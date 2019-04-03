Der neue Veeva Vault Station Manager liefert den richtigen Inhalt an die richtige Station für eine vernetzte Fertigung

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 12:40 AM EDT
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) hat heute den Veeva Vault Station Manager vorgestellt, eine neue mobile Anwendung in der Veeva Vault Quality Suite, die Fertigungsunternehmen direkt in der Fertigungsumgebung mit aktuellen Inhalten versorgt. Der Vault Station Manager liefert Dokumente und Videos, einschließlich kritischer Arbeitsanweisungen und -verfahren, von Veeva Vault QualityDocs an Tablets in Produktionsstationen. Unternehmen können jetzt eine vernetzte Fertigung aktivieren, um die Produktion flexibler zu gestalten und sich schneller an veränderte Geschäftsanforderungen anzupassen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006151/de/
(Photo: Business Wire)
„Es ist eine Herausforderung, Informationen in der Fertigung zu verwalten und zu pflegen und sicherzustellen, dass die Bediener mit den neuesten Verfahren arbeiten“, so James Choi, CIO bei Samsung BioLogics, einem weltweit führenden Auftragsfertigungsunternehmen. „Die direkte Bereitstellung von Inhalten an Produktionsstationen über eine mobile Anwendung wird es Teams schneller ermöglichen, auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben.“
Kundenspezifische Anwendungen und Papierbinder erschweren das Auffinden, Aktualisieren und Verfolgen von Arbeitsanweisungen und -verfahren sowie das Überprüfen, ob die richtigen Versionen verwendet werden. Mit dem Vault Station Manager können Hersteller die Inhalte problemlos auf dem neuesten Stand halten und den Bedienern die Informationen zur Verfügung stellen, die sie für ihre Arbeit benötigen.
Vault Station Manager synchronisiert automatisch Inhalte auf Stationstablets und stellt sie den Bedienern zur Verfügung, auch für die Offline-Anzeige. Administratoren können die in jeder Einrichtung, Station oder auf jedem Gerät verwendeten Inhalte zentral verwalten, verteilen und verfolgen. Dies gibt Unternehmen einen vollständigen Überblick über die Dokumente und Videos, die von den Fertigungsteams für eine verbesserte Effizienz und ein geringeres Compliance-Risiko eingesetzt werden.
„Veeva modernisiert die Produktionsbetriebe in den Biowissenschaften mit einer fortschrittlichen mobilen Anwendung zur Vernetzung der Fertigung“, so Mike Jovanis, Vizepräsident von Vault Quality. „Der Veeva Vault Station Manager wird es den Bedienern erleichtern, ihre Arbeit zu erledigen und einen kontinuierlichen Betrieb entlang der gesamten Fertigungsorganisation zu ermöglichen.“
Der Vault Station Manager ist heute als Teil der Veeva Vault Quality Suite verfügbar, einer vereinheitlichten Anwendungssuite, die ebenfalls Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault QMS und Veeva Vault Training umfasst, um eine einzige Wahrheitsquelle zu Qualitätsprozessen und -inhalten zu liefern.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie der Vault Station Manager die richtigen Inhalte an die richtige Fertigungsstation liefert, registrieren Sie sich für das kommende Webinar und sehen Sie sich am 17. April 2019 um 12:00 Uhr ET (Ostküstenzeit) eine Live-Demonstration an.
Weitere Informationen
Weitere Informationen zum Veeva Vault Station Manager finden Sie unter: veeva.com/eu/VaultStationManager
Vernetzen Sie sich mit Veeva auf LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Folgen Sie @veevasystems auf Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Folgen Sie Veeva auf Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems
Über Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. ist der Marktführer im Bereich cloudbasierte Software für die internationale Life-Sciences-Industrie. Veeva hat sich der Innovation, höchster Produktqualität und dem Kundenerfolg verpflichtet. Das Unternehmen hat über 700 Kunden, von den größten Pharmakonzernen der Welt bis hin zu neu gegründeten Biotechfirmen. Veeva hat seinen Hauptsitz in der San Francisco Bay Area und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Nordamerika, Europa, Asien und Lateinamerika. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter veeva.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, einschließlich der Marktnachfrage und Produktakzeptanz und Dienstleistungen von Veeva, der Ergebnisse aus der Nutzung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen von Veeva und der allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen, insbesondere in der Life-Science-Industrie. Alle in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen basieren auf der historischen Performance von Veeva und seinen aktuellen Plänen, Schätzungen und Erwartungen und stellen keine Zusicherung dar, dass diese Pläne, Schätzungen oder Erwartungen erreicht werden. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen stehen für die Erwartungen von Veeva zum Zeitpunkt dieser Pressemitteilung. Spätere Ereignisse könnten dazu führen, dass diese Erwartungen sich ändern und Veeva lehnt jegliche Verpflichtung zu einer Aktualisierung der zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in der Zukunft ab. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich voneinander abweichen. Zusätzliche Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die sich auf das Finanzergebnis von Veeva auswirken könnten, sind unter den Überschriften „Risikofaktoren“ (Risk Factors) und „Management-Diskussion und Analyse der Finanzbedingungen und Betriebsergebnisse“ (Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) der Unternehmenseinreichung auf Formular 10-Q für den Zeitraum bis zum 31. Januar 2019 enthalten. Dieses ist auf der Website des Unternehmens unter veeva.com im Bereich Investoren und auf der Website der SEC unter sec.gov verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu den potenziellen Risiken, die sich auf die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse auswirken könnten, werden in anderen Einreichungen enthalten sein, die Veeva gelegentlich bei der SEC vorlegt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006151/de/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 2, 2019 01:00 PM EDT