IDEMIA seleccionada por Movistar Chile para convertirse en el primer socio de Telefónica en Sudamérica en prestar servicios de identidad digital

|April 3, 2019 10:17 AM EDT
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada, acaba de anunciar que Telefónica, como parte de su apuesta por la transformación digital, ha seleccionado a IDEMIA como el primer proveedor de servicios de identidad digital móvil KYC (conozca a su cliente) y punto de venta móvil de firma digital para contratos digitales de Sudamérica.
IDEMIA se ha adjudicado el contrato de Movistar Chile (filial local de Telefónica) para proporcionar un servicio integral de KYC (conozca a su cliente) para asistir a los vendedores en los puntos de venta durante la contratación de nuevos clientes. Esto cubrirá tanto el reconocimiento facial como la firma digital para todos los nuevos documentos comerciales. El servicio incluirá una aplicación móvil para tabletas y teléfonos inteligentes que permite a los vendedores locales comparar los documentos de identificación del cliente con las fotos almacenadas en bases de datos biométricas, lo que a su vez proporciona la identidad digital del cliente. De este modo, el cliente podrá firmar su nuevo contrato electrónicamente.
Este nuevo acuerdo pone de manifiesto la confianza de Telefónica en la experiencia de IDEMIA en el ámbito de la tecnología móvil, ya que IDEMIA es desde hace un tiempo su proveedor de SIM y plataformas Over-the-Air y de gestión global de suscripciones M2M eSIM.
En el futuro, la tecnología digital traerá consigo un mundo más seguro, en el que todos podrán llevar a cabo sus tareas cotidianas con tranquilidad. Respaldados por la tecnología de IDEMIA, los compradores, incluidos los nuevos abonados móviles, podrán inscribirse directamente desde su hogar.
Enrique Gonzalo Berrocal Anrique, subdirector de Transformación de Procesos Digitales de Telefónica Chile, declaró: «IDEMIA es una de las mejores empresas en su clase y puede convertirse en el primer socio en Sudamérica en ofrecer una solución digital integral para nuestros clientes. Ahora podemos comercializar la mejor experiencia de compra digital, respaldada por una identidad digital infalible y con procedimientos de registro de clientes sin papeles, fluidos e intuitivos».
Fabien Jautard, vicepresidente ejecutivo de la unidad de negocios de Operadores Móviles de IDEMIA, declaró: «Telefónica vuelve a confiar en nosotros para ofrecer a sus clientes por primera vez en Sudamérica una solución integral de identidad digital, que incluye servicios móviles de registro y autenticación KYC. De este modo, mejoramos la comodidad y la seguridad a la hora de registrar nuevos clientes en todos los puntos de venta de Movistar».
Acerca de IDEMIA
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada, posee la ambición de ofrecer un entorno seguro para que ciudadanos y consumidores puedan realizar sus actividades cotidianas vitales (como pagos, conexiones, viajes y votos) tanto en el espacio físico como en el digital.
Proteger nuestra identidad se ha convertido en algo vital para desarrollarse en el mundo actual. Al apoyar la Identidad Aumentada, una identidad que protege la privacidad y la confiabilidad, al tiempo que garantiza transacciones seguras, autenticadas y verificables, reinventamos la manera en que pensamos, producimos, usamos y protegemos uno de nuestros mayores recursos, nuestra identidad, tanto para individuos como para objetos, en cualquier momento y lugar en que la seguridad resulte importante. Ofrecemos Identidad Aumentada a clientes internacionales de los sectores financiero, de telecomunicaciones, identidad, seguridad pública e Internet de las cosas (IoT).
Con 13 000 empleados en todo el mundo, IDEMIA presta servicio a clientes en 180 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.idemia.com / Siga a @IDEMIAGroup en Twitter
