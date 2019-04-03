Global Semiconductor Alliance Announces Appointment of IoT Security Working Group Board of Directors, Chair and Vice Chair

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 08:23 AM EDT
The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Board of Directors, including Chair and Vice Chair, for the GSA IoT Security Working Group. Marc Canel, Vice President of Security, Arm, will Chair the group, working with Sami Nassar, Vice President of Cybersecurity, NXP, who is taking the Vice Chair role. The other participants of the five-member board are Henry Lee, Senior Vice President of Mobile Security, Samsung Electronics; Tom Katsioulas, Head of Business and Ecosystem for Trusted Silicon and Supply Chain, Mentor/ Siemens; and Shrikant Lohokare, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, GSA.
“I’m honored to be given the opportunity to chair the IoT Security Working Group board,” said Marc Canel. “We are taking an ecosystem view of IoT security and have established the GSA IoT Security Working Group to address end-to-end security issues across the value chain. It is comprised of various IoT business security stakeholders including chipset vendors, OEMs, platform companies, cloud vendors and service providers. The goal is to promote best practices on IoT Security, share information on threats and attacks, define security requirements and inform standards bodies.”
“In our connected world, security attack surfaces are scaling from chip to cloud along with the rapid growth and adoption of IoT, mandating a critical need for establishing a common understanding of how to identify and address threats,” said group vice chair Sami Nassar. “The IoT Security Working Group members recognize this, and I’m glad to be a part of providing solid solutions across all industries involved in the IoT ecosystem.”
“Effective security is essential to the future of technology and how it will transform our everyday lives. I’m excited this group has come out of GSA in a collaborative effort at a global level to take on key topics in IoT Security and help define requirements and best practices which benefit all actors in the IoT ecosystem. It is an honor to be working with IoT Security experts and industry leaders like Marc, Sami, Henry, and Tom on this initiative,” said Shrikant Lohokare.
The group has already identified some important project topics including Pre-Silicon Assessment, Identity Management, Provisioning, Trusted Supply Chain, and Virtualization. The workgroup will be undertaking future projects in Automotive Security and Silicon-as-a-Service as well. To date, stakeholders in the IoT security ecosystem from more than 50 companies have been involved.
About the GSA IoT Security Working Group Board of Directors
Marc Canel - Marc has extensive experience in the mobile device market, having driven software projects for the past 25 years with a focus on how mobile devices work within the enterprise sector. In his role at Arm, Marc is paving the way for the next generation of security architectures to become the foundation for enterprise applications in a connected world. He also promotes the definition of trust systems and standards for devices in the internet, and defines the architecture for the next generation root of trust for applications in devices.
Sami Nassar - Sami is an industry-recognized digital security expert, speaker and technologist dedicated to driving data security, privacy standards and solutions across industries, including solutions for mobile payments, the Internet of Things and connected cars. Sami leads NXP’s cybersecurity solutions group. His diverse background has taken him around the globe, from founding startup companies in Silicon Valley to building and leading large international engineering and marketing teams with diverse cultural, functional and geographic backgrounds.
Henry Lee – Henry is responsible for product-related security for mobile, IoT and computing devices at Samsung Electronics. Prior to his current position, Henry worked for the Province of British Columbia, Canada, where he served in various information security positions including Director of Information Security for the Ministry of Justice and Senior Manager of Information Security Program for the Office of the Provincial CIO, where he worked on developing and managing the Information Security Program and the corporate Information Security Policy for the Government of British Columbia.
Tom Katsioulas – Tom drives strategy and alliances for trusted IoT device lifecycle management at Mentor, a Siemens Business, enabling suppliers to monitor their products in the supply chain, gather analytics on their usage, provide secure updates and securely provision their features in the field to enable Hardware-as-a-Service business models. His experience includes, IoT Device Supply Chain Security & Trust, Enterprise Software, Product Lifecycle Management, Cloud & IoT Applications, Big Data Analytics, Microelectronics & Embedded Systems, High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, Semiconductors and Electronic Design Automation.
Shrikant Lohokare – Shrikant leads global operations and strategy at GSA and drives collaborative initiatives in an expanded semi ecosystem and emerging markets such as IoT and Automotive. He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology innovation, commercialization, new business incubation and scaling, operations, strategy and business development for Fortune 500 corporations, venture-backed startups, and non-profit organizations across diverse market domains.
About GSA
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.
The GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 30 countries and 300 corporate members. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies, to industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Membership in the GSA represents 75% of the $400B+ semiconductor industry and continues to grow.
The GSA offers a unique, efficient and strategic platform for thought-leadership across a broad array of semiconductor technologies and markets through curated regional and global executive and technical forums, leadership networking events, workshops and working groups.
To learn more about the GSA, please visit: https://www.gsaglobal.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005042/en/
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:45 PM EDT