La solución CARE de Bidgely pone la inteligencia artificial a disposición de los profesionales del servicio de atención al cliente de las empresas de servicios energéticos

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 11:53 AM EDT
Bidgely ha ampliado sus soluciones UtilityAI pioneras del sector para los centros de atención al cliente con el lanzamiento de CARE. Mediante la integración de la inteligencia artificial en los centros de servicio al cliente de las empresas de servicios energéticos y las compañías de electricidad minoristas, CARE reduce los costes operativos y mejora la satisfacción del cliente, al tiempo que permite a los profesionales de atención al cliente impulsar la consecución de los objetivos estratégicos de la empresa. Esto incluye objetivos como promover la pertenencia a determinados programas, garantizar que los clientes pasen a planes de tarifas más ventajosas y generar nuevos ingresos mediante la venta de productos y servicios específicos basados en el beneficio sobre la inversión (ROI).
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005683/es/
Through integrating AI into power utility and energy retailer customer service centers, Bidgely's CARE solution reduces operational costs and enhances customer satisfaction while also enabling customer service representatives (CSRs) to drive strategic utility goals. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Tradicionalmente, los profesionales de atención al cliente de las empresas de servicios energéticos se limitan al análisis de facturas de gran cuantía basadas en datos sin procesar, como el consumo de electricidad en la vivienda y las condiciones meteorológicas en general, pero la inteligencia artificial de nuestra solución CARE equivalente a tener un experto en cada hogar que analiza continuamente el consumo de energía de cada usuario particular. Esto está dando lugar a la próxima generación de profesionales de atención al cliente con capacidad de resolver rápidamente una llamada sobre una factura de un importe elevado y aprovechar las llamadas para ofrecer a los clientes un descuento, una mejor tarifa según las condiciones particulares del hogar del cliente o una oferta de producto que permita ahorrar energía", afirma Abhay Gupta, director gerente de Bidgely.
La tecnología de desglose patentada de Bidgely de la solución CARE aplica algoritmos de aprendizaje artificial a los datos grabados por los contadores con el fin de elaborar una lista detallada del consumo de energía de cada electrodoméstico. Esta información clave sirve como base para CARE, que comprende cuatro módulos:
- Analizador de las facturas del cliente: desglose de energía para cada aparato con tecnología IA para ofrecer a los profesionales del servicio de atención al cliente modelos y esquemas comparativos para la resolución de llamadas relacionadas con facturas de elevado importe.
- Asesor para intervenciones: recomendaciones personalizadas para aumentar la satisfacción del cliente, suscripción a programas y uso de descuentos, incentivos y planes de precios dirigidos que promuevan la fidelidad del cliente.
- Auditoría remota: permite a los profesionales de servicio de atención al cliente realizar evaluaciones de control remoto y compartir los resultados con los clientes y hacerles recomendaciones.
- Presentación del compromiso: los profesionales de servicio de atención al cliente tienen acceso a una descripción completa del panel web del cliente y ven cómo los usuarios interactuaron a través de correo electrónico, mensajes de texto, papel, web y canales móviles.
Más información sobre CARE en: https://www.bidgely.com/solutions/care/
Visite a Bidgely en CS Week 2019
Los visitantes del evento CS Week, que se celebra en Fénix (Arizona), los días 8 y 9 de abril, podrán obtener información detallada sobre la inteligencia artificial en los centros de servicio de atención al cliente de las empresas de servicios energéticos registrándose para el evento CS Week Synergy Group: Digital Customer Engagement, durante el cual Ilén Zazueta-Hall, vicepresidente de producto de Bidgely realizará la presentación ‘Next-Gen CSR: How AI is Reinventing Customer Service’ (Profesionales de atención al cliente de próxima generación: cómo la IA está reinventando el servicio al cliente), el 9 de abril, a las 10.15, hora local.
Acerca de Bidgely
Como el primer proveedor de la industria de una plataforma de análisis energético empresarial y de participación del cliente, las soluciones de inteligencia artificial (IA) para empresas de servicios públicos de Bidgely transforman los datos del contador de las empresas de servicios públicos en inteligencia empresarial para optimizar el valor de los accionistas, personalizando la experiencia del cliente y modernizando la red. La misión de Bidgely de ser un socio de inteligencia artificial de confianza ayuda a las empresas de servicios públicos a resolver desafíos diarios relacionados con la gestión de la energía doméstica, la satisfacción del cliente, la eficiencia operativa y los nuevos modelos de ingresos. Con raíces en Silicon Valley, la compañía ha invertido 30 millones de dólares en I+D, cuenta con más 30 científicos especializados en datos y aporta su pasión por la IA a las empresas de servicios públicos que atienden a clientes residenciales de todo el mundo. Más información en www.bidgely.com o el blog de Bidgely en bidgely.com/blog.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005683/es/
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT