Okta Launches Apps for Good to Bring Social Impact Tools to Every Business

|April 3, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced at Oktane19 a new category of apps within the Okta Integration Network (OIN), Apps for Good, to enable workforces to quickly engage with social impact applications including Benevity, Bright Funds, CareerVillage.org, Kiva, VolunteerMatch, and YourCause. As part of Okta’s commitment to strengthening the connections between people, technology, and community, the Apps for Good ecosystem includes apps that focus on charitable donation processing, volunteer management, digital volunteering, and platforms for giving.
“At Okta, we’ve always been committed to giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and we consider it our role to enable the millions of people who use our products to do the same,” said Frederic Kerrest, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Okta. “Whether it’s by donating money, volunteering, or connecting with causes they care about, we want to remove friction for organizations and their employees to do good, enabling them to leverage the power of the Okta Integration Network to direct more resources to communities around the world.”
Apps for Good gives Okta customers the opportunity to seamlessly bring community engagement and social impact applications to their employees and partners, opening Okta’s millions of daily users to opportunities to engage with and take part in their communities. Okta also enables a simple process for social impact applications to join Apps for Good through its Integration Accelerator Program, which provides enhanced assistance to quickly introduce integrations.
The launch of Apps for Good will raise awareness of the new ecosystem to Okta’s 6,100 enterprise customers across the globe who can now seamlessly deploy these tools to their workforces. Okta has already garnered interest in many of the current and future Apps for Good ecosystem apps throughout its customer base, including commitments from Box, Docusign, Eventbrite, GitHub, GoDaddy, Groupon, Splunk Inc., and Twilio. Collectively, Apps for Good will result in over 27,000 expected engagements with the social impact apps within Apps for Good.
Apps for Good is part of Okta’s larger community engagement and social impact commitments through Okta for Good. Okta for Good’s mission is to strengthen the connections between people, technology, and community by donating Okta products, volunteering with local nonprofits, and committing funds to organizations and strategic efforts. Earlier this year, Okta committed $500,000 over the next four years to address homelessness and poverty in the Bay Area. Okta for Good is also investing in ecosystems that drive technology innovation in the social sector — supporting organizations like NetHope and FastForward.
Quotes from Apps for Good Partners
“Kiva has long recognized the value of a powerful network, having been able to leverage crowdfunding to deploy over $1.2 million to support entrepreneurs around the world,” said Pam Yanchik Connealy, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Kiva. “Being able to partner with Okta allows Kiva to make lending within companies a seamless and easy experience, enabling more loans that can make a real difference in someone’s life.”
“VolunteerMatch believes in building better ways for good people and good causes to connect to make a difference,” said Greg Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of VolunteerMatch. “Being part of Apps for Good opens our platform up to millions of daily active users, and we’re excited to see what kind of impact we can drive.”
“We hear all the time from large enterprises trying to mobilize their most valuable resource — their people — for good. Okta’s Apps for Good initiative could be a game-changer for them,” said Jared Chung, Executive Director of CareerVillage.org. “Apps for Good gives enterprises a first-class home in their tech stack for community service and social impact apps. And for us, that means a dramatic increase in the number of people we can mobilize to give career advice to the millions of underserved youth on CareerVillage.org.”
Availability
Apps for Good is available starting today. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/programs/apps-for-good/
For more information on the Integration Accelerator Program, visit: https://www.okta.com/partners/accelerator/
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 6,100 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005069/en/
