deepwatch Announces $23 Million Series A Investment

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
deepwatch, a leading provider of intelligence-driven managed security services, announced the closing of a USD $23 million Series A funding round led by ABS Capital Partners, a leading late-stage growth company investor. deepwatch will leverage these funds to accelerate research and development for its machine learning security analytics platform, as well as go-to-market expansion. As a result of the transaction, Michael Avon, a venture partner with ABS Capital, will join the deepwatch board of directors.
“deepwatch has developed an innovative security operations platform as evidenced by its very impressive growth and momentum,” said Michael Avon. “We look forward to partnering with deepwatch as it continues to disrupt and redefine the modern managed security services industry to help its customers protect their brands and critical assets against a continuously advancing threat landscape.”
Founded in 2015 as the vSOC business unit within GuidePoint Security, deepwatch has experienced tremendous growth and rapid adoption of its advanced security services platform by Fortune 500, Global 2000, and mid-sized enterprises. The demand for managed security services continues to accelerate amid a global shortage of cybersecurity personnel. This investment underscores the market’s enthusiasm for deepwatch’s differentiated managed security solutions, as well as the value of GuidePoint Security as a go-to-market partner.
deepwatch is disrupting the MSSP industry. deepwatch’s solutions are driven by its relentless focus on customers and unrivaled cloud SecOps platform. Designed to address the systemic flaws in the industry, deepwatch delivers the managed security services cybersecurity leaders have longed for including:
- Exclusive Maturity Models - Cybersecurity leaders struggle with measuring, maturing, and justifying their cybersecurity program. deepwatch's exclusive maturity models index customers’ cybersecurity program maturity, benchmark against industry peers and provide detailed maturity roadmaps. Mapped to common frameworks such as NIST CSF and MITRE ATT&CK, deepwatch's maturity models provide the right details no matter the audience.
- Cloud SecOps Platform - Threats don’t get easier, as the state of cybersecurity is increasingly complex. deepwatch continuously evaluates, integrates, and tunes leading technologies into its platform to ensure the ability to support customers’ fast-changing requirements. deepwatch manages these technologies, and its customers consume the results.
- Data-Centric Deployment Models - deepwatch’s cloud-based architecture supports businesses globally. With hosting options in over 30 worldwide locations, data is stored in-country, meeting data sovereignty requirements, including GDPR and BDSG, while providing centralized views and reporting for global audiences. deepwatch holds PCI and SOC 2 certifications, as well as maintains a certified GDPR Data Privacy Officer (DPO) on staff.
- Named Delivery Squads - Cybersecurity is all about context. deepwatch ensures customers are assigned named resources across all roles and shifts to ensure they maintain context. Understanding the minute details of customers’ evolving environments enables deepwatch personnel to identify potential issues that a less personal approach would miss.
- Real-Time Collaboration - Customers view deepwatch’s personnel as an extension of their cybersecurity teams, rather than a third-party service provider. The flexibility of multiple communications channels integrated into the deepwatch Cloud SecOps Platform fosters this relationship.
- Portability & Access - deepwatch passionately believes that customers’ data is theirs, and they should be able to access it at any time. No games, no proprietary formats, no hoops to jump through. Access it anytime, and take it should you leave.
“When starting vSOC, our goal was to disrupt the managed security services industry. We succeeded through our relentless focus on customers, as well as providing a flexible, transparent, and carefully curated platform. Our vision is to redefine the industry, realizing the promises of data analytics and machine learning for our customers,” said deepwatch Founder and CTO, Justin Morehouse.
“Cybersecurity leaders immediately recognize deepwatch’s truly revolutionary approach to managed security services. Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed, and deepwatch is the answer as demonstrated by our 3,631% growth rate over the last 3 years, which places us among the Top 100 fastest growing companies,” added deepwatch CEO, Charlie Thomas.
deepwatch’s cloud SecOps platform and relentless customer focus are redefining the MSS industry. Designed to be different, deepwatch provides customers with world-class MSS solutions and unrivaled value by extending their cybersecurity teams, curating leading technologies into deepwatch’s cloud SecOps platform, and proactively driving their SecOps maturity.
Managed Security Services In Demand
deepwatch is capitalizing on the increased demand for cybersecurity personnel and expertise in a complex and growing cyber threat environment. According to Frost & Sullivan, managed security services (MSS) continues to be one of the fastest growing sub-sectors in cybersecurity, with the global MSS market expected to grow 16% on average from 2016-2020 to ~$20 billion.
Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that the global cost of cybercrime will reach $6 trillion in damages annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015, provoking a call to action across businesses to strengthen cyber defenses. Companies looking to bolster their security posture require significant resources to find and retain talent, leverage the right technology, and maintain best practices. These demands make it hard to justify the cost of managing cybersecurity internally. With the cyber workforce at 0% unemployment and the growing number of data and technologies generating noise and false positives, executives and boards are increasingly looking to outsourced security professionals to complement and fortify their organization’s cybersecurity operations and strategy.
About deepwatch
deepwatch delivers results-driven managed security services by extending customers’ cybersecurity teams and proactively advancing their SecOps maturity. Powered by its cloud SecOps platform, deepwatch is trusted by leading global organizations to provide 24/7/365 managed security services. Learn more at deepwatch.com.
About ABS Capital Partners
For nearly 30 years, ABS Capital has been investing in later-stage growth companies, helping CEOs capitalize on new opportunities and navigate unforeseen obstacles – while never losing sight of the ultimate goal of achieving lasting excellence. Our partners have decades of experience as C-level executives, investment bankers, and investors in the industries in which we invest: business and tech-enabled services and health care. This combination of experience and expertise means we have a laser-focus on the specific needs growth companies face as they look to get to the next level. By helping to transform over 125 companies through their most important stage of development, ABS continues to help unleash the potential for lasting growth. ABS Capital Partners. Here, we grow.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005271/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT