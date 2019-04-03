BlueSnap Honored with 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Award for “Best B2B Payments Company”

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 09:38 AM EDT
BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best B2B Payments Company” award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the FinTech market today. The 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program showcases the technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech solutions across the globe. BlueSnap was selected based on a combination of its unique employee benefit programs and incentives as well as its best of breed payment technology.
“We are proud that the strength of our All-in-One Payment Platform and the benefits it provides to middle-market businesses has been recognized by FinTech Breakthrough,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “Award recognitions like this truly highlight how our platform is reaching an underserviced part of the market as well as how our impressive company culture is designed to constantly find a better way to serve our customers.”
Recently honored for its company culture, BlueSnap employees are constantly striving to find a better way to accept payments, improve the customer experience and promote growth. BlueSnap’s corporate culture encourages cross-functional brainstorming, which brings together experts from different disciplines to weigh in on strategic thinking across the organization. This has helped produce the All-in-One Payment Platform, which enables both B2B and B2C businesses to increase sales and reduce costs. Plus, because BlueSnap is a solution partner of Bank of America Merchant Services, BlueSnap clients can combine payment processing from Bank of America Merchant Services with BlueSnap’s all-in-one Payment Platform for a streamlined approach to ecommerce.
This award highlights how BlueSnap has captured the trend of businesses outgrowing a small-business processing system like Stripe or PayPal. The platform is perfectly tailored to serve B2B customers in the middle-market and helps this group overcome various challenges by:
- Accepting 100+ payment types across channels including online, mobile, subscription, invoicing and virtual terminal
- Enabling a direct integration to American Express to collect payments seamlessly from global customers
- Supporting level 2/3 data processing which allows customers to expand their B2B and B2C sales opportunities
- Selling globally with a payment infrastructure that can be tailored to a variety of specific regions
- Streamlining the reporting process with a robust suite of payment analytics tools
This award is the latest in a series of recent accolades for BlueSnap. In February, SourceMedia included BlueSnap on its list of the Best Places to Work in FinTech. Prior to that, in 2018, BlueSnap was recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
The annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top companies and products in the financial services and technology industry today. Founded in 2016, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the FinTech industry, including journalists, analysts and technology executives with experience in a range of financial technologies and perspectives.
To learn more about BlueSnap’s B2B payment capabilities, contact the company here: https://home.bluesnap.com/talk-to-sales/.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005129/en/
