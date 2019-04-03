Global Mobile Gaming Market Projections to 2026; Featuring Tencent, Nintendo, Com2uS, EA Mobile, Ubisoft, Supercell, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
April 3, 2019
The "Global Mobile Gaming Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile gaming market was valued at US$ 48.65 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
In recent years, the mobile gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth. This growth is mostly the result of an ever increasing base of smartphone users.
Moreover, an increasing number of consumers who are getting into mobile gaming and opting for subscriptions and making in-app purchases is another prominent factor driving the growth of the mobile gaming market. Growing consumer interest in mobile multiplayer gaming expected to further propel the demand for mobile games in the coming years.
The developers of mobile games spend heavily on research and development activities. These activities are directed towards addressing the evolving preferences of the consumers in the market for mobile games. Moreover, mobile game companies in order to provide better customer engagement and consolidation of revenues from mobile game development are creating new business models.
There also exists intense competition among the leading mobile game app development companies. These companies in order to outpace each other are offering rich features and good quality game content.
In the coming years, Augmented Reality (AR) games expected to remain another area of focus. Other trends were observed in the mobile gaming market includes the rise of social gaming and eSports, cloud games, virtual reality, and multi-player games among others.
In 2017, Asia Pacific stood as the largest market for mobile gaming market and the region expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China is the largest market for mobile games and the country occupies a significant share of global revenue. The fact that China has the largest number of smartphone users in the world further supports the aforementioned sentence.
Battle Royale and esports would continue to represent the strongest areas of growth during the forecast period. India would emerge as another important market for the mobile gaming app companies in the coming years. The country in recent years has witnessed a high proliferation of smartphones, a factor aiding the mobile gaming market.
Key players profiled in the report include Supercell, King, Gameloft SA, GungHo Online Entertainment, Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Zynga, Netmarble Games, Kabam, EA Mobile and Com2uS among others.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Mobile Gaming Market
2.2 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Genre, 2017
2.3 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Operating System, 2017
2.4 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Game Type, 2017
2.5 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Geography, 2017
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Value, 2016 - 2026
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography
3.6 Competitive Analysis
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors
3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
Chapter 4 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Genre, 2016 - 2026
4.1 Overview
4.2 Puzzle
4.3 Casual
4.4 Arcade
4.5 Simulation
4.6 Adventure
4.7 Strategy
4.8 Card
4.9 Board
4.10 Role Playing
4.11 Action
4.12 Sports
Chapter 5 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Operating System, 2016 - 2026
5.1 Overview
5.2 Android
5.3 iOS
5.4 Others
Chapter 6 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Game Type, 2016 - 2026
6.1 Overview
6.2 Online
6.3 Offline
Chapter 7 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 8 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Supercell
11.2 King
11.3 Gameloft S.A.
11.4 GungHo Online Entertainment
11.5 Tencent Holdings Limited
11.6 Activision
11.7 Nintendo
11.8 Ubisoft
11.9 Zynga
11.10 Netmarble Games
11.11 Kabam
11.12 EA Mobile
11.13 Com2uS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ljds7m/global_mobile?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005423/en/
