‘Evolve’ Your Understanding of Ecosystem Integration at Cleo Connect 2019

|April 3, 2019 09:16 AM EDT
One certainty in your business ecosystem today is that change is always happening. Whether that means hiring new talent, deploying new applications and IT systems, expanding how and where you sell, or pivoting to a different business model altogether, how you embrace market-driven change and evolve your organization is critical for success.
Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, understands that business evolution means adapting to changing market demands and industry requirements, which can affect customer and partner relationships and ultimately, your bottom line. That’s why we’ve made “Evolve” the theme of Cleo Connect 2019.
Registration is now open for this year’s Cleo Connect user conference, which runs Oct. 7-10 at Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida. The three-day summit brings together Cleo executives, customers, and partners who are shaping how today’s enterprises create value through strategic integration technology and provides exclusive opportunities for participants.
“Cleo Connect is a great opportunity for me as a Cleo user to learn more about the platform and the roadmap, and to bounce ideas off other customers and learn how they’re using it,” said Evenflo IT Director Chip Gaetano, who participated in one of the customer panels at Cleo Connect 2018. “It’s a well-run event that’s worth the time, and we really learned a lot about what ecosystem integration means and its value to businesses like ours.”
This year’s program will provide attendees valuable opportunities to explore how today’s most successful enterprises are leveraging ecosystem integration to best evolve their businesses and manage constantly shifting marketplace dynamics. Participants will get exclusive access to the latest Cleo software updates, insights on ecosystem integration use cases, and a strategic roadmap for Cleo Integration Cloud, the modern platform that is rapidly transforming how businesses all over the world connect and integrate partners, applications, and data.
A welcome reception Oct. 7 kicks off three days of educational sessions, hands-on experiences, and social events, and will include opportunities to:
- Access the latest features, functionality, and best-practices for using Cleo integration products
- Participate in one-on-one workshops with Cleo product, services, and engineering teams
- Hear firsthand from Cleo users about how they are leveraging Cleo’s blend of application, cloud, and B2B integration to increase business value
- Network with top industry peers, Cleo executives, and integration experts
Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan will deliver the keynote address on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with focused breakout sessions continuing through Thursday, Oct. 10. Additional agenda highlights will focus on evolving to improve business agility, such as:
- The massive benefits of integrating e-commerce order-to-cash processes
- Creating end-to-end workflows that enable easy governance and comprehensive visibility
- Automating the manual, non-EDI data exchanges that slow productivity
- Best practices for business process management
“The term ‘evolve’ speaks directly to progress and growth, which is the goal for every business,” Rajasekharan said. “Cleo delivers ecosystem integration solutions that consistently empower our great customers to grow their business and create value in new ways. Face-to-face collaboration during events like Cleo Connect is invaluable, and it helps us better understand the real business challenges out there so we can always align our technology to deliver the best results for our customers and partners.”
The 2019 Cleo Connect early-bird registration rate of $795 (a 33 percent savings off the regular conference rate) is valid through April 30 and includes all meals and admission to special event nights.
For more information about why you should attend Cleo Connect 2019, watch this short video. To sign up, please visit our registration page.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005236/en/
