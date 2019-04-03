ADAM: Innovatives Projekt für 3D-Bioprinting organischer Knochenstrukturen

|By Business Wire
ADAM setzt mit der Einführung von 3D-Bioprinting organischer Knochenstrukturen einen neuen Meilenstein in der Medizintechnologie. In diesem Monat hat ADAM damit begonnen, die regulatorischen Auflagen für den Start präklinischer Studien zu erfüllen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005054/de/
Dmytro Skomorohov, Vice-President at ADAM, and Denys Gurak, Partner at WeFund Ventures and Chairman of the Board at ADAM, near BioCT Innovation Commons (Groton, CT) (Photo: Business Wire)
ADAM ist eine Biotechnologie-Initiative, die gemeinsam von Kwambio (den 3D-Druckexperten) und WeFund Ventures (einem Early-Stage-Venture-Fund) gegründet wurde. Die Initiative hat ihren Sitz im BioCT Innovation Commons (Groton, Connecticut) und wird bereits von Applied Medical und Techstars unterstützt.
Der Kern des innovativen Ansatzes von ADAM ist die Kombination neuer Materialien für den 3D-Druck. Eines davon ist ein modifiziertes Biopolymer, das auf Polycaprolacton mit Zugabe von Hydroxyapatit basiert und eine hohe Festigkeit und gute Bioresorbierbarkeit aufweist. Ein weiteres ist ein keramisches Bioglas, das auf Hydroxyapatit und Borosilikatglas basiert und mit Knochengewebe reagieren kann, um effektive Verbindungen mit dem Implantat herzustellen und die Osteogenese zu stimulieren.
Defekte in Knochen, die keine direkte physische Tragfähigkeit und Belastungsresistenz aufweisen und nur Schutz- und Skelettfunktionen haben (Knochen im Schädel, Ober- und Unterkieferknochen) könnten mit keramischen Bioglas-Implantaten behandelt werden, während modifiziertes Biopolymer für Defekte in Röhrenknochen eingesetzt werden könnte. Die Materialien wurden an der Universität Lund (Schweden) erfolgreich getestet.
„120.000 Menschen stehen in den USA auf der Warteliste für Organtransplantationen, sowie mehr als eine Million Menschen weltweit. Neue Technologien haben das Ziel, dieses Problem zu beheben. Adam ist die erste Gelegenheiten überhaupt, organische Knochen per Bioprinting herzustellen. Der Hauptgrund für uns, dieses Projekt in Angriff zu nehmen, ist es, Menschen zu helfen und Leben zu retten“, so Volodymyr Usov, CEO von ADAM.
„Der weltweite 3D-Bioprinting-Markt wächst rasant. Forschungsarbeiten zufolge wird er sich bis 2024 sehr intensiv weiterentwickeln und einen Marktwert von 2,5 Mrd. US-Dollar erreichen. Wir glauben an das Potential des Teams, das bereits erfolgreiche 3D-Druckprojekte umgesetzt hat, die viel Aufmerksamkeit erregt haben. Wir hoffen auch, dass Adam diese Innovationsbemühungen auf die nächste Stufe bringen wird“, meinte Denys Gurak, Partner bei WeFund Ventures und Chairman of the Board von ADAM.
Einer der geplanten nächsten Projektschritte ist die Entwicklung einer cloudbasierten digitalen Plattform zur Erstellung eines 3D-Modells eines Körpers mithilfe von Computertomographie-Dateien.
ADAM ist ein innovatives Geschäftsprojekt für das 3D-Bioprinting organischer Knochenstrukturen und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Groton, Connecticut. Das Projekt wurde von Kwambio und WeFund Ventures gemeinsam gegründet. Website: http://adamproject.org
Kwambio ist ein auf additive Herstellung spezialisiertes Unternehmen und Entwickler einzigartiger Produkte, die in vielen Anwendungsbereichen implementiert werden, so z. B. in den Bereichen Ersatzteil- und Produktdesign, Luft- und Raumfahrt und Schwerindustrie. Stanley Black&Decker gehört zu den wichtigsten Partnern von Kwambio. Die Liste der Kunden umfasst General Electric, Airbus und andere. Kwambio hat auch bereits mit der NASA und mit Tesla zusammengearbeitet. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in New York und Niederlassungen in London und im ukrainischen Odessa, wodurch es höchste Qualität zu besonders günstigen Preisen anbieten kann. Website: http://kwambio.com/#/
Wefund Ventures ist ein Early-Stage-Venture-Capital-Unternehmen mit Fokus auf vielversprechende Projekte aus den Sektoren IT, Biotechnologie und Internet. Website: https://wefund.ventures
