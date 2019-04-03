Wowza Showcases Live-Streaming Solutions Powered by Microsoft Azure at NAB

|By Business Wire
Wowza Media Systems is collaborating with Microsoft at the NAB Show in Las Vegas to demonstrate live video streaming solutions on Microsoft Azure. These include a solution integrating Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, as well as the Wowza Streaming Cloud™ service stream sources feature.
Developed by combining Wowza Streaming Cloud with Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, the next-generation AI/ML capabilities will be showcased live at NAB in the Microsoft (SL6716) and Wowza (SU7114) booths. This live-streaming technology identifies objects and people in near-real time with minimal latency or impact on the stream.
In further collaboration with Microsoft, Wowza recently announced its new stream sources feature in Wowza Streaming Cloud. Stream Sources allows Wowza to maintain transcoding services distributed across Azure’s global footprint, providing faster start-up time and geographically agnostic streaming capabilities. Users can quickly generate multi-bitrate streams, optimizing content for audiences in a variety of network environments. This, combined with Wowza’s recent launch of GUI-based workflows for its Ultra Low Latency service, provides users with unmatched performance and reliability for global streaming.
Wowza representatives at the Microsoft booth (SL6716) will be demonstrating how Streaming Cloud with Ultra Low Latency, powered by Microsoft Azure, provides unparalleled live-streaming capabilities and sub-three-second global video delivery. Additionally, Wowza will be hosting several in-booth live interviews with Microsoft to highlight the power of this combined technology stack. To schedule an appointment or learn about product updates during the show, please visit https://calendly.com/wowza/nab-2019.
About Wowza Media Systems
Wowza Media Systems™ is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 22,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable and scalable streaming solutions—with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations’ evolving streaming needs. Privately held, Wowza was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.wowza.com.
