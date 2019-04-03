SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Pat Romanski, Roger Strukhoff, Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Janakiram MSV

News Feed Item

Global TETRA Terminals Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019: Growing Importance of Critical Communication in Emergency, Public Safety & Enterprise Applications Fuels TETRA Deployments - ResearchAndMarkets.com
By Business Wire
Article Rating:
April 3, 2019 07:35 AM EDT
 
  

The "TETRA Terminals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for TETRA Terminals in Units.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:

  • Transport
  • Public Safety
  • Utilities
  • Others

The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Airbus Defence and Space (France)
  • Cobham plc (UK)
  • DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)
  • ETELM (France)
  • Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)
  • Sepura PLC (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA): An Introductory Prelude

Growing Importance of Critical Communication in Emergency, Public Safety & Enterprise Applications Fuels TETRA Deployments

Evolution of TETRA Standards from TETRA 1 to TEDS and to TETRA 3 Steers Market Expansion

Establishing TETRA PMR Standards at par with CMR Standards: The Game Changer for TETRA Technology

Evolutionary Pathway of CMR & PMR Critical Communication Technologies

Operator Adoption of TETRA 2 Essential for Laying a Strong Foundation for TETRA 3

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for TETRA Terminals Market

Europe Dominates the Market, Middle East & Africa to Set the Momentum

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Need for Convenient & Secure Communications Provides Fertile Environment for Mobile Radio Technologies

Growing Applications in Public Safety & Commercial Verticals Drive Growth

TETRA Supported Data Applications Gain Traction Among Public Safety Organizations

Data Applications Supported by Various Commercial Mobile Radio and TETRA PMR Standards

Major Data Applications for Critical Communications Users Ranked in Descending Order of Demand

Growing Emphasis on Disaster Management & Emergency Response Drives Demand

Rapid Shift from Analog to Digital Radio Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities

Future Proof Communication Enabled by Hybridization & Broadband-Narrowband Integration Accelerates Adoption

TETRA Battles for Space among Myriad of Critical Communication Technologies

LTE Holds Potential to Steal the Thunder from TETRA

Advanced LTE Technologies to Usher in the Era of Smart Public Safety Radio Communication

Standardizing LTE-based TETRA 3 Broadband: Critically Important for Future Success

Challenges in Implementing LTE-Based TETRA & Pure LTE Critical Communications

Interoperability: A Key Success Factor

4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

TETRA Technology: Introduction

TETRA Operation Modes

Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)

Direct Mode Operation (DMO)

Pros and Cons

Digital Technology

Voice Quality

RF Coverage

Non-Voice Services

Security

Cost Factors

Economies of Scale

Competition

Technology Maturity

Life Cycle Cost

Trunking

Additional Services/Facilities

Disadvantages

Tetra Association

End-User Analysis

Public Safety Radio Services

Police Radio Service

Fire Radio Service

Local Government Radio Service

Highway Maintenance Radio Service

Land Transportation Radio Services

Motor Carrier Radio Service

Railroad Radio Service

Taxicab Radio Service

Automobile Emergency Radio Service

5. TETRA STANDARDS: A DETAILED REVIEW

TETRA 1 Radio System

Rationale for Utilizing TDMA Technology for TETRA 1

TETRA Release 2

TETRA Enhanced Data Service (TEDS)

TETRA 3

TCCA Plays Pivotal Role in Expanding Geographic Presence of TETRA

TCCA Working to Ensure Adequate Spectrum for Broadband Critical Communications over LTE

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Airbus, Hytera & Motorola Dominate the Global TETRA Handsets Market

Hytera Makes a Big Leap with Sepura Acquisition

Motorola Delivers Extensive PMR Product Portfolio

Airbus' Share in TETRA Market Wanes

Other Major PMR Players to Foray Into TETRA Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals involving TETRA & Related Technologies Vendors (2015-2018)

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Airbus Demonstrates Viewcor with New Capabilities

Motorola Solutions Launches ST7500 Compact TETRA Radio

SIEMENS and DAMM Successfully Test ETCS-over-TETRA Solution

Sepura Bags Airwave & NCSC Approval for SC21 Hand-Portable in the UK

Airbus Showcases Tactilon Dabat with New Features

Motorola Rolls Out DIMETRA Express

Hytera Unveils DIB-R5 Outdoor Base Station

Sepura Unveils SC21 Smart TETRA Hand-Held Radio

Motorola Unveils DIMETRA X Core Scalable TETRA System

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Airbus Modernizes the US Army's Secure Mobile Communication System at Fort Irwin

Airbus to Upgrade TETRA Network for Stadtwerke Mnchen

Airbus Divests Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions

Airbus Inks New Tetra Network Contract with Justtop in Beijing

Motorola to Expand TETRA Network for Georgia's Emergency Management Service

Motorola to Deploy DIMETRA X Core TETRA System for HEP of Croatia

Motorola Solutions Wins New Contract from Polish Army

Motorola Solutions Wins TETRA Systems Supply Contract from German Authorities

Hytera Inks TETRA Technology Contracts in Brazil

Sintel Italia Inks Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Sepura

JVCKENWOOD Acquires Stake in Tait Communications

Teltronic to Supply TETRA Solution to PT. Mobinet Indonesia

DAMM to Deploy DAMM TetraFlex Radio System in Kannur International Airport

Sepura Commences TETRA Terminals Manufacturing in Shenzhen

Hytera Communications Snaps Up Sepura Group

Motorola Solutions Acquires Kodiak Networks

Motorola Solutions Opens New Office in Milan

DAMM Establishes DAMM Cellular Systems in the US

DAMM to Provide TETRA System for Mumbai Monorail Phase II

Sepura to Supply TETRA System to Tata Steel's Flagship Site in Netherlands

Hytera Installs TETRA Network in Chemung County's Bus System in New York

Teltronic to Deploy Complete TETRA Solution for Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 7

Motorola Solutions Collaborates with Norwegian Ndnett and Finnish VIRVE Network

Hytera to Deploy Nationwide TETRA System in Angola

Teltronic Agrees to Supply Further TETRA Onboard Radio Equipment for Madrid Metro

Hytera Delivers TETRA Solution to Ras Al Khair SWCC Plant in Saudi Arabia

ETELM Joins Hands with Nemergent to Develop MCPTT Solution

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

US Emerges as a Niche Market for TETRA Technology

FCC Ruling Unlocks US Market to TETRA

B. Market Analytics

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

8.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

The Most Dominant Consumer of TETRA Technology

TETRA Gains Traction across Multifarious Verticals in Europe

Airbus Defence and Space Leads Development of PMR Technology in France

Challenges Involved with Enabling Critical Communications in the UK

UK Government Mulls Transition from TETRA to LTE

Path to LTE Based Critical Communications Paved With Challenges

Norway's DNK to Enhance Ndnett TETRA Network

B. Market Analytics

8.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

China's TETRA Network Grows by Leaps and Bounds

Multinational Players Keenly Eye Thriving Chinese LMR Market

TETRA Faces the Heat from Competing PDT and LTE Communications Technologies in China

Competitive Scenario

TETRA Adoption Scenario across Rest of Asia-Pacific Region

B. Market Analytics

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 23 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)

  • The United States (2)
  • Europe (20)
    • France (4)
    • Germany (6)
    • The United Kingdom (4)
    • Italy (1)
    • Spain (1)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8gcps/global_tetra?w=4

Published April 3, 2019
Copyright © 2019 SYS-CON Media, Inc. — All Rights Reserved.
Syndicated stories and blog feeds, all rights reserved by the author.

More Stories By Business Wire

Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

Latest Stories
By Yeshim Deniz
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
By Elizabeth White
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
By Pat Romanski
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
By Pat Romanski; Liz McMillan
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
By Yeshim Deniz
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
By Carmen Gonzalez
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
By Elizabeth White
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT  Reads: 5,471
By Elizabeth White
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
By Elizabeth White
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
MORE »
 