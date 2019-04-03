Musashi Seimitsu, a Honda Motor Corporation Affiliate Company, Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Solutions and Consortium

|By Business Wire
|
|April 3, 2019 05:49 AM EDT
Global leader in powertrain parts manufacturing, Musashi Seimitsu Corporation, a Honda Motor Corporation affiliate company, announced today the formation of the Musashi AI consortium in collaboration with Israeli technology pioneer and founder of Poliakine Innovation, Ran Poliakine, and SixEye Interactive.
Israeli technology pioneer Ran Poliakine and Musashi President and CEO Hiroshi Otsuka announce the formation of Musashi AI to bring Industry 4.0 into reality in months versus the industry’s prediction of years. (Photo: Business Wire)
Industry 4.0 will unlock a $4 trillion market opportunity by 2020, according to KPMG. The Musashi AI consortium has seized this market opportunity, bringing Industry 4.0 into reality in a matter of months, versus the industry’s prediction of years. The new consortium convenes the brightest technological minds in the area of artificial intelligence, software engineering, hardware engineering, mathematics and physics to promote its global vision.
At this year’s AI Expo Tokyo, Musashi AI will demonstrate two new AI-powered prototypes enabling Smart Factory transformation:
- Automatic Inspection System (AIS): Based on artificial intelligence and cutting-edge optics, the AIS is able to trace and replace people in quality control positions.
- Fully Self-Driving Automated Forklift (FAF): FAF navigates on its own, performing a variety of functions that previously required human interaction, with unparalleled efficiency and safety standards aimed at preventing injuries to work staff on the warehouse floor.
Musashi AI consortium leaders believe that through AI and automation solutions, manufacturers will be able to ramp up productivity, reduce waste and forge new business models for the 21st century, literally changing how factory employees work, collaborate, and provide customer service.
“We are at the start of the next great industrial transformation powered by artificial intelligence and the smart factory,” said Hiroshi Otsuka, president and CEO of Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. “As we enter this new world of disruptive innovation, organizations that embrace Industry 4.0 will enjoy the rewards of greater productivity, rapid innovation, reduced costs and empowered employees. We created Musashi AI consortium to act nimbly and efficiently and to serve as a leader of this revolution. We are excited to build a vibrant new ecosystem around Industry 4.0 because this revolution requires strong partnerships amongst likeminded industry leaders.”
The benefits that artificial intelligence brings to the manufacturing industry are clear, but it takes collaboration, commitment and focus to make the promise of the Industry 4.0 revolution a reality. Musashi AI consortium is a direct result of this need and is focused on enabling the manufacturing industry to take massive leaps forward to reach the full potential that AI and the smart factory will bring to bear. The ability for machines to cooperate with humans in real time sparks innovation and creates new efficiency and agility in manufacturing processes, leading to reduced costs, larger revenues and improved customer experiences.
“Musashi AI will fundamentally reinvent Industry 4.0 and change the rules of the game,” said Ran Poliakine. “There is significant discussion about Industry 4.0, but there is a gap in leadership around the essential element to take it to the next level – the smart factory. Leaders in innovation and disruption must partner to transform the old into the bold, and the partnership between Musashi Seimitsu and Poliakine Innovation, along with SixEye Interactive, is exactly what’s needed to make Industry 4.0 a reality, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront far more quickly than previously conceived.”
In addition to the demonstrations, Musashi AI will hold a press conference and Q&A session at 2:00 p.m. at its exhibition booth, number 15-2, at AI Expo on April 3, 2019, to formally announce its launch.
About Musashi
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. It has 33 manufacturing sites in 14 countries spreading across Europe, North and South America, China, and South East Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing powertrain products such as Differential Assemblies, Planetary Gear Assemblies, Transmission Gears and Assemblies, and Reduction Gears for xEVs, which are supplied to global major OEMs and Tier1s. Linkage and suspension products are also strategic products of Musashi.
Musashi implements AI on manufacturing sites under the philosophy of "more human-friendly work" and is also working on manufacturing innovation.
Musashi is listed on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 7220).
Website: http://www.musashi.co.jp/en/
About Poliakine Innovation
Serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine founded successful companies like Illumigyn, Wellsense, nanoX Technologies and Powermat Technologies, the original wireless charging solution. Mr. Poliakine is passionate about "using technology for good," and his Jerusalem-based Innovation Center brings together great technological minds in artificial intelligence, engineering, mathematics, and physics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005368/en/
