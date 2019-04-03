ThreatQuotient Director of Alliances Named a 2019 CRN Channel Chief for Continued Development of Partnership Ecosystem

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced that Haig Colter, Director of Alliances, was named to CRN’s 2019 Channel Chiefs List. Colter manages the company’s entire alliance ecosystem, bringing together the industry’s best technology and reseller partners from around the world. Selected by CRN editors, the annual list of Channel Chiefs recognizes leaders with a track record of channel accomplishments, dedication to the partner community, and plans for driving future business innovation and channel growth. Colter, who is now a two-time CRN Channel Chief, has played an integral part in making ThreatQuotient a 100 percent channel company.
Over the past 12 months, ThreatQuotient has expanded their international channel footprint with broader coverage across Europe and Asia, including new partners in Australia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, Kenya, Singapore and Vietnam. To ensure smoother engagements, Colter has helped ThreatQuotient create a simplified web-based deal registration, partner-specific newsletters, new feature request (NFR) software for demo purposes, and training opportunities for partner’s technical teams. ThreatQuotient continues to make it easy to do business with their customers around the world by offering the opportunity to work with a preferred partner in their location versus a single partner that covers a specific country or region.
“We work hard to make ThreatQuotient the easiest company to do business with, and recognition by CRN reinforces this effort. We find success with our channel partners by keeping an open line of communication and making sure we have boots on the ground in each region we supply,” says Colter. “Cybersecurity gets more complicated every day, and we are proud to offer products that help to manage many of the challenges security teams are facing. Helping our partners understand and demonstrate the value of ThreatQ so we all have the opportunity for increased success is an important goal, and we look forward to further growth with our partners in 2019.”
When Colter was featured as a Channel Chief in 2018, ThreatQuotient’s worldwide partner count stood at 17, and today it has surpassed 25. ThreatQuotient’s vendor agnostic approach to business relationships provides customers with a better understanding of their cybersecurity posture and access to industry leading security operations services. With a multi-tiered program that drives growth and revenue based on a collaborative and partner-friendly approach, plus competitive margins, deal registration protection, training and certification, ThreatQuotient’s partners have the tools necessary to meet and exceed their sales goals.
In addition to Colter’s recognition on the CRN Channel Chiefs List, ThreatQuotient has also been named to the 2019 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. To learn more about how the ThreatQ™ Threat Intelligence Platform and the ThreatQ Investigations cybersecurity situation room are built for threat-centric security operations, please visit https://www.threatq.com/.
About ThreatQuotient
ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations through a threat-centric platform. By integrating an organization’s existing processes and technologies into a single security architecture, ThreatQuotient accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Through automation, prioritization and visualization, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise and highlight top priority threats to provide greater focus and decision support for limited resources. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005060/en/
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 2, 2019 02:45 PM EDT