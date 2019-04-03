Coretelligent and VSS Announce Acquisition of United Technology Group, LLC by Coretelligent

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Coretelligent, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud services, and portfolio company of VSS, a private investment firm, today jointly announced the acquisition of managed services IT firm United Technology Group, LLC by Coretelligent. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
United Technology Group specializes in co-managed technology services, including cybersecurity, professional services, hardware and software sourcing. United Technology Group is a leading cloud reseller and IT managed services provider in the Southeast, offering collaborative support and business technology alignment to a broad base of customers in the region.
With this acquisition, Coretelligent cements their nationwide reach by adding an office in Atlanta, joining the four current Coretelligent locations including their Boston headquarters and offices in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The acquisition brings together two organizations that are focused on creating a superior service model for their clients and extends Coretelligent's White Glove service model throughout the Southeast. "Coretelligent's focus on being a true partner for our clients means always looking for ways to improve our service offerings and depth of knowledge. Our acquisition of UTG reinforces our commitment to support organizations in high-touch sectors such as financial services and health sciences with technology support and security services that they can trust," states Coretelligent Founder and CEO, Kevin J. Routhier. Routhier will serve as President and CEO of the combined companies.
“UTG’s comprehensive managed services offering and long-tenured customer base in the Southeast is a great fit for Coretelligent,” said Trent Hickman, Managing Director, VSS. “The acquisition reflects VSS’s ability to partner with outstanding management teams to identify and execute upon growth opportunities, both organic and through strategic acquisitions, that improve the growth trajectory of their businesses.”
Hickman said that several UTG leaders will be joining Coretelligent's Executive Team in the coming months, including Brian Miller, President of UTG and Eric Dykes, CEO of United Technology Group.
"United Technology Group has developed core competencies and deep client relationships that will only be enhanced by the national platform and technology resources that will now be accessible as it joins Coretelligent. Today’s announcement is very good news for our clients and for our team," states Price Harding, Chairman of United Technology Group and Founding Partner at CarterBaldwin Executive Search. Brian Miller, who will be joining Coretelligent's Executive Team as SVP Business Development, Southern Region, notes: "The connections that we have formed as a part of United Technology Group will thrive with the addition of Coretelligent's robust suite of resources to our services lineup. Clients will appreciate the consistency of continuing to work with their known partners, while gaining access to world-class tools and advanced security processes from Coretelligent."
"It is always crucial for our clients to feel confident that their needs will be considered during an acquisition,” states Eric Dykes. “My new role as SVP Operations, Southern Region, for Coretelligent will allow me to weave together best practices from both organizations in a way that supports the needs of our constituents while causing minimal disruption to operations."
The acquisition brings together the two organizations under the name Coretelligent, resulting in an expanded base of 140 full-time employees.
VSS has strong experience investing in lower middle market companies, including information technology businesses where its flexible capital approach to investing can be used to support growth through strategic acquisitions and other transactions. The firm invested in Coretelligent in October 2016.
About Coretelligent
Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, Security and cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key services – Managed IT, Security and Cloud Solutions – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal and technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.
About VSS
VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the information, education, healthcare, and tech-enabled business services industries. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately-negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. For more information, please visit: www.vss.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005143/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 2, 2019 03:00 PM EDT