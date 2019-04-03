SPROCKIT Surpasses $1 Billion Milestone, Announces Final Round of Startups Participating at the 2019 NAB Show

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 10:58 AM EDT
SPROCKIT, the global marketplace connecting the world’s top market-proven emerging companies in media, entertainment and technology, today announced its companies have collectively raised more than $1 billion, including $500 million after joining SPROCKIT. This milestone was reached as SPROCKIT unveiled its final selection of startup companies that will be featured in the SPROCKIT Hub at the 2019 NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas.
Thirty-five SPROCKIT companies, comprised of new and alumni members, will exhibit in the new Innovation Pipeline, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. They will also participate in SPROCKIT Sync events, a series of private forums throughout the year, where industry executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss new technologies and collaboration opportunities to advance the industry. Among the attendees are SPROCKIT corporate members including Comcast, FOX Networks Group, Google, Hearst Television, Public Media Venture Group, Samsung NEXT, TEGNA, Univision and Verizon.
“When we first introduced SPROCKIT at NAB Show in 2013, our goal was to discover and spotlight the next generation of game changers in the media, entertainment and technology industry,” said Harry M. Glazer, founder and CEO, SPROCKIT. “Less than six years and more than 150 companies later, our members have collectively surpassed $1 billion USD in funding, including $500 million USD after joining SPROCKIT from heavyweights like Softbank, BDMI, and Google Ventures. It is a true testament to the power of the global community and strength of the collective.”
“Google values the innovative approach that SPROCKIT companies bring to the table,” said Chrissy Towle, Head of News and Local Media. “At each meeting, including SPROCKIT Sync SV at Google in Mountain View, we discover companies with solutions that can immediately address pressing needs in the media and technology space.”
The initial list of participating startups can be found here. The final round of participating startups includes:
- Adoppler – Platform for media buyers and sellers to establish direct programmatic channels with their partners.
- Advocado - Helps optimize advertisement spending by integrating CRMs and analytic tools for both broadcast and digital campaigns.
- Burbio - Aggregates local school, government, library, sports, and community-based nonprofit events.
- Folio Photonics, Inc. - Offers low-cost archival data storage with next-gen optical solutions with a 100-year archival lifespan.
- JUMP, Data-Driven Video - Uses Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies to provide insight on audience and content performance for video service market players.
- LocalBTV - Allows OTA viewers to watch local TV stations with phone, laptop & smart TV apps.
- Plum Research - Provides OTT audience measurement by analyzing hardware, software and ISP data to create high volume research panels for the entertainment industry.
- Switcher, Inc. - Helps create professional-quality video content with the ability to edit and stream live directly from iPhones.
- Sympli - Connects designers, developers, and other digital product team members through the integrated collaboration and workflow platform for building digital products.
- The Q - Live Game Network - Offers a platform for publishers, brands and broadcasters to deliver live gaming experiences through additional channels that can be embedded into their own properties.
- Vionlabs - Provides AI-powered products that analyze customer preferences and recommends content tailored to the end-user.
- Widespider - Leverages the latest in AI technologies to create customized news and content for individuals.
Learn more about participating startups and SPROCKIT activities at NAB Show here.
FREE NAB Show press registration is available here.
About SPROCKIT
SPROCKIT is a global marketplace that curates, connects and fosters collaboration among leading media and mobility companies and the world’s top market-proven startups to bring innovative products, services and revenue models to market. Since its launch in 2013, more than 150 emerging companies have participated in SPROCKIT, raising more than $1 billion USD and experiencing partnerships and acquisitions. For more information, visit www.sprockitglory.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005622/en/
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT