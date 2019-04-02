Model N Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, high-tech manufacturing and semiconductor industries, today announced that Chris Lyon has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Lyon brings more than 25 years of enterprise sales, sales operations and strategy experience at leading software companies such as Workday and PeopleSoft.

“We are very excited to have Chris join Model N as our Chief Revenue Officer. His software sales experience combined with his knowledge of Life Sciences and strong cultural fit, makes him a great addition to our team. Chris is an excellent sales leader for the next phase of growth at Model N who knows how to drive efficient sales performance,” said Jason Blessing, Model N’s Chief Executive Officer. “He complements the recent addition of Melonie Warfel as Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences, who joined Model N from Veeva Systems. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made over the last several quarters and I’m excited about the contributions Chris and Melonie will make to the success of Model N.”

“I am very pleased to be joining the Model N team at this important time for the company,” said Chris Lyon. “Life Sciences and High Tech have reached an inflection point in the adoption of cloud-based revenue management software across enterprises of all sizes. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience at growth companies to drive adoption of Model N’s industry-leading solutions.”

Chris brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise software. Most recently he was Chief Revenue Officer at Total Expert, the provider of a marketing operating system for financial services companies. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of North America for the healthcare vertical at Workday. Over his nine years at Workday, he held a variety of key leadership positions in sales, sales operations and strategy as Workday grew from a pre-IPO startup to a $40 billion market leader. Prior to Workday, he worked at PolyServe, acquired by HP in 2007 and at PeopleSoft, acquired by Oracle in 2004.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank Russ Mellott for his many contributions to Model N over the last two years,” said Jason Blessing. “We wish him well in his next endeavor.”

The Company completed its second fiscal quarter on March 31, 2019. Model N is reaffirming its guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2019 that was originally provided on February 5, 2019 and expects to release its second fiscal quarter financial results after the market close on May 7, 2019 and host a conference call in conjunction with the release.

About Model N: Model N (NYSE: MODN) is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical device, high-tech manufacturing, and semiconductor across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N’s second quarter and full year fiscal year 2019 guidance. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; and (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; and (xii) our ability to retain customers. Further information on risks that could affect Model N’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and any current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

