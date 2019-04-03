Mizuho International Goes Live with Asset Control Market Data Management Solution

|By Business Wire
|April 3, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Asset Control, the leading financial data management technology company is pleased to announce that Mizuho International plc (Mizuho International), the London based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has selected and implemented Asset Control’s AC Plus financial data management platform. The platform will be used to help fulfil Mizuho International’s IPV and broader market data management needs.
Mizuho International selected Asset Control following a rigorous selection process and replaces another third-party solution. Mark Gardner, Head of Front Office IT at Mizuho International commented: "A solid market data acquisition and mastering process is essential in satisfying prudent valuation rules from the European Banking Authority and the FCA but also provides us with broader opportunities. We are very pleased with the Asset Control solution and how the team implemented it."
The Asset Control platform will enable Mizuho International to manage complex valuation cases in a short time frame. The solution allows Mizuho International to source market data from various suppliers – including internal front office prices – and integrate them into a common data model facilitating simpler selection and improved data quality. The solution also provides the capability for the construction of curves and other risk factors, improved audit, integration with external model libraries and the management of historical time series for risk. Asset Control mastered price data is distributed to various systems including internal applications and Murex.
"There are very strict guidelines regarding the ownership and management of market data which led us to recognize the need for a strong data technology solution,” continued Gardner. “We required a platform that could scale and open up market data to a wide range of use cases."
Mark Hepsworth, CEO Asset Control, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mizuho International to our prestigious client base and to work with them in optimizing their market data sourcing and integration to improve IPV and other processes."
About Mizuho International plc:
Mizuho International plc (Mizuho International) is the London based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. With a primary focus on client based activities, its wide range of services includes sales and trading in both debt and equity securities, the underwriting of new issues and M&A advisory services. Mizuho International is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and LCH.Clearnet Limited.
Mizuho International has a Branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (for which the operating name is Mizuho International plc (DIFC Branch)) and a Representative Office in Madrid, Spain. In addition, Mizuho International has a subsidiary (Mizuho Securities Europe GmbH) in Frankfurt, Germany. www.mizuho-emea.com
