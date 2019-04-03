Global TETRA Terminals Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019: Growing Importance of Critical Communication in Emergency, Public Safety & Enterprise Applications Fuels TETRA Deployments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|April 3, 2019 07:35 AM EDT
The "TETRA Terminals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for TETRA Terminals in Units.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:
- Transport
- Public Safety
- Utilities
- Others
The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Airbus Defence and Space (France)
- Cobham plc (UK)
- DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)
- ETELM (France)
- Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Sepura PLC (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA): An Introductory Prelude
Growing Importance of Critical Communication in Emergency, Public Safety & Enterprise Applications Fuels TETRA Deployments
Evolution of TETRA Standards from TETRA 1 to TEDS and to TETRA 3 Steers Market Expansion
Establishing TETRA PMR Standards at par with CMR Standards: The Game Changer for TETRA Technology
Evolutionary Pathway of CMR & PMR Critical Communication Technologies
Operator Adoption of TETRA 2 Essential for Laying a Strong Foundation for TETRA 3
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for TETRA Terminals Market
Europe Dominates the Market, Middle East & Africa to Set the Momentum
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Need for Convenient & Secure Communications Provides Fertile Environment for Mobile Radio Technologies
Growing Applications in Public Safety & Commercial Verticals Drive Growth
TETRA Supported Data Applications Gain Traction Among Public Safety Organizations
Data Applications Supported by Various Commercial Mobile Radio and TETRA PMR Standards
Major Data Applications for Critical Communications Users Ranked in Descending Order of Demand
Growing Emphasis on Disaster Management & Emergency Response Drives Demand
Rapid Shift from Analog to Digital Radio Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities
Future Proof Communication Enabled by Hybridization & Broadband-Narrowband Integration Accelerates Adoption
TETRA Battles for Space among Myriad of Critical Communication Technologies
LTE Holds Potential to Steal the Thunder from TETRA
Advanced LTE Technologies to Usher in the Era of Smart Public Safety Radio Communication
Standardizing LTE-based TETRA 3 Broadband: Critically Important for Future Success
Challenges in Implementing LTE-Based TETRA & Pure LTE Critical Communications
Interoperability: A Key Success Factor
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
TETRA Technology: Introduction
TETRA Operation Modes
Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)
Direct Mode Operation (DMO)
Pros and Cons
Digital Technology
Voice Quality
RF Coverage
Non-Voice Services
Security
Cost Factors
Economies of Scale
Competition
Technology Maturity
Life Cycle Cost
Trunking
Additional Services/Facilities
Disadvantages
Tetra Association
End-User Analysis
Public Safety Radio Services
Police Radio Service
Fire Radio Service
Local Government Radio Service
Highway Maintenance Radio Service
Land Transportation Radio Services
Motor Carrier Radio Service
Railroad Radio Service
Taxicab Radio Service
Automobile Emergency Radio Service
5. TETRA STANDARDS: A DETAILED REVIEW
TETRA 1 Radio System
Rationale for Utilizing TDMA Technology for TETRA 1
TETRA Release 2
TETRA Enhanced Data Service (TEDS)
TETRA 3
TCCA Plays Pivotal Role in Expanding Geographic Presence of TETRA
TCCA Working to Ensure Adequate Spectrum for Broadband Critical Communications over LTE
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Airbus, Hytera & Motorola Dominate the Global TETRA Handsets Market
Hytera Makes a Big Leap with Sepura Acquisition
Motorola Delivers Extensive PMR Product Portfolio
Airbus' Share in TETRA Market Wanes
Other Major PMR Players to Foray Into TETRA Market
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals involving TETRA & Related Technologies Vendors (2015-2018)
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Airbus Demonstrates Viewcor with New Capabilities
Motorola Solutions Launches ST7500 Compact TETRA Radio
SIEMENS and DAMM Successfully Test ETCS-over-TETRA Solution
Sepura Bags Airwave & NCSC Approval for SC21 Hand-Portable in the UK
Airbus Showcases Tactilon Dabat with New Features
Motorola Rolls Out DIMETRA Express
Hytera Unveils DIB-R5 Outdoor Base Station
Sepura Unveils SC21 Smart TETRA Hand-Held Radio
Motorola Unveils DIMETRA X Core Scalable TETRA System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Airbus Modernizes the US Army's Secure Mobile Communication System at Fort Irwin
Airbus to Upgrade TETRA Network for Stadtwerke Mnchen
Airbus Divests Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions
Airbus Inks New Tetra Network Contract with Justtop in Beijing
Motorola to Expand TETRA Network for Georgia's Emergency Management Service
Motorola to Deploy DIMETRA X Core TETRA System for HEP of Croatia
Motorola Solutions Wins New Contract from Polish Army
Motorola Solutions Wins TETRA Systems Supply Contract from German Authorities
Hytera Inks TETRA Technology Contracts in Brazil
Sintel Italia Inks Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Sepura
JVCKENWOOD Acquires Stake in Tait Communications
Teltronic to Supply TETRA Solution to PT. Mobinet Indonesia
DAMM to Deploy DAMM TetraFlex Radio System in Kannur International Airport
Sepura Commences TETRA Terminals Manufacturing in Shenzhen
Hytera Communications Snaps Up Sepura Group
Motorola Solutions Acquires Kodiak Networks
Motorola Solutions Opens New Office in Milan
DAMM Establishes DAMM Cellular Systems in the US
DAMM to Provide TETRA System for Mumbai Monorail Phase II
Sepura to Supply TETRA System to Tata Steel's Flagship Site in Netherlands
Hytera Installs TETRA Network in Chemung County's Bus System in New York
Teltronic to Deploy Complete TETRA Solution for Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 7
Motorola Solutions Collaborates with Norwegian Ndnett and Finnish VIRVE Network
Hytera to Deploy Nationwide TETRA System in Angola
Teltronic Agrees to Supply Further TETRA Onboard Radio Equipment for Madrid Metro
Hytera Delivers TETRA Solution to Ras Al Khair SWCC Plant in Saudi Arabia
ETELM Joins Hands with Nemergent to Develop MCPTT Solution
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
US Emerges as a Niche Market for TETRA Technology
FCC Ruling Unlocks US Market to TETRA
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
The Most Dominant Consumer of TETRA Technology
TETRA Gains Traction across Multifarious Verticals in Europe
Airbus Defence and Space Leads Development of PMR Technology in France
Challenges Involved with Enabling Critical Communications in the UK
UK Government Mulls Transition from TETRA to LTE
Path to LTE Based Critical Communications Paved With Challenges
Norway's DNK to Enhance Ndnett TETRA Network
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
China's TETRA Network Grows by Leaps and Bounds
Multinational Players Keenly Eye Thriving Chinese LMR Market
TETRA Faces the Heat from Competing PDT and LTE Communications Technologies in China
Competitive Scenario
TETRA Adoption Scenario across Rest of Asia-Pacific Region
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 23 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)
- The United States (2)
-
Europe (20)
- France (4)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
