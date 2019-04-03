Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Outlook to 2026 - Anticipating a CAGR of 17.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 07:53 AM EDT
The "Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global handheld retinal scanners market is expected to reach from US$ 790.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,216.3 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2026.
The advantages associated with retinal scans are a low occurrence of false positives, highly reliable and performed within a short duration of time. The limitations associated with this technology is its accuracy gets hindered by eye diseases such as cataract and severe astigmatism, high equipment cost and is still in its nascent stage to be used on a large scale commercial use.
Medical diagnosis is leading the applications segment for handheld retinal scanners market. The human eye retina gets affected during the occurrence of chronic disease such as diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, Lyme disease, etc., early screening with retina scanners aids in the diagnosis of such chronic diseases.
Banking & security segment will capture the market in the near future due to increasing adoption of immaculate retinal scanning technology in the customer identification and authentication to avoid fraudulent bank transaction and maintain account security.
IT segment is working diligently in developing Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) technology to ensure civilian and defense security.
North America currently holds a 48% market share and is the largest regional market in handheld retinal scanners market. Increasing adoption of retina scanning biometric technology in maintaining banking security and rising prevalence of chronic eye disease drive the market growth in the North America region.
Europe is the second largest market with a share of 27% due to an increasing number of elderly population suffering from age-related macular degeneration (ADME) and the existence of major players such as Welch Allyn, ROWIAK GmbH and HEINE Optotechnik, etc.
The Asia Pacific represents 13% market share and will perform excellent growth during the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rampant growth in biometric technology.
Key Market Movements
- The rising prevalence of retinal disease and significant adoption of retinal scanning in biometric identification and authentication
- Increasing demand for retinal scanning technology for account security in the banking & finance sector
- Technological advancement in smartphone application such as Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) to ensure defense security
Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Description
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Market Segmentation
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Portraiture
2.2. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Applications, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 3. Handheld Retinal Scanners Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Opportunities
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017
3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Key Players, 2017
Chapter 4. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Applications
4.1. Overview
4.2. Medical Diagnosis
4.3. Banking & Finance
4.4. Defense & Security
4.5. Others
Chapter 5. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Geography
5.1. Overview
5.2. North America Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
5.3. Europe Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
5.4. Asia Pacific Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
5.5. Latin America Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
5.6. Middle East & Africa Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1. AOptix
6.1.1. Business Description
6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)
6.1.3. Product Portfolio
6.1.4. News Coverage
6.2. BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
6.3. Crystal HR & Security Solutions (P) Ltd.
6.4. EyeVerify Inc.
6.5. Fraunhofer IPMS
6.6. HEINE Optotechnik
6.7. KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG.
6.8. ROWIAK GmbH
6.9. Volk Optical Inc.
6.10. Welch Allyn
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qtpxhj/global_handheld?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005442/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT