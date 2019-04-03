Yottaa Drives eCommerce Innovation Through New Anomaly AI, Third Party Knowledgebase & Security Capabilities

|By Business Wire
Yottaa, Inc., the leading cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced the availability of new products and features that enable online retailers and brands to quickly detect and resolve website performance problems, resulting in pages that load faster, more consistently, and more securely.
The Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform helps online retailers and brands create faster websites that increase conversion rates and improve shopper experience. With its latest release, Yottaa continues to leverage its deep knowledge of 3rd party eCommerce technologies to ensure that sites load quickly and consistently regardless of service anomalies that can occur at any time. In addition, the release includes new bot detection and mitigation features, and new Grafana and Slack integrations.
New products and features in this release of the Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform include:
Anomaly AI
The Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform optimizes page elements in order to make eCommerce websites load faster and deliver higher conversion rates. The latest release of the platform introduces “Anomaly AI,” which uses machine learning to help online retailers and brands improve how quickly and precisely they detect delays from individual page elements, so they can make their pages load even faster and more consistently, and avoid costly site outages.
Anomaly AI automatically assigns performance thresholds to the behavior of an eCommerce page, and machine learning algorithms adjust those thresholds based on historical trends and variations. Once performance thresholds are exceeded, Anomaly AI sends an alert that an optimization is needed. Anomaly AI may also recommend specific optimization techniques based on the nature of the performance violation.
eCommerce 3rd Party Technology Knowledgebase
Research has shown that website pages need to load within 3 seconds or shoppers will leave a site. The average eCommerce site today uses over 40 3rd party technologies to deliver website content and features, requiring almost 300 calls to 100+ servers in order to load a single page. As a result, 3rd parties are responsible for as much as 75% of page load performance latency.
Yottaa’s new 3rd Party Technology Knowledgebase is the industry’s only database collecting performance data on more than 900 3rd party technologies from over 1,500 eCommerce websites. By providing deep visibility into the performance of each 3rd party on a site across hundreds of attributes (i.e. device type, browser, geography, category of website, page placement), the 3rd Party Technology Knowledgebase helps online retailers and brands quickly identify and resolve 3rd party-related performance problems resulting in faster loading sites, improved shopper experience, and higher conversions.
“Using Yottaa’s 3rd Party eCommerce Technology Knowledgebase we identified the 3rd party causing the most page load delays for our site. After we optimized and sequenced the 3rd party through Yottaa, we saw a 500 millisecond improvement in page load times. We were pleased it was so simple to investigate and remediate this problem,” said Napon Pintong, eCommerce Manager, UNTUCKit.
Bot Detection & Mitigation
Yottaa continues to enhance the security capabilities in its eCommerce Acceleration Platform. In this latest release Yottaa introduces advanced bot detection and mitigation capabilities via a new partnership with PerimeterX, the market leader in bot mitigation. Yottaa customers that add this new security capability will be able to apply PerimeterX Bot Defender™ through the Yottaa network (at the edge), before bots ever make contact with their site. New capabilities include:
- Bot Detection: Fingerprint-based tools, behavioral analysis, and predictive security intelligence that can detect even the most sophisticated bots
- Bot Edge Protection: PerimeterX Bot Defender is integrated into the Yottaa Network so all malicious bot traffic is blocked before it can reach a targeted site
- False Positive Resolution: Identifying legitimate traffic caught in bot detection and resolving the false positive so that no actual shoppers are turned away
- Real-Time Analytics: Control dashboards that monitor incidents, manage bot traffic, and adjust security rules in real-time
New Grafana and Slack Integration
In order to provide customers with better service through new visibility and communication features, Yottaa has introduced new integrations with Grafana and Slack. Grafana is the market-leading open platform for data monitoring and analytics, and allows Yottaa to quickly create graphical visualizations that summarize key findings from performance and 3rd Party Technology Knowledgebase information. Yottaa’s new integration with Slack, a leading collaboration tool for efficient business communications and alerts, allows Yottaa to send performance alerts through a retailer’s existing Slack messaging platform resulting in faster response times to critical performance issues.
Open API
These and other integrations with market-leading technologies are made possible by continued investment in the Yottaa Open API. The Yottaa API is documented and made available to customers so they can leverage Yottaa functionality and data in unique or proprietary ways. Whether using Yottaa data and functionality to power unique applications, or integrating external data and services into the Yottaa platform, Yottaa continues to build out the Open API to support unique performance use cases and extend the value of the platform. Examples include:
- Accessing the Yottaa Image API to deliver compressed images to Single Page Applications
- Extracting data for use in a retailer’s own analytics and dashboarding solution
- Grafana, PerimeterX, and Slack integrations from Yottaa’s most recent release
“As the eCommerce industry shifts towards embracing a services-driven front-end architecture, Yottaa has become a critical technology that provides online brands the power to analyze, optimize, and control the performance of all 3rd party services within the online shopping experience,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. “This new product release is part of Yottaa’s continued push to leverage its deep knowledge of 3rd party website applications to become the hub of browser-side eCommerce technologies.”
Click here to learn more about the new products and features in the Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform.
About Yottaa
Leading retailers and brands, such as Carter’s, The Container Store, Hallmark, eBags, Jockey, JoAnn Fabrics, and Rockport, rely on Yottaa’s Cloud platform to accelerate and optimize the loading of 3rd party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in up to 60% web performance improvements and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how Yottaa can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.
