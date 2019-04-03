DreamBox Learning® CEO to Speak at ASU GSV Summit on Why Diversity is a Super Power to Unlocking Winning Cultures and Companies

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology, announced today that CEO and President Jessie Woolley-Wilson will speak at the 2019 ASU GSV Summit in San Diego, Calif., on April 10. She will discuss how an intentional and consistent focus on creating a culture that values diversity cultivates high-performing companies, including examples from her work at DreamBox. ASU GSV is the world’s leading education and workforce innovation summit and convenes the most innovative leaders in global education, workforce and technology to discuss opportunities to ensure every individual has an equal opportunity to participate in the future.
“At DreamBox, our mission is centered around a core belief that empowering the future workforce starts by unlocking the learning potential of every child, regardless of race, gender, or zip code. By equipping learners with technology that adapts to their specific needs and empowering educators with the professional development opportunities that best support their instruction we become one step closer to meeting that mission,” said Woolley-Wilson. “Increasingly, leading companies are beginning to understand how vital diverse voices are in organizational success. Diverse voices translate into varied backgrounds and cultures that enable different approaches to problem-solving. I look forward to discussing ways the industry can come together to ensure students step into a more diverse and more equitable workplace.”
In her session, Unlocking Potential Through Diversity, Jessie will share her belief that access to quality education for all students is the best strategy to ensure minorities are represented throughout all levels of education, policy and business. She will dive into the challenges facing today’s schools, and how industry leaders can unleash the power of diversity to create solutions and products that will unlock the learning potential of all children.
The DreamBox K-8 digital math platform empowers the next generation by providing every student with an opportunity to learn and love math, regardless of where they live, where they come from or how they look. DreamBox seamlessly adapts in real time to each student’s unique learning needs by recommending the right lessons and scaffolding at the right time, while also offering students programs in both English and Spanish.
DreamBox also supports educators through a range of professional development courses—delivered in person or online—to learn more about math concepts on an as-needed basis, enhance differentiation and improve student performance.
This year Jessie will also receive the #PowerofWomen award, which recognizes female CEOs and founders who have announced market-leading transactions or activities in the last year. In 2018, DreamBox secured $130 million from TPG Growth’s Rise Fund to accelerate growth to more school districts and fuel product development. Today, over three million students and more than 130,000 educators are experiencing the real-time impact of DreamBox.
For more information about Jessie’s speaking session, please visit here.
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is in use in all 50 states and throughout Canada. DreamBox is available for PC and iPad. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005206/en/
