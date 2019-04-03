Traxens von Frost & Sullivan mit dem Technology Leadership Award für Revolutionierung der Seefracht ausgezeichnet

|By Business Wire
Traxens, ein Anbieter hochwertiger Daten und Dienstleistungen für die Supply Chain-Industrie, meldete heute, dass das Unternehmen mit dem renommierten Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award für seine neuartige Smart Container Tracking-Lösung ausgezeichnet wurde. Die auf dem Internet of Things (IoT) basierende Lösung wurde für den Einsatz in verschiedenen Branchen, einschließlich der Seeverkehrswirtschaft, entwickelt. Neben der Auszeichnung veröffentlichte Frost & Sullivan außerdem einen ausführlichen Bericht mit dem Titel „Disruptive Innovations in the European Logistics industry“, der unter anderem eine Analyse von Traxens und seiner Führungsposition im Bereich der Smart Container enthält.
Die IoT-Lösung von Traxens auf Basis einer patentierten, zukunftsweisenden Technologie stellt die umfangreichsten, präzisesten und aktuellsten Informationen über Container bereit, die sich überall auf der Welt im Umlauf befinden. Diese Technologie sorgt für mehr Effizienz und Sicherheit, größere Transparenz und optimale Anlagennutzung. Gleichzeitig erschließt sie neue Geschäftsmöglichkeiten für alle Akteure in der globalen Lieferkette.
Die Auszeichnung würdigt die Fähigkeit der von Traxens entwickelten Lösung, durch die Erzeugung, Qualifizierung, Anreicherung und Zertifizierung von Echtzeitdaten unschätzbare Informationen für führende Unternehmen in der globalen Lieferkette zu generieren.
Neben den cloudbasierten Leistungen bietet Traxens Telematikgeräte, die auf die hohen Datenanforderungen dieses Marktsegments abgestimmt sind. Mit dieser Komplettlösung kann Traxens all seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Echtzeitdaten liefern. Das System ist für eine nahtlose Integration in intelligente Geräte ausgelegt, um eine flexible Datenerhebung sicherzustellen.
Die Geräte von Traxens nutzen ein patentiertes, vermaschtes IoT LowPower-Netzwerk, das höhere Transparenz sowie optimalen Zugang zu Funk- oder Satellitennetzwerken gewährleistet. Die IoT-Plattform von Traxens nutzt ein globales Ortungssystem und Mobilfunknetze, um eine vollständige, globale Netzabdeckung und die Datenübertragung selbst an den entlegensten Orten sicherzustellen. Dabei werden Daten an die IoT-Plattform von Traxens übertragen, die riesige Datenmengen aus verschiedenen Quellen verarbeitet. Diese Plattform kann Daten analysieren, manipulieren und in wertvolle Informationen konvertieren, um die zeitnahen, datenbasierten Entscheidungen zu ermöglichen, die in den heutigen, von hoher Dynamik geprägten geschäftlichen Ökosystemen unerlässlich sind.
„Wir freuen uns außerordentlich über diesen renommierten Preis von Frost & Sullivan“, so Jacques Delort, CEO von Traxens. „Er ist der Beweis dafür, dass wir den richtigen Weg eingeschlagen haben und bereit sind, die globale Supply-Chain-Branche mit modernsten IoT- und Big Data-Services zu revolutionieren, denn diese Technologien können für höchste Prozesseffizienz bei wichtigen Branchenakteuren sorgen.“
„Mit der Lösung von Traxens können Kunden ihre Versandkosten pro Container pro Strecke deutlich senken. Außerdem lässt das Unternehmen nichts unverrichtet, um Ladungsverlust, Verpackungskosten, Warenbeschädigung, Diebstahl, Plünderung, Manipulation, Betrug und Fälschung zu verhindern. Auf diese Weise können Kunden jedes Jahr Milliarden Euro sparen“, erklärte Suriya Anjumohan, Transportation & Logistics Industry Analyst bei Frost & Sullivan. „Die von Traxens gelieferten Daten sorgen für höhere Effizienz in zahlreichen Lieferketten, tragen zu höherer Kundenzufriedenheit bei, beschleunigen die Zollabfertigung, stellen die Prozesskonformität sicher und führen zu besseren Versicherungs- und Finanzierungsverträgen.“
Die internationale Schifffahrtsbranche ist für den Transport von etwa 90 % der weltweit gehandelten Güter verantwortlich. Global sind über 50.000 Frachtschiffe für den Transport von Ladungen im Einsatz. Diese Schiffe generieren ein geschätztes Jahreseinkommen von über einer halben Billionen US-Dollar an Frachtraten.
Jedes Jahr ehrt die führende Beratungsfirma Frost & Sullivan die besten Unternehmen der Branche in ihrer Technology Leadership Awards-Zeremonie, die am 10. Juli in London stattfindet.
Traxens arbeitet bereits mit zwei weltweit führenden Reedereien zusammen und führt Versuche mit seinen Geräten in wichtigen europäischen Häfen durch. Das Unternehmen hat Dutzende Verträge mit Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCO) geschlossen.
ÜBER TRAXENS
Traxens generiert, sammelt, konsolidiert, aggregiert und transformiert Daten über Logistikobjekte zur Gewinnung verwertbarer Erkenntnisse. Unsere bahnbrechende Technologie des Internet of Big Things bietet umfassende Echtzeitinformationen für das Management von Logistikobjekten an jedem Ort der Welt. Die Lösungen von Traxens ermöglichen den digitalen Wandel multimodaler Lieferketten und versetzen die Kunden in die Lage, Kosten zu senken, Investitionen zu optimieren, Umweltauflagen einzuhalten und Premiumdienste anzubieten.
