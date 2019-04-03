LinkedIn Unveils 2019 Top Companies List Revealing Where Job Seekers Want to Work Now

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network on the internet, announced today the 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list, identifying the companies where LinkedIn’s 610+ million global members most want to work.
Alphabet (No. 1), which reclaimed the top spot this year, Facebook (No. 2) and Amazon (No. 3) maintain a strong hold on the top three spots despite their challenges over the last year. Meanwhile, Tesla (No. 16) drops out of the top 10 for the first time in the list’s four-year history. While technology companies continue to dominate the list, industries making a resurgence include financial services -- with Bank of America (No. 18), Citi (No. 22) and Wells Fargo (No. 25) making the list -- and advertising -- with representation from Interpublic Group (No. 31), Publicis Groupe (No. 34) and WPP (No. 40), all for the first time.
“More than half a billion professionals around the world rely on LinkedIn to navigate their careers and stay informed," says Daniel Roth, Editor in Chief, LinkedIn. "Top Companies takes all of those actions and surfaces the companies where people most want to work — and where they stay once hired. The competition for top talent has never been hotter; now in its 4th year, Top Companies has become the definitive list of who is attracting the right people and how they're doing it."
Here is what the top 10 companies on the 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list are doing to attract job seekers:
- Alphabet (No. 1) is spending $13 billion to expand into 14 new U.S. states this year, where it will hire tens of thousands of new employees.
- Facebook (No. 2) has 100% pay equity for female employees in the U.S. and globally.
- Amazon (No. 3) raised its minimum wage in November to $15 per hour for all employees and expanded its 401(k) contributions to include part-time and seasonal workers.
- Salesforce (No. 4) offers opportunity to workers without a college degree, including roles for a Senior Marketing Specialist and a Senior Lead Content Writer.
- Deloitte (No. 5) actively invests in their employees by incentivizing them to pitch big, ambitious ideas in the Startup Deloitte program.
- Uber (No. 6) is fostering internal mobility, encouraging more than 3,000 employees to transfer to a different role in the company in 2018.
- Apple (No. 7) plans to create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years across its existing campuses and build an all-new campus in Austin.
- Airbnb (No. 8) encourages its employees to get out of the office and into the world with $500 in employee travel credits each quarter, which roll over if not used.
- Oracle (No. 9) offers technology job opportunities to workers outside of Silicon Valley with over 90% of their employees based outside of their San Francisco headquarters.
- Dell Technologies (No. 10) prides itself on its flexible workplace policy, which collectively saves U.S. employees 136 million miles of travel a year.
The complete U.S. Top Companies list, along with lists representing additional global markets, video interviews and special features, can be found here: lnkd.in/USTopCompanies2019
LinkedIn Top Companies Methodology:
The Top Companies list is fueled by the billions of actions taken by 610M+ members on the platform over the past year. The editorial team at LinkedIn analyzes member actions through four main criteria: reach, engagement, job interest and retention. A detailed description of the methodology is published within the LinkedIn Top Companies article. LinkedIn’s global editorial team also publishes the Top Companies lists in Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Brazil, China, Japan and Australia.
*For fairness, we have removed LinkedIn and Microsoft from consideration for the LinkedIn Top Companies list as we do with all other lists in this editorial franchise.
About LinkedIn:
LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, market and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 610 million members and has offices around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005499/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT