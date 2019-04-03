Deloitte Becomes Platinum Sponsor of DataStax Accelerate

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
DataStax, the leading provider of the active everywhere, hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced Deloitte Consulting LLP as the platinum sponsor of DataStax Accelerate, the world’s premier Apache Cassandra conference, taking place on May 21-23, 2019, in the Washington D.C. area.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a powerful, innovative, and recognized global brand as our platinum sponsor,” said Steve Rowland, President and EVP of DataStax. “This demonstrates an incredible commitment to our alliance and the mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”
DataStax and Deloitte formed their alliance in November 2017, when they announced MissionGraph, a powerful and innovative open-architecture for handling disparate data to deliver cutting edge analysis at scale. DataStax Enterprise Graph and other advanced technologies are enabling organizations to improve fraud detection, risk analysis, link analysis, and business operations with insights based on the relationships in data. MissionGraph has been deployed by the United States federal government and is under implementation in state government; it is now available for commercial applications.
As the platinum DataStax Accelerate sponsor, Deloitte joins other recognized innovators and global brands. Deloitte will have a demo booth in the expo hall, speakers in breakout sessions throughout the conference, and is the host of the opening cocktail reception.
“We signed on as the platinum sponsor because of how much we value our alliance with DataStax and how together we can help any enterprise seeking to unlock the full power of their data,” said Mark White, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.
DataStax Accelerate will be held May 21-23 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Maryland. It will feature keynote sessions, technical workshops, and hands-on training from the world’s leading Cassandra and distributed database experts, including 70+ technical sessions and an application development bootcamp.
“There’s frankly no other place any cloud database developer, operator, enthusiast, or expert should be on May 21-23 than in Maryland at Accelerate,” Rowland said. “To miss it, is to miss out on the premier Cassandra and hybrid cloud database networking and training opportunity of the year.”
To learn more about DataStax and DataStax Enterprise, please join DataStax at DataStax Accelerate, the world's premier Apache Cassandra™ conference, May 21-23, 2019, in the Washington D.C. area.
About DataStax
DataStax delivers the always-on, active-everywhere distributed hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™. The foundation for personalized, real-time applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to exploit hybrid and multi-cloud environments via a seamless data layer that eliminates the issues that typically come with deploying applications across multiple on-premises data centers and/or multiple public clouds. Our product also gives businesses full data visibility, portability, and control, allowing them to retain strategic ownership of their most valuable asset in a hybrid/multi cloud world. We help many of the world’s leading brands across industries transform their businesses through an enterprise data layer that eliminates data silos and cloud vendor lock-in while powering modern, mission-critical applications. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.
