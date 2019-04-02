Ace Metrix Reveals Top Creative from Q1

Today Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring the impact of video advertising, released its lists of 2019 Q1’s top ads based on Breakthrough, humor and storytelling. The Breakthrough list is derived from a combination of Attention and Likeability components, whereas the other lists originate from two of the 57 emotional metrics Ace Metrix quantifies: Humor and Narrative.

The methodology for emotional measurement is based on Natural Language Processing and machine learning analysis of hundreds of viewer reactions to every ad – in their own words. The strength of each of the 57 emotions is evaluated relative to all other ads in the Ace Metrix database, totaling over ten million verbatims, to determine whether an ad is hitting it out of the park or missing the mark.

Top Breakthrough Ads of Q1, 2019:

With over 1,900 ads tested in Q1, the top ten represent the ads with the most powerful Breakthrough ability. Microsoft’s Super Bowl 53 spot, “We All Win,” ranks as the top Breakthrough ad. The creative fostered an emotional connection with viewers while also communicating information about a problem that was seen as new to many.

Verizon’s emotionally packed spot, “First Responders – Coach :90,” placed second, and a recut of Amazon’s Super Bowl spot “My Order” took third place. Also one of the funniest ads in Q1, Harrison Ford’s star power, which contributed to the Characters being selected as the Single Best Thing by 36% of viewers, entertained viewers in Amazon’s creative and boosted the ad’s Breakthrough power.

Sherwin-Williams brought color to life with an animated, striking display of paint chips in “Hide and Seek.” The immersive illustration of the product sparked Desire in viewers, with 57% reporting positive purchase intent. Rounding out the top five is Gillette’s controversial ad, “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be.” As Ace Metrix data revealed when it first aired, the social media backlash represented a small minority of overall opinions.

Funniest Ads of Q1, 2019:

Humor is found in 25% of the ads in the Ace Metrix database, but less than 1% evoke the level achieved by Q1’s funniest ads.

Each stirred up a combination of funny, quirky, and unconventional emotions among viewers, signaling more offbeat humor was used. All five were seen as entertaining, scoring strongest on the Attention and Likeability components, followed by Watchability. The Characters were the source of comedic delivery in all the ads and were identified as the Single Best Thing about each save for Snickers, where the Product Itself stood out the most to viewers.

Best Storytelling Ads of Q1, 2019:

The power of the story, measured by the Narrative emo, is present in 13% of ads in the Ace Metrix database, but the following ads achieved a standard of storytelling that is on par with less than 1% of all ads. Storytelling among these top ads coexists with other emotional measures, including Heartfelt, Inspiring and Powerful. These feel-good sentiments lent towards positive gap-to-norm Likeability scores for each of the ads.

Second-by-second trace revealed engagement levels built throughout most of the ads, with some dips and spikes synced with each story arc. Shelter Pet Adoption and Ad Council’s “Tommy” saw the strongest uptick in engagement from the start that put the creative’s resonance above all the others.

The Message that’s unveiled within each ad’s storytelling was identified as the top Single Best Thing for five of the ads. However, for Purina Pro Plan’s “Best Nutrition” the Message took a backseat to the story’s Characters, most notably the Bichon Frise, and the Visual Scenes.

