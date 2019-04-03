RiverPay Selected to Enable Alipay and WeChat Pay Transactions at High-Traffic North American Brooks Brothers Brand Stores

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 11:32 AM EDT
Integrated payments and marketing platform RiverPay Inc. today announced it recently began facilitating payments through Alipay and WeChat Pay, the top two mobile payment platforms most favored by Chinese consumers, at Brooks Brothers brand stores in key North American travel destinations, including the brand’s flagship store on New York’s Madison Avenue. This move to partner with America’s oldest clothier accelerates RiverPay’s move into the North American high-end luxury fashion sector. RiverPay’s efficient and secure in-store payments devices supporting Alipay and WeChat Pay QR codes scanning function were quickly integrated into Brooks Brothers’ existing cashier systems at more than a dozen high-traffic stores, further boosting Brooks Brothers’ ability to capture the rapidly growing and lucrative Chinese outbound tourism market.
The pilot program prior to full rollout was carefully designed for maximum impact at stores and premium outlets where Brooks Brothers generally sees the highest traffic amongst Chinese consumers, including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Vancouver, British Columbia. This presents a huge opportunity for Brooks Brothers: according to the most recent U.S. Travel Association reports, Chinese consumers spent $18.8 billion on 3.2 million excursions to the U.S. in 2017, while Chinese travelers account for 8.2 percent of the total overseas travel to the U.S. The cities selected for Brooks Brothers’ initial rollout with RiverPay align with the top destinations visited by Chinese travelers in the U.S. Travel Association report.
“Brooks Brothers has been a fashion icon in America for over two centuries, and that makes it a luxury shopping must-have for Chinese consumers, particularly the young generation studying and traveling abroad,” said Ryan Zheng, co-founder and CEO of RiverPay. “We are pleased to help enable even more convenience for these on-the-go Chinese consumers who desire Brooks Brothers clothing and style by providing simple, secure and widely-compatible access to Alipay and WeChat QR codes. By providing its stores with an efficient and scalable way to process transactions using these popular payment options, Brooks Brothers is well positioned to take advantage of the broad base of Chinese outbound consumers.”
According to a recent Nielsen survey, in 2018 more than two-thirds (69 percent) of Chinese travelers paid with their mobile phones while abroad, and paid for nearly a third (32 percent) of all transactions using mobile payment on their most recent trips, overtaking cash for the first time. This report also notes that retailers who support transactions with payment tools familiar to Chinese consumers can see up to a 60 percent increase in foot traffic and sales.
About RiverPay (www.riverpayment.com)
RiverPay is an integrated payments and marketing platform to connect Chinese consumers with overseas merchants. As an authorized payment service provider of Alipay and WeChat Pay, RiverPay offers technology solutions and settlement services to allow Chinese consumers to pay in CNY and merchants to receive USD, CAD, GBP, EUR and more. RiverPay currently serves over 12,000 merchants across North America and Europe, including Saks Fifth Avenue, HBC, Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen, Brooks Brothers, Prada, Dolce&Gabbana, Tiffany & Co., De Beers and Max Mara.
