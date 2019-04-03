TMC Recognizes Silver Peak with its Third Consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

|By Business Wire
April 3, 2019
Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company has, for the third consecutive year, named the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recipient.
“We’re honored to accept this award and recognition from TMC for the third consecutive year, underscoring our unwavering commitment to SD-WAN innovation and helping cloud-first enterprises re-think their WAN edge approach,” said John Vincenzo, senior vice president and CMO at Silver Peak. “One of the many reasons more than 1,000 enterprise customers have deployed our business-first EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform is that we help them to realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Every day, EdgeConnect helps enterprises increase revenue and profitability and become more agile and responsive to their users and customers.”
Unity EdgeConnect, the Business-driven SD-WAN Edge Platform
The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform liberates enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform. Centrally managed with Unity Orchestrator™, EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to meet changing business requirements, delivering the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.
“I am honored to recognize Silver Peak with a 2019 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Silver Peak.”
About Silver Peak
Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. Thousands of globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
