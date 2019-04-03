World Fuel Services Connects its Global Workforce and Reimagines Digital Customer Engagement with Box

|By Business Wire
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that World Fuel Services, a leader in the energy industry, selected Box to be the content layer for its IT infrastructure of best-of-breed cloud applications, centralize content management across its global workforce, and reimagine customer engagement models and digital business processes.
World Fuel Services provides energy, logistics, and technology solutions for customers in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. To serve clients in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, World Fuel Services is leveraging a modern cloud technology stack with Box to power seamless digital experiences for employees, partners, and customers, while meeting strict security and compliance requirements.
“Collaboration and integration are key tenants of our IT strategy. Connecting people and content across geographies empowers our employees to work more efficiently and collaboratively, while driving better experiences and engagement with our customers,” said Jeffrey Smith, Chief Operating Officer at World Fuel Services. “A best-of-breed technology stack only works with seamless integration and with Box, we gain inherent value from using one platform for all our content that can connect the applications our employees want to use every day.”
“World Fuel Services is a leader in the energy industry and a prime example of how to leverage modern technology to dramatically enhance employee and customer experiences,” said Jon Herstein, SVP and Chief Customer Officer at Box. “We are thrilled to be a strategic technology partner to World Fuel Services, powering content management and global collaboration for their employees, partners, and clients.”
World Fuel Services has demonstrated record growth in the aviation and marine industries, while remaining focused on company initiatives of cost management and operational efficiency. By teaming up with strategic technology providers as change agents, World Fuel Services is creating an environment of agility and infusing technology as a core component of critical business priorities. As part of World Fuel Services’ plan to digitize business processes, including secure invoice transmission and fuel ticketing, its IT organization purchased Box through Box’s strategic partnership with IBM. World Fuel Services is deploying Box to:
- Create a system of record for unstructured data and centralizing content management in one platform;
- Streamline service to customers such as invoice management, improving time to value for customers;
- Integrate a best-of-breed technology stack with Microsoft O365, Salesforce, Zoom, and Slack to provide a flexible, digital experience for employees; and
- Ensure GDPR compliance and secure information by removing silos of content.
Box empowers the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, World Fuel Services joins leading global organizations that have adopted Box’s cloud content management platform to power new ways of working, including the FDA, AstraZeneca, GE, and Procter & Gamble.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 70 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, Nationwide, and P&G, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.
