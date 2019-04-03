$120+ Billion Building Automation System Market by Communication Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 07:24 AM EDT
The "Building Automation System Market by Communication Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BAS market is expected to grow from USD 75.0 billion in 2019 to USD 121.5 billion by 2024-growing at a CAGR of 10.12%
The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rise in the adoption of automated security systems in buildings, a high focus on designing and establishing energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and several benefits of BAS, rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems, and rapid infrastructure growth in developing nations.
Favorable government initiatives and incentives, and advancements of building technologies and automation with data analytics provide lucrative opportunities for players in the BAS market. However, technical difficulties and a dearth of skilled experts restraint the BAS market growth.
Security and access control systems to hold the largest size of BAS market during the forecast period
Security and access control systems accounted for the largest share of the BAS market in 2018. Security and access control systems have become an integral part of the safety and security of buildings and their occupants. These systems have revolutionized the building security and removed human intervention.
These are installed in buildings to increase the security level, monitor activities, and keep a record of people entering and exiting the building. Several businesses make use of these systems for the protection of assets, staff, and information; monitoring of activities; and controlling the access to the building. Worldwide governments are also investing heavily to develop reliable and robust security systems for safeguarding their citizens from terrorist attacks.
Commercial application is expected to hold a significantly large share of BAS market by 2024
The commercial application accounted for the largest share of the BAS market in 2018, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The growing deployment of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport areas, such as airports and railway stations, drives the growth of the BAS market for commercial applications. HVAC, lighting, and security and access control systems are the major products used in commercial applications. Of these, security and access control systems have become an integral part of commercial buildings because of the rising security concerns in this sector.
Market in APAC is likely to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The BAS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities to BAS market players during the forecast period due to the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players in this region. The expected rise is attributed to the high economic growth and surge in the construction and industrial activities witnessed by major countries in this region.
The region houses a large proportion of the population in the world, and consumers are actively deploying BAS in residential and commercial areas owing to the improvements in economic conditions in this region. The prime objective of consumers is to achieve energy savings with the implementation of BAS, which directly translates to monetary savings. Countries such as China and India have aggressively started developing smart cities. BAS is acting as a key enabler in achieving these objectives by the respective countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in BAS Market
4.2 BAS Market, By Offering and Region
4.3 BAS Market, By Application
4.4 BAS Market in APAC, By Offering and Country
4.5 Geographic Analysis
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 High Focus on Designing and Establishing Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Buildings and Several Benefits of BAS
5.3.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Automated Security Systems in Buildings
5.3.1.3 Rapid Penetration of IoT in Building Automation Systems
5.3.1.4 Development of Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology for BAS
5.3.1.5 Rapid Infrastructure Growth in Developing Nations
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 False Notion About Installation Cost of BAS
5.3.2.2 Technical Difficulties and Dearth of Skilled Experts
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives and Incentives
5.3.3.2 Advancement of Building Technologies and Automation With Data Analytics
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Presence of Different Communication Protocols
6 Building Automation System Market, By Communication Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends in BAS Market
6.3 Communication Technology
6.3.1 Wireless Technologies
6.3.1.1 Zigbee
6.3.1.2 Enocean
6.3.1.3 Z-Wave
6.3.1.4 Wi-Fi
6.3.1.5 Bluetooth
6.3.1.6 Thread
6.3.1.7 Infrared
6.3.2 Wired Technologies
6.3.2.1 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
6.3.2.2 KNX
6.3.2.3 Lonworks
6.3.2.4 Building Automation and Control Network (BACNet)
6.3.2.5 Modbus
7 Building Automation System Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Facility Management Systems
7.2.1 Lighting Control Systems
7.2.1.1 Occupancy Sensors
7.2.1.2 Daylight Sensors
7.2.1.3 Relays
7.2.1.4 Timers
7.2.1.5 Dimming Actuators
7.2.1.6 Switch Actuators
7.2.1.7 Blind/Shutter Actuators
7.2.1.8 Transmitters
7.2.1.9 Receivers
7.2.2 HVAC Control Systems
7.2.2.1 Sensors
7.2.2.2 Smart Thermostats
7.2.2.3 Control Valves
7.2.2.3.1 Two-Way Valves
7.2.2.3.2 Three-Way Valves
7.2.2.4 Heating and Cooling Coils
7.2.2.5 Dampers
7.2.2.5.1 Low-Leakage Dampers
7.2.2.5.2 Parallel and Opposed Blade Dampers
7.2.2.5.3 Round Dampers
7.2.2.6 Actuators
7.2.2.6.1 Hydraulic Actuators
7.2.2.6.2 Pneumatic Actuators
7.2.2.6.3 Electric Actuators
7.2.2.7 Pumps and Fans
7.2.2.8 Smart Vents
7.3 Security and Access Control Systems
7.3.1 Video Surveillance Systems
7.3.1.1 Hardware
7.3.1.1.1 Cameras
7.3.1.1.2 Monitors
7.3.1.1.3 Storage Systems
7.3.1.1.4 Accessories
7.3.1.2 Software/Video Analytics
7.3.1.3 Services
7.3.2 Biometric Systems
7.4 Fire Protection Systems
7.4.1 Sensors and Detectors
7.4.1.1 Smoke Detectors
7.4.1.2 Flame Detectors
7.4.1.3 Others
7.4.2 Fire Sprinklers
7.4.3 Fire Alarms
7.4.4 Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation, and Public Alert Devices
7.5 Building Energy Management Software
7.6 BAS Services
7.6.1 Installation and Maintenance
7.6.2 Training
7.7 Others
8 Building Automation System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential Applications
8.2.1 Diy Home Automation
8.3 Commercial Applications
8.3.1 Office Buildings
8.3.2 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings
8.3.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
8.3.4 Airports and Railway Stations
8.4 Industrial Application
9 Building Automation System Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Rest of APAC
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 South America
9.5.2 Middle East and Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Benchmarking
10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25) Companies
10.5 Competitive Scenario
10.5.1 Product Launches and Developments
10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements
10.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.5.4 Expansions
11 Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH
- Buildingiq
- Control4
- Crestron Electronics, Inc.
- Delta Controls
- Distech Controls
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International
- Hubbell Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls International
- Legrand SA
- Lennox International
- Lutron Electronics Co.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfb5n7/120_billion?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005420/en/
