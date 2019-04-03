USC Marshall School of Business Puts Students and Faculty First Using Nutanix Software

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business has deployed Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to run all of the school’s mission-critical workloads. Since deployment, the school has seen improved performance, decreased datacenter complexity and space required, and increased responsiveness and strategic support for faculty and student needs.
Currently, IT teams at many educational institutions are feeling increasing pressure to build a cloud-like IT infrastructure that supports the latest educational-technology advancements without the cost unpredictability of public cloud services. Faculty research now uses sizable amounts of data and analytics, and students need to access digital classroom resources from any device. Each faculty and student need triggers technology requests, which IT must respond to quickly and effectively. Business schools, in particular, are tasked with the challenge of properly equipping their students with the technology training needed to emerge as effective leaders after graduation.
Facing similar growth, performance and agility demands, The University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business sought to modernize their datacenter to more efficiently provide compute resources and applications to all of its staff, faculty, and students. Beforehand, management of their blade servers and storage environment was very time consuming and required coordination across multiple teams, so IT was not able to get applications up and running as quickly as their end users required.
The team set out to remedy these problems with a hyperconverged infrastructure solution that would accommodate the school’s requirements. The IT organization hoped to find an ideal solution that would abstract and manage the entire datacenter, allowing the team to focus on the school’s applications. Ultimately, USC Marshall chose Nutanix as it was the only solution that met all of the school’s criteria: it met their needs without sacrificing performance and could survive node failures, block failures and network failures.
USC Marshall began to see immediate results in their operational simplicity and ability to scale after deploying the Nutanix Core solution. The team underwent the deployment in only a couple of weeks and the installation was simple and required no additional training. The school is now running all of its student and faculty research applications—Microsoft SQL Server, Exchange, SharePoint, Java, web apps, domain controllers, and DNS—on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud. The Nutanix solution has cut the team’s energy consumption by 50 percent, which helped them align with the university’s priority to help the planet with green initiatives.
One of the most important benefits of the solution is the school’s ability to better support faculty and students. The team can now fulfill faculty requests in 20 percent the amount of time it used to take. In addition, as a result of switching to Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure solution, adapting the datacenter to increased usage overtime is incredibly simple. Furthermore, the team now has the time to sit down with faculty to understand their strategic needs, and determines the best course of action based on each specific conversation. In one circumstance, based on a faculty member’s requirement for a quick response, the team turned around an environment for him in a couple of days and can now add capacity for him whenever it’s needed.
Finally, given the scaling simplicity and speed of deployment, the IT team is now also running all of its virtual desktops (VDI) on Nutanix and can give every single USC Marshall student his/her own simply and efficiently, adding additional desktops as needed. This additional VDI access provides students with access to some of the technology and software they’ll need to use in their professional lives following graduation from USC Marshall and further prepares them in their endeavors to be leaders in the business world.
“I’ve been at USC 20 years, and the biggest shift I’ve seen in that time is the increased expectation of IT resources from our end users,” said Dan Lewis, associate director of operations and infrastructure services at the USC Marshall School of Business. “The ease of scaling our Nutanix solution to accommodate end-user requests allows us to seamlessly meet demand to support the school’s research and student projects, helping the school reach an even higher level of academic excellence. It’s really easy to be an IT hero with Nutanix.”
“Increasingly, IT teams in universities and higher education are expected to deliver ad-hoc requests in a timely and effective manner,” said John Pellettiere, National Sales Director, SLED, Nutanix. “In order to properly serve educators’ and students’ needs, university IT teams need to embrace the latest datacenter and cloud technologies to streamline their operations and focus on what really matters. In the same vein, Nutanix is thrilled that our technologies have supported USC Marshall in its mission of preeminent innovation in business education.”
Additional Resources
For more information about USC Marshall, read the case study here.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.
© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005021/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT