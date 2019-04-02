MediaKind Solutions Power NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to Emmy Award® Success

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 06:22 PM EDT
MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces that its industry-leading media processing solutions helped to play an integral role in enabling NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to win a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for ‘Large Scale “At-Home” Production for Live Sports with Minimal On-Site Production Assets.’ The award, which will be presented at NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 7, 2019, came in recognition of NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services’ ability to deliver larger, more complex at-home productions through a range of technological advancements which remove the need for entire production teams to be located at the event itself.
Traditional productions of large-scale live sporting events have been challenged by the limitations of technology and reduced resources. Productions teams have often been required to be present on-site in order to receive and process a multitude of live camera, audio and data feeds, while addressing accompanying issues such as shipping logistics, setup and teardown time, staffing travel, equipment failure, and overall associated costs. Through the deployment of MediaKind’s compression technology, which includes AVP2000 Contribution Encoders and RX 8200 Professional IRDs, PSSI Global Services and NASCAR Productions have been able to simplify the overall live event production workflow and leverage the use of advanced, complex equipment from a permanent external facility.
Steve Stum, VP of Track Operations and Technical Production, NASCAR Productions, says: “To be recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with this prestigious award demonstrates NASCAR’s ongoing commitment to innovation. It’s a testament to the diligent work and great collaboration with MediaKind in helping us reimagine live-event production at NASCAR.”
In early 2018, PSSI Global Services, in partnership with NASCAR Productions, utilized MediaKind’s media processing solutions to successfully conduct the largest at-home production to date for the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida. The transmission from the event back to NASCAR’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, included 28 video paths and 75 channels of audio delivered synchronously for 32 consecutive hours, and was achieved using just two transponders on a single satellite, accessed via one antenna and one solid-state amplifier.
Brian Nelles, Executive Vice President, PSSI Global Services, says: ““Receiving this Emmy is a huge honor for all of us at PSSI Global Services, and it is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication. Our team invested countless hours alongside the engineers at MediaKind in developing this solution. Utilizing the flexible AVP encoding platform, we are able to meet the expanding transmission requirements for all of our clients’ large-scale at-home productions. We couldn’t be prouder of the results.”
MediaKind’s advanced media processing technologies played a key role in enabling PSSI Global Services and NASCAR Production to maximize data throughput and deliver higher quality images with low latency. The low-latency satellite path, as well as the availability and quality of fiber connectivity, provided the production of return feeds for large screens to take place onsite, driving fan engagement and ensuring the distribution for additional feeds on the same low-latency return path.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “The production of large-scale live sporting events demands a high quality and reliable service, so that viewers receive the best possible experience on all their screens. This award is a testament to the strength of our media processing solutions and industry expertise in enabling high quality video throughout the production process, delivered with maximum efficiency at reduced costs. We are proud to have collaborated in this project with NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services and help them to realize a true feat of television broadcast engineering excellence by transforming large-scale at-home production.”
For more information about MediaKind’s activity during NAB Show 2019, please visit the dedicated website here.
ENDS
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (#SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.
About PSSI Global Services LLC
Since 1979, PSSI Global Services, along with Strategic Television, has specialized in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international programming. As the world’s leading provider of mobile satellite transmission, production and streaming services, PSSI Global Services offers a full range of fixed, mobile and international flyaway satellite systems that provide live video, audio, IP and data services worldwide. The company currently owns and operates more than 70 Ku-Band and C-Band satellite uplink/production trucks — more than any other transmission services provider — based throughout North America, as well as the PSSI International Teleport and international and domestic C/Ku flyaway uplink systems. For more information, visit http://www.pssiglobal.com.
About NASCAR Productions
NASCAR Productions channels the energy and power of stock car racing into creating video content that excites, compels and inspires all audiences.We combine talent and technology to produce captivating and engaging content. Our expertise and experience form a vision that guides the production ranging from Emmy Award-winning television shows, commercials, documentaries to short-form videos used on digital and social. For more information, visit http://www.productions.nascar.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006118/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT