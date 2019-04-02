Metrasens Launches Proscreen 900™ Plus Threat Detection Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 02:13 PM EDT
Metrasens, a leader in advanced ferromagnetic detection technologies, announced today that it will be unveiling the next generation of its mass casualty threat detection solution, Proscreen 900 Plus, at ISC West 2019 in Las Vegas. The new solution bolsters Metrasens’ impressive ferromagnetic screening product line and provides a higher level of security for stadiums, arenas, event venues, hotels, campuses and other areas where security is paramount.
Proscreen 900 Plus demonstrates Metrasens’ commitment to innovation in the security sector and focus on delivering screening and detection technology backed by rigorous weapons testing and analysis. The result is high throughput, highly effective detection of large mass casualty threat items without the burden of divestiture.
In detailed weapons testing against a series of long barreled firearms, the dual-screening methodology of Proscreen 900 Plus demonstrates an unmatched detection rate and throughput rate of 50-60 individuals screened per minute (3,000–3,600 per hour). With Proscreen 900 Plus, the screeners are placed at the outer perimeter of a facility or venue, detecting potential threats before any attacker can reach security chokepoints.
“We live in a time where security for facilities and event venues has never been more important,” said Jim Viscardi, Metrasens Vice-President of Global Security. “Proscreen 900 Plus helps mitigate the damage potential of bad actors in a mass casualty attack, and is ready to deploy today. Our goal at Metrasens is to use innovative technology to protect people as best we can. With Proscreen 900 Plus, we are taking another step forward to making the world a safer place.”
Maintaining Metrasens’ signature portability and battery-powered operation, Proscreen 900 Plus is a versatile solution for use in a wide variety of CONOPS. Customers will benefit from Metrasens’ high level of support, including site evaluations and assessments in working with partners and their business.
In addition to detection capabilities and deployment versatility, Proscreen 900 Plus offers unobtrusive integration into its surroundings so as not to disrupt the atmosphere of its environment. This feature will appeal particularly to customers where subtlety is essential in maintaining a positive guest experience.
Metrasens is a pioneer in the use of ferromagnetic detection technology in commercial products and continues to produce innovative solutions with deep expertise in ferromagnetic technology development. Metrasens ferromagnetic technologies have been deployed in 46 countries across a variety of markets, including corrections, healthcare and physical data security.
By striving for excellence in its mission for safety, the Metrasens team considers its innovation in security solutions to be more than just a job. Click here for a video featuring Jim Viscardi on what makes Metrasens a passionate defender of safety.
Interested parties can visit Metrasens at ISC West 2019 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from April 10-12, booth #11143. Metrasens will be providing hands-on demonstrations of Proscreen 900 Plus. It will also be exhibiting its award-winning physical data security solution, Proscreen 500, which is ideal for data centers and government facilities to combat data theft. High resolution images and photos can be found here.
For more information about Metrasens and how they are leading the charge in meeting today’s screening and detection challenges, visit www.metrasens.com or follow Metrasens on Twitter (@MetrasensSecure) or Facebook (@Metrasens).
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world’s leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company’s innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens’ mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens’ core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005990/en/
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT