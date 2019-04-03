NAB 2019: Canon Introduces PL- Mount Sumire Cinema Primes; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 10:41 AM EDT
B&H Photo would like to share Canon’s introduction of its new PL-mount Sumire cinema prime lenses. If you’re looking to convey optimal reproductions of your talent’s skin tones, while at the same time harnessing the detailed resolution of 4K video, make sure you explore Canon’s new Sumire line of PL-mount, full-frame cinema primes. The Sumire primes are designed to produce beautiful facial tones over a universal cross-section of ethnicities, ages, and genders.
The appealing look of each Sumire prime becomes evident at its wider apertures, while the lens also maintains smooth focus falloff and produces rounded, 11-blade bokeh highlights for your reduced depth-of-field shots. Seven primes are available, ranging from a wide 14mm all the way to 135mm, with most of the series sporting fast maximum apertures of T1.3 or T1.5, and the T2.2 135mm and T3.1 14mm being relatively fast for their lengths. A common 114mm front diameter streamlines lens switches when working with matte boxes, shades, or filters, and each lens—except the 135mm—weighs less than 3 lb. Dial-in your most precise focus pulls; each Sumire offers an expansive 300˚ of focus rotation.
Constructed with the solidity of the industry-standard PL mount, the Sumire cinema primes provide rich, full-frame sensor imaging with excellent contrast ratios, precision focusing, and minimal focus breathing and aberrations.
Color is balanced across each lens in the Sumire range which, in addition to the 14 to 135mm bookends, includes 20, 24, 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths.
Hand on Review: Canon CN-E SUMIRE PL Prime Lenses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxjv3-uuT8U
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005600/en/
