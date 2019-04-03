Upland Announces Ground-Breaking Professional Services Automation Solution Suite

|By Business Wire
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced the launch of Upland PSA, the first knowledge-enabled Professional Services Automation platform that augments services automation with proposal automation, voice of the customer and employee surveys, customer reference management, and insights-driven business intelligence. Upland PSA is the company’s first enterprise solution suite to include Upland WorkCenter, a new unified dashboard providing customers with status updates on key performance indicators across the entire solution suite.
Upland PSA introduces a new customer-centric services model that extends the traditional project delivery model to encompass the entire customer journey from prospect, to customer, to advocate. At the outset, the new solution suite helps sales and services teams deliver winning automated proposals. Once a customer has an active project, services teams mobilize by leveraging core PSA features like automated time and billing, resource and project management, and project financials, along with access to company-wide knowledge and best practices at their fingertips. During a project and upon completion, customer and employee feedback can be captured through multiple communications channels to help improve service levels and project outcomes, and automated customer reference requests can be deployed to turn customers into loyal advocates. Robust analytics deliver project insights and it’s all brought together by Upland WorkCenter, a metrics dashboard that provides a centralized view of data from all Upland PSA solutions.
“Upland PSA is the first enterprise-grade cloud solution of its kind on the market. It will enable customers to win more deals quicker, manage for profit, and deliver services excellence,” said Upland Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald. “This suite represents a combined investment of more than $160MM in the PSA market and demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to help services organizations thrive.”
Both customers and industry analysts are singing the praises of the new Upland PSA software suite.
Lito Abiva, Director of Information Technology at SolomonEdwards, added: “Upland’s new PSA solution suite allows us to extend our services model to make our business more predictable.”
John Ragsdale, distinguished vice president of Service Technology Research, said: “Upland is on the cutting edge and being disruptive in the PSA space with their unique approach of extending PSA into new areas. Having Knowledge Management, Customer Sentiment and Proposal Automation complementing traditional PSA capabilities enables professional services organizations to streamline, automate, improve project quality, and focus on the customer experience.”
Traditional PSA applications include modules like time and billing, resource and project management, and project financials. Upland delivers these core PSA capabilities and now provides expanded functionality to encompass the complete bid-to-bill process:
- Proposal Automation aligns sales and delivery teams and establishes repeatable proposal processes, so businesses can respond faster and more consistently to RFPs and SOWs.
- Knowledge Management encourages collaboration and gives employees the information they need to keep projects on track for on-time, on-budget delivery with the highest quality.
- Voice of Customer helps services organizations implement a feedback loop to capture, process, and act on customer sentiment for ongoing improvements to their services engagements.
- Voice of Employee helps services organizations implement a feedback loop to capture, process, and act on employee sentiment for ongoing improvements to their services engagements.
- Customer Reference Management captures customer experience from the best services engagements to help automate the collection, development, and deployment of winning customer references.
- Upland Analytics enables PSA-native reporting and dashboarding across all modules so that leaders can monitor trends and gain actionable insights into their business.
- Upland Integration Platform bridges PSA with relevant third-party enterprise applications and systems of record for a fully integrated services operation.
“Overwhelming customer demand for innovation, coupled with Upland’s growing product portfolio, has driven us to create the industry’s only true end-to-end PSA solution that spans the service delivery lifecycle from bid to bill,” said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and senior vice president of Project and IT Management at Upland Software. “With almost 20 years of experience of product innovation and delivery in the PSA arena, we are excited to bring a completely differentiated PSA suite to market that will deliver huge value for customers and prospects.”
To learn more about Upland’s PSA solution suite, visit uplandsoftware.com/psa, watch the video, read the TSIA blog post “Knowledge Management: The Key to Customer Success,” or contact us today to request a consultation with an Upland PSA expert.
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100 percent customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
