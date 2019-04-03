Amobee Selected by Univision as Linear Television Optimization Platform of Record

|By Business Wire

April 3, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, today announced an agreement with Univision Communications Inc.—the leading media company serving Hispanic America—to be the linear television optimization platform of record, allowing advertisers to plan and transact against their custom strategic target audiences or proprietary first party data.
The partnership will allow Univision to provide a data-optimized linear television offering that applies the same principles of granular audience targeting and campaign measurement as digital, allowing advertisers to better understand their audience reach across multiple networks. The Amobee platform sets the foundation to support Univision across linear, digital and social channels and enables the multi-platform media company to efficiently and effectively work with an increasingly diverse group of advertisers looking for innovative solutions as consumers rapidly evolve how they engage with content.
“Bringing data to the top of the marketing funnel provides better targeting and addressability to television investments, with overall television advertising spending slated to surpass $200 billion by 2020,” says Kim Perell, CEO of Amobee. “With this next-generation solution, Univision is helping advertisers better reach consumers across an increasingly fragmented media landscape by applying the power of programmatic advertising to linear television.”
“We know our audience better than any media company knows its audience and, as a result, we have a tremendous opportunity to support marketers every step of the way to finding growth,” says Steve Mandala, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing at Univision. “Our relationship with Amobee enhances our ability to create end-to-end solutions for clients who are seeking advanced data solutions and precision targeting against this valuable consumer segment.”
Advanced linear television optimization brings more precision to the buying process, allowing targeting beyond age and gender as well as greater automation in the buying and selling workflow. By layering first- and third-party data over television viewing data, media buyers and sellers can understand more about reaching their best consumers, most efficiently across Univision’s linear properties.
For more than 50 years Univision has fueled technological innovation with a dedication to inform, empower and entertain its diverse audiences across the United States. Univision engages consumers through its portfolio of 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks and partnerships as well as 123 local television and radio stations and a growing portfolio of mobile and video properties.
Amobee unifies TV, digital and social channels to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in an addressable, converging world. By consolidating TV, digital and social on its single omnichannel platform, Amobee bridges TV and digital advertising data to help marketers meet growing consumer demand for premium video and advanced TV content, while allowing them to better activate media buying across screens and devices.
About Amobee
The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. The company’s broadcast assets include Univision Network, one of the top television networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network in the country; UniMás, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network; and Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 65 television stations and 58 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Univision Cable Networks consists of Univision Deportes Network (UDN), the most-watched Spanish-language sports cable network in the U.S.; Galavisión, the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network; Univision tlnovelas, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to telenovelas; ForoTV, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to international news; and an additional suite of cable offerings – De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson and Telehit. Univision’s cable portfolio also includes FUSION TV, an English-language news and lifestyle cable network; an investment in El Rey Network, a general entertainment English-language cable network. The company also owns and operates several premier digital destinations including Univision Now, a direct-to-consumer, on-demand and live streaming subscription service; Univision.com, the most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics; and Uforia, a digital music application featuring multimedia music content. The company’s assets also include the digital brands associated with the Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion. For more information, please visit corporate.univision.com.
