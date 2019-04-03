KochaSoft Partners with Online Tech to Design a Secure, Compliant Training Environment for a World Leader in Internet Products and Services

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Online Tech, a global leader in secure, compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, is pleased to announce it has partnered with KochaSoft, a Quebec-based IT service provider, to provide an unmanaged cloud solution on behalf of an American multinational technology giant. The company specializes in Internet-related services and products, including online advertising technology, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
“Our customer demands top-of-the-line solutions to meet its necessarily exacting standards. We needed a private cloud environment where we didn’t have to own and maintain the infrastructure and sought the right partner, with the right expertise, that we could trust to provide it for us,” said Haran Vinay, CEO of KochaSoft. “We wrote a SAP application to provide a robust training environment for the customers’ employees and determined that Online Tech was the perfect partner to help us build it out.”
Working together, Online Tech and KochaSoft created a training platform running on a secure, compliant private cloud network. Centrally hosted in Las Vegas, the training module’s environment is completely managed by the end-user customer representatives, allowing for total privacy.
“Every customer has distinct needs for their cloud solutions based on their services, size, reach, and the type of data they are securing,” said Jason Duchnowski, Channel Chief at Online Tech. “It was an honor to work with KochaSoft to support their industry-leading SAP solutions for such a high-profile customer upon whom millions of consumers rely.”
KochaSoft has been a partner to Online Tech since 2018. For more information about best-in-class cloud solutions or the Online Tech channel partner program, visit www.onlinetech.com/partner.
About Online Tech
Online Tech is the leader in secure, compliant hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise organizations. Their industry-leading portal, OTPortal®, enables clients to view and manage all of their IT systems in a single pane of glass. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, EU-US Privacy Shield and SOC 2 audits, Online Tech delivers exceptional experiences for businesses seeking a fully managed IT-as-a-service provider. For more information, call 877-740-5028, email [email protected] or visit www.onlinetech.com.
About KochaSoft
KochaSoft is solely focused on helping customers move their on-premise SAP environments specifically to the Microsoft Azure cloud. There are many experts in Azure and many experts in SAP, but there are very few that are experts in both technologies. We have that rare combination of both skillsets and are ready to assist from the more straightforward implementations to the most challenging SAP to Azure migrations. SAP is in KochaSoft’s DNA as it was formed by SAP Platinum consultants with a single purpose, Optimizing SAP workloads on Azure. KochaSoft’s consultants understand SAP workloads and have the experience and network with SAP development and support teams. KochaSoft is a Microsoft and SAP partner with a close alliance on SAP strategy.
