Markel Corporation Appoints Separation and Filtration Industry Executive as General Manager for Eclipse Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 11:16 AM EDT
Markel Corporation, the leading industrial technology manufacturing company making fluoropolymer-based products, today announced that John J. Morrison has joined the team as General Manager, Eclipse Solutions. Morrison’s deep separation and filtration industry experience will prove critical to Eclipse, Markel’s emerging product centered on the development of membrane modules incorporating PTFE for a variety of critical applications that can be solved by membrane distillation.
A strategic executive in manufacturing for 35 years, Morrison brings an entrepreneurial spirit to business development, continuous improvement and international growth. He comes to Markel from Graver Technologies where he was the Vice President and General Manager for the Filtration and Separations Division. In this role, Morrison led the Liquid, Air & Gas Filtration & Separations group, with responsibilities for factory operations, global sales and marketing, quality assurance and research and development. Prior to Graver Technologies, Morrison spent 14 years at Koch Membrane Systems as the Senior Vice President for the Industrial and Life Sciences business. In this role, Morrison restructured the business, integrated global operations and increased key market sales.
“For the past few years, Markel’s Eclipse Solutions group has been developing a porous PTFE hollow fiber and tubing solution to be employed singularly or in bundled arrays for a variety of purposes including filtration and multiple separation unit operations,” said Morrison. “The market opportunity for Eclipse is exploding due to an emphasis on resource recovery and a reduced industrial environmental footprint. I’m excited to join the team at this pivotal moment to bring strategic direction, leadership and growth expertise as we continue to develop and market these solutions.”
Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company is a subsidiary of Alliance Holdings and is an employee-owned business. Markel is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and other fluoropolymer-based products for global customers in the automotive, heavy transportation, aerospace, electronics, telecommunications, wastewater separation and filtration industries. A pioneer in the use of high-performance fluoropolymer solutions, Markel has combined proprietary manufacturing processes and patented technology to become a solution-oriented partner to a global customer base.
“From my first conversation with John, his industry acumen was clear, as was his passion for establishing and growing new lines of business,” said Jon Kirchner, President and Chief Executive Officer at Markel Corporation. “Markel has responsibly invested years to identify the market and customer needs for PTFE membranes, and also in research and development to build the Eclipse solution. I look forward to John’s hands-on leadership approach to drive this new product development unit to become a market leader.”
About Markel Corporation:
Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005137/en/
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT