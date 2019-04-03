IOTA Becomes A Founding Member of New International Association of Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA)

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 09:34 AM EDT
IOTA Foundation, a non-profit foundation focused on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and permissionless ecosystem development, announced today it has joined the International Association of Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA) as a founding member. INATBA’s core directive is to promote the use of DLT technology by developing a predictable, transparent and trust-based global framework. INATBA offers developers and users of DLT a global forum to interact with regulators and policymakers and bring DLT and blockchain technology to the next stage.
The initiative is an outgrowth of the EU Blockchain Industry Round Table, a European Commission-hosted group convened to identify the right conditions for DLT to flourish. The Association was legally formed in March with more than 100 founding members, including major DLT and blockchain providers, large-scale users, start-ups, and business and sectoral associations.
Digital Signing at the European Commission Headquarters
The digital signing of the INATBA Charter at the European Commission headquarters will be hosted by European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, who will give a keynote speech, and Director-General Roberto Viola. The digital signatures will be hashed on IOTA’s Tangle network, in addition to other DLTs, to create an immutable audit trail of the signing. In connection with the founding of the Association, Julie Maupin, IOTA’s Director of Social Impact and Public Regulatory Affairs, was elected to serve on the INATBA board of directors.
“Developing a regulatory framework around distributed ledger and blockchain technologies is essential to their widespread adoption and growth. We have established our own Public Regulatory Affairs team to lead this effort and are excited to be one of the founding members of INATBA. The strength and size of this association, as well as the support of the European Commission and other governments, only further shows the future limitless potential for Distributed Ledger Technologies,” said Dominik Schiener, co-founder and co-chair of IOTA Foundation.
The organizations named below have committed to INATBA’s goals of developing interoperability guidelines and standards, transparent and inclusive governance, and ongoing constructive dialogue with authorities and regulators. The organization believes this approach will be a significant driver of distributed ledger technology innovation and uptake.
As part of this collaborative approach, INATBA’s founders enshrined four goals:
- Maintain a permanent and constructive dialogue with public authorities and regulators that will contribute to the convergence of regulatory approaches to blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies globally.
- Promote an open, transparent and inclusive global model of governance for blockchain and other distributed ledger technology infrastructures and applications -- a model that reflects the shared interests of stakeholders from industry, start-ups and SMEs, civil society organisations, governments and international organisations.
- Support the development and adoption of interoperability guidelines, specifications and global standards, to enhance trusted, traceable, user-centric digital services and uphold an open, transparent and inclusive method of multi-stakeholder cooperation.
- Develop sector-specific guidelines and specifications for the development and acceleration of trusted sectorial blockchain and DLT applications in specific sectors (i.e. financial services, health, supply chain, energy and financial inclusion).
The organizations are asking other like-minded blockchain stakeholders to join INATBA and help drive the development and deployment of the technology across the globe. For more information on INATBA, visit: https://www.inatba.org/.
For information on IOTA and its work with regulators and policymakers, please visit: https://www.iota.org/get-started/for-regulators-and-policymakers
The founding organizations include:
21 Consulting GmbH
AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch InBev)
AboutGovernance B.V.
ACCENTURE
ACCORD PROJECT, LLC
ALASTRIA
ALIS Co., Ltd.
Ambrosus (Represented by Innolab Engineering SARL)
BANK FRICK & CO AG
Barclays Services Limited
BBFA LTD
BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.)
Berkeley Research Group (UK) Ltd. (thinkBRG)
Billon Group Ltd
Billon Sp. z o.o
Bitfury Holding B.V.
Blockchain Bundesverband e.v. (Bundesblock)
Blockchain Centre Vilnius
Blockchain Hungary Association
BLOCKCHAIN ITALIA SRL
Blockchance UG
Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH
BOTLabs GmbH
BPCE
BUIDL, Ltd.
Caisse des dépôts et consignations
CARDANO Stiftung
CASHLINK Technologies GmbH
Česká fintech asociace, z.s.
Chaintip B.V.
Climate Change Coalition (Novasphere)
COALA (Coalition d'Applications Légales Automatisées)
COCIR (COMITE EUROPEEN DE COORDINATION DES INDUSTRIES RADIOLOGIQUES ELECTROMEDICALES ET D'INFORMATIQUE DE SANTE)
COCUS Aktiengesellschaft
Coinarmy Bilisim Teknolojileri Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
COMPELLIO SA
ConsenSys AG
Datafloq B.V.
DECENT International, a.s.
DEON DIGITAL
Deutsche Börse AG
Deutsche Telekom AG
DIGITAL GRID Corporation
DLC Distributed Ledger Consulting GmbH
DNV GL Business Assurance Group AS
ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
ECSDA (European Central Securities Depositories Association)
EFN (FEDERATION EUROPEENNE DES ASSOCIATIONS INFIRMIERES )
ELECTRINA HOLDINGS DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
ENGIE
ENTERPRISE ETHEREUM ALLIANCE INC.
ERTICO (European Road Transport Telematics Implementation Coordination Organisation)
EVAN GmbH
Everis Belgique
Fractal Blockchain GmbH
Fujitsu Technology Solutions
FUTURE ENERGY FOUNDATION LIMITED
Gnosis Limited
GuardTime AS
IBM BELGIUM
Intesa SanPaolo
IOTA Foundation
IPDB Foundation e.V. (Interplanetary Database Foundation e.V.)
iPoint-systems gmbh
ITALIA 4 BLOCKCHAIN
Jolocom GmbH
Konfidio UG
Kriptomat
Kunfud Cero Seis, SL
LEDGER
Lisk Stiftung
L'OREAL
Lukso Blockchain GmbH
LYNKEUS
MADANA UG
NEC EUROPE LTD
Odilia GmbH
ParkinGO International SA
QPQ Limited
QUANT NETWORK LTD
R3 LLC
Raoof Consultancy Limited
Repsol SA
Riddle & Code GmbH
Ripple Labs Inc.
RoyaltyRange (Intangible Range Ltd.)
S. ESTEBAN CONSULTING LIMITED
SAP SE
Scrypt.Media
SIA S.p.A.
slock.it GmbH
Sovrin Foundation
Stablecoin Integration servies Danmark IVS
Stichting FIBREE
STOKR S.A.
Summitto B.V.
SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication)
Tangany GmbH
TechGDPR DPC GmbH
Telefónica SA
thinkBLOCKtank
Unibright IT UG
Volksbank Mittweida eG
WE.TRADE INNOVATION
Yoti Ltd
About the IOTA Foundation
IOTA is a not-for-profit foundation incorporated and registered in Germany. The IOTA Foundation’s mission is to support the development and standardization of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), specifically the IOTA Tangle. The IOTA Tangle is an innovative type of DLT specifically designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) environment. It is an open-source protocol facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less real-time micropayments, and the collection and dissemination of sensor-based and other data. www.iota.org
