faster simulation performance and unbounded capacity compared to legacy field solver technology. Harnessing state-of-the-art distributed multiprocessing technology, the Clarity 3D Solver efficiently tackles electromagnetic (EM) challenges encountered when designing complex 3D structures on chips, packages, PCBs, connectors and cables—bringing true 3D analysis to any engineer with desktop, high-performance computing (HPC) or cloud computing resources. The Clarity 3D Solver easily reads design data from all standard chip, IC package and PCB implementation platforms while also providing unique integration benefits for design teams using the Cadence Allegro® and Virtuoso® implementation platforms. For more information, please visit www.cadence.com/go/3dsolver.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005280/en/
The Cadence Clarity™ 3D Solver efficiently tackles electromagnetic challenges encountered when designing complex 3D structures on chips, packages, PCBs, connectors and cables—bringing true 3D analysis to any engineer with desktop, HPC or cloud computing resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Highly complex structures found in silicon interposers, rigid-flex PCBs and stacked-die IC packages must be modeled accurately in 3D for structure optimization and high-speed signaling compliance. High-speed signaling, such as in 112G serializer/deserializer (SerDes) interfaces, relies on high-fidelity interconnect design. Any slight change in impedance can negatively impact bit error rate, so optimization entails extensive research including dozens of complex extractions and simulations. To accommodate this workload, legacy field solvers must run on massive, expensive high-performance servers. In addition, speed and capacity limitations of legacy field solver technology require users to carefully simplify and/or partition the structure into smaller segments to fit within local computing constraints. This pseudo-3D approach creates the risk that the resulting final model may contain inaccuracies due to artificial effects from the superficial model boundaries.
Clarity 3D Solver technology addresses the most complex EM challenges faced when designing systems for 5G communications, automotive/ADAS, HPC and IoT applications. Industry-leading Cadence distributed multiprocessing technology enables the Clarity 3D Solver to deliver virtually unlimited capacity and a 10X speed up required to efficiently and effectively address these larger and more complex structures. The Clarity 3D Solver creates highly accurate S-parameter models for use in signal integrity (SI), power integrity (PI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) analysis, enabling simulation results that match lab measurement.
The Clarity 3D Solver is optimized to distribute a job across multiple low-cost computers while remaining equally efficient when running on a more powerful and expensive server with terabytes of memory. A unique distributed adaptive meshing approach and significantly smaller memory requirements than legacy 3D field solvers enable the Clarity 3D Solver to extensively utilize cost-effective cloud and on-premises distributed computing. These advantages make the cloud-ready Clarity 3D Solver an ideal choice to optimize a company’s cloud computing budget.
Using the Clarity 3D Solver in conjunction with the Cadence Sigrity™ 3D Workbench, users can merge mechanical structures such as cables and connectors with their system design and model the electrical-mechanical interconnect as a single model. The Clarity 3D Solver is also tightly integrated with the Virtuoso, Cadence SiP Layout and Allegro implementation platforms, enabling 3D structures to be designed in the Allegro and Virtuoso environments, optimized in the analysis tool and implemented in the design tool without being redrawn.
“At gigabit speeds on our highly dense PCBs with over 30 layers, we depend on accurate interconnect extraction of our complex structures to support signal integrity analysis,” said Rick Burns, vice president of engineering, Semiconductor Test Division at Teradyne. “With the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver, we can achieve the necessary accuracy in a fraction of the time it has previously taken. This has opened up a new era of analysis possibilities for us since we can now run dozens of simulations in the time it has previously taken to run one. This reduces design re-spins and helps us fulfill our promise of delivering the highest throughput and lowest cost of test for our customers.”
“As we move into the era of More than Moore, multi-physics simulations are becoming increasingly important to our future chip and system designs,” said Catherine Xia, senior director of platform technology at HiSilicon. “Legacy 3D field solver technology has been incapable of meeting our requirements for simulating the entire system, including chip, package, PCB and enclosure. We are very excited to see the breakthrough performance and capacity introduced by the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver, and we look forward to more system-level simulation innovations from Cadence.”
“Our newly formed System Analysis Group is breaking new ground on next-generation algorithms to solve the most difficult electromagnetic challenges across ICs, packages, boards and complete systems,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “This first major technology breakthrough, the Clarity 3D Solver, expands Cadence’s product portfolio beyond traditional EDA—furthering our System Design Enablement strategy and enabling us to expand our system portfolio and market opportunities. With the Clarity 3D Solver, semiconductor and systems companies can address system-level problems for a broad spectrum of today’s most challenging applications including 112G communication networks, IoT, automotive/ADAS, and other complex high-speed electronic systems.”
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005280/en/
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT