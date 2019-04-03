Spain's Animation, VFX & Games Industry, 2019: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Spain Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Spanish games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 2.13 billion in 2018. Spain has over 23 million active game users.
Spain's animation sector is the fourth largest in Europe and consists of about 200 companies. The main Spanish markets for animation are Malaga, San Sebastian and Cordoba. Today, most Spanish animation producers are based in Barcelona, although some are based in Madrid and Valencia.
Globally, Spanish animation is well accepted and is exported to over 150 countries. Spanish animation is a well-respected global brand known for its high-quality output, talented professionals and creative excellence. This has helped Spanish animation production houses to clock majority of their revenues from overseas markets, with many of the production houses generating about 50% to 80% of their annual revenue from overseas markets as against production houses in other countries in Europe which generate about 30% of their overall revenues
Spain's animation industry is fuelled by the growth in 3D work and new markets, abroad and at home, such as digital TV, cable and multimedia. The cost of Spanish animation remains relatively cheaper than other major European competitors. This competitive edge coupled with skill has Spain's animation companies increasingly working on an international level. Spanish producers have been collaborating with foreign co-producers. Spain's animation studios are also well versed in merchandising.
The industry is seeing an increasing demand for content from the Asian market. Correspondingly the animation exports to Asian countries such as China, Korea and Japan have grown exponentially. Asian demand for animation content is a function of growing exposure of Asian audiences to overseas animation. The demand from Asia accounts for about 8% of the revenues of the industry and is expected to grow at double-digit rates in the near future. This makes Asia an important market for Spanish productions, coming after Europe, USA, and Latin America.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Spain
Recent Movie Trends in Spain
Value of Animation Industry in Spain
Size of Animation Industry in Spain
Government Support
- PUBLIC FUNDING SYSTEM IN SPAIN
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Production in Spain
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Spain
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Spain
Animation Studios in Spain
Spanish Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SPAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Spanish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Spain
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN SPAIN
Spanish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sltt8c/spains?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005462/en/
