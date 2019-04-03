2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: 24i Media to DynaMount

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for the NAB Show. Listed below are exhibitor profiles from 24i Media to DynaMount.

Company: 24i Media

Booth: SU9610

Web: www.24i.com

24i Media is an industry-leading global video app developer with an award-winning technology framework. 24i supports clients to develop and deploy apps faster and more efficiently on all devices, screens and TV platforms.

24i empowers broadcasters, content owners and operators with flexible, future-proof tools to create and monetize personalized video apps, while accelerating time-to-market and reducing cost. 24i’s technology framework powers the digital experience for leading brands around the world, including Pure Flix, Globo, Entel, NPO, HBO, iflix, Fox Sports, RTÉ, Globo and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

For more information, please visit www.24i.com

Company: 360Systems

Booth: C654

Web: www.360systems.com

360Systems prides themselves in manufacturing the most reliable, dependable, lowest cost (per channel) video server on the market today (Linux OS). The new TSS Series is their next generation server using standard codec and file formats which now include H.264 or MPEG-2. The TSS Series comes with multiple channel counts and a variety of new features.

In the future expect the entire TSS Server platform to be field upgradeable to either a Hybrid IP server or complete IP server depending on the model.

360Systems also has the VTH-2283 Broadcast Video Server. The VTH 2283 comes standard with Record and Playout Calendar Scheduling, a built in Graphics Generator/Overlay, and support for File-Based Workflows.

Company: 5th Kind

Booth: SL1623MR

Web: http://www.5thkind.com/

5th Kind continues to add new customers and new features!

5th Kind's CORE is Hollywood's first Studio Asset Management System. Find out why companies like Disney, Marvel, NBCUniversal, Starz, Lionsgate, Illumination and others have chosen CORE to support production, from script to screen, and beyond.

CORE continues to enhance features like mobile & screening experiences for Dailies, review & approval for Marketing, and ease of archiving assets - for executives, artists and IT personnel alike.

Company: ABonAir

Booth: C-2146

Web: www.abonair.com

ABonAir develops wireless microwave links that enables video transmission from field cameras directly to a news track, OB-vans or media center. At NAB 2019, ABonAir is introducing a complete mobile wireless video solution - a single link that incorporates a teleprompter, video return, CCU and Intercom. The new system will allow TV production crews to use a wireless camera with its functionalities (as with a wired camera), not neglecting any feature that is essential for a tier-1 broadcaster production. ABonAir is the only company to feature a remarkable 7 msec video delay allowing it systems to seamlessly integrate into any multi-camera production.

Company: Adoppler

Booth: N3336SP-A

Web: www.adoppler.com

In order for the traditional TV and media companies to compete with the FANG, they need to adopt the technology-first approach. It brings two challenges: lack of in-house technology and scarce skilled resources. Jointly, Adoppler and its parent company Geomotiv provide a solution for both. Adoppler uses its Trusted Marketplace platform and Geomotiv’s unique expertise in both linear & digital TV, ad tech, and Big Data to deliver a tailored solution; “tailored” as in “a perfect mix between bespoke and COTS software”. This greatly improves the time-to-market for our clients as well as provides them with a highly reliable technological partner.

Company: Adorama

Booth: C4446

Web: https://www.adorama.com/

Adorama is one of the world's largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to become the leading online destination for imaging and pro video/audio equipment. Adorama will have a selection of high-end broadcast equipment on display and in action for its real-world talk show production right from the NAB floor.

Company: Advantech Corp.

Booth: SU-10806

Web: www.Advantech.com

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA video solutions are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile, virtual reality (VR) video and now AI capabilities. Advantech’s standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers.

Company: Airwavz.tv

Booth: N1831

Web: http://airwavz.tv

Airwavz.tv designs and builds first-ever mobile ATSC 3.0 TV receivers for consumers and professionals. Our flagship device: RedZone Receiver is used across the United States and abroad, to help TV broadcasters roll out and deploy brand new NextGen TV packet data service. Our new Windows Video Player and Broadcast Analytics tool “TvXplorer” is available for pre-order at: https://redzonereceiver.tv.

Airwavz.tv aims to provide the world with unfettered access to the highly prized UHF and VHF television channels on portable, nomadic and mobile devices.

Company: Alive Telecom

Booth: C1156

Web: https://alivetele.com/

RF Equipment Manufacturer, Specializing in Antenna Transmission Systems. Alive offers VHF & UHF Low Power to High Power (60kW) Pylon Coaxial Slot Style Antennas in Horizontal, Elliptical or Circular Polarization as a Side or Top Mount Configuration. Broadband Options include Panels, Cavity Slot and Super Turn-Style Antennas. Alive allows the customer to choose between pressurization options. Alive has demonstrated for 15 years the ability to offer engineered solutions for every customer need.

Company: ALPHA NETWORKS

Booth: SU 9416

Web: www.alphanetworks.tv

Alpha Networks, a leading provider in hybrid TV back-ends & smart video platforms, offers its customers the right products and services to implement their content strategy and launch pay-TV services.

Our product portfolio includes a wide range of products: tucanoRED, the hybrid TV back-end, winning solution at 2018 CSI Awards; beemix, the smartest TV ready-to-go platform combining the strength of tucano back-end and UI designed by hubee XP Studio; hubee Xperience, elaborating the best user interfaces and user-centric solutions. Alpha Networks is internationally recognized by customers all over the world, such as Orange, Econet, TeleCentro, SFR, Bouygues, RTBF, Canal+, The Walt Disney Company and many others.

Company: Anevia

Booth: SU4317

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ALANV

Web: www.anevia.com

Anevia offers end-to-end OTT video-delivery solutions that enable the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video-on-demand services, as well as ultra-low latency for live sporting events.

Anevia’s comprehensive portfolio of video compression / encoding / packaging, Cloud DVR and CDN products enables viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience – anywhere, anytime and on any screen – including 4K UHD content.

Major telecom and pay-TV operators, and TV broadcasters worldwide use Anevia’s products.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. It is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

Company: Antelope Camera System

Booth: Central Hall - C11831

Web: http://www.antelope-cs.de/

Antelope Camera Systems is specialized in the manufacturing of POV 2K and 4K HDR broadcast mini cameras and high-speed imaging technology. Providing solutions for sport, live action, shows and feature films in high-speed and 60p. Instant replay and perfect camera matching with our controller OCP and RCP. The box style COMPACT with B4 mount and the first fully integrated de-flicker solution for live broadcast slow-motion systems completes the product of Antelope-CS.

Company: Appear TV

Booth: SU7910

Web: https://www.appeartv.com/

Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, will showcase updates to its high-capacity, ultra-low latency X-Series platform including the addition of new modulators and demodulators, which advances the platform with a new hardware design. The X-Series, which includes the X10 and X20, offers the complete spectrum of encoding codecs, and helps broadcasters adopt the many benefits of an IP-centric operation in their own timeframe and with extreme simplicity. Designed for both video contribution and distribution, the platform supports optical/electrical SDI conversion to/from SDI-over-IP.

Company: ASUS Global Pte. Limited

Booth: SL 15110

Web: www.asus.com

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, personal computers (PCs), monitors, graphics cards, routers and other high-quality technology solutions. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge innovation and design. Inspired by our In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won 4,511 international awards in 2017, ranked 26th in Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, and named among the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

ASUS will showcase our latest displays, mini PCs, workstations and laptops designed to provide the best content-creation experiences for video production, photography, graphic and 3D design professionals in NAB.

Company: ATEN Technology, Inc.

Booth: SL13705

Web: https://aten.com/us/en

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV), and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational, and retail environments.

ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB, and data communication lines allows it to build products that connect, manage, and optimize electronics based on customer need.

Company: ATTO Technology, Inc.

Booth: SL7624

Web: https://www.atto.com/

For over 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customer’s design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS/SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe, NVME over Fabrics and Thunderbolt.

Company: b<>com

Booth: South Upper 4315

Web: https://b-com.com/

The b<>com Technology Research Institute is a tech provider and an innovation accelerator for every business that uses digital to increase its competitiveness. b<>com brings together multi-cultural disciplines and talents in augmented reality, virtual reality, and immersive media formats, in the fields of applied artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, 5G networks, Internet of Things, cognitive technologies, and e-health. Winner of the NABShow 2017 Technology Innovation Award, our HDR-SDR solution is back this year, better than ever with its b<>com *Universal HDR Converter Box*! Performing real-time HDR-SDR, SDR-HDR, and roundtrip, this technology is the gap filler the industry has been looking for.

Company: Bannister Lake

Booth: SL5616

Web: https://bannisterlake.com/

Bannister Lake specializes in data and graphics solutions for the broadcast industry. The company’s products and services drive revenue growth by unlocking the value of data. Bannister Lake’s flagship product, Chameleon, provides broadcasters with unparalleled data aggregation, graphics management and visualization possibilities. Beyond broadcast, the Chameleon solution is used in multiple data applications; OTT, streaming, digital signage, eSports, HTML5, online and mobile. Chameleon reads, ingests and manages multiple, diverse data feeds through an advanced web interface providing users with full control over incoming data. Users can fully customize data and generate automated tickers, L-bars, full frame graphics, and branding elements.

Company: Barbizon Lighting Company

Booth: C5049

Web: www.barbizon.com

Barbizon Lighting Company specializes in the sale, service, and turnkey integration of lighting, rigging, and control equipment for television, film, live productions, performing arts, themed environments, houses of worship, and architecture. With over 1000 years of combined experience, we are an industry leader based on our knowledgeable staff, quality products, and our on-going commitment to customer service. Barbizon Lighting has 11 locations in North America and offices in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Company: BBright

Booth: SU4318

Web: www.bbright.com

BBright brings visionary solutions and products to the professional video industry and focuses on rapid market transitions around 4K – Ultra HD, HEVC, HDR. We develop software-based appliances such as reference player, playout servers, decoder and ingest for various UHD use-cases.

BBright's worldwide customers are broadcast equipment manufacturers, content owners, network operators, IPTV operators and TV channels.

New UHD-Channel; UHD video production server interfacing to external automation. Scalable to a full-features 4K CiaB.

UHD-Decode; HEVC / AVC decoder with advanced HDR and audio functionalities.

UHD-QC; versatile player for manual check of VoD assets.

UHD-TS and Multi-TS; single or multi-channel compressed playout.

Company: Bitcentral, Inc.

Booth: SU2610

Web: https://bitcentral.com/

Bitcentral is a software company that provides efficient media workflows and customized solutions to maximize the value of video content. Core News™ solution is the #1 news production platform in the U.S. reaching millions every day; Central Control™ provides a toolset for master control with modules to execute all processes that converge into playout; while FUEL™, an innovative and industry-changing Linear on Demand™ streaming solution, creates an easy path to new digital revenue.

Company: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

Booth: SU11107

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE American: BDR

Web: https://www.blondertongue.com/

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is a leader in the field of cable television communications technologies, serving professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution and video delivery. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

Company: Bluefish444

Booth: SL9021

Web: https://bluefish444.com

Bluefish444 is the manufacturer of the industry’s highest-quality uncompressed 4K SDI, ASI, Video Over IP & HDMI I/O cards for the Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems. Its I/O cards are used in broadcast, feature film and post-production markets for editing, animation, compositing, colour correction, restoration, digital intermediate, 3D and IPTV applications.

Bluefish444 cards have been used on award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos and sports events worldwide. Bluefish444’s range of video cards are incorporated in video servers, encoders, decoders and character generator solutions by numerous third-party OEM manufacturers, in addition to other niche & mainstream applications.

Company: Bolin Technology

Booth: C255

Web: www.bolintechnology.com

Bolin Technology is a manufacturer and distributor of professional grade integrated pan, tilt, zoom cameras for Pro AV, Broadcast and Security applications. With over 20 years of experience, Bolin offers True Dual Output for outdoor and indoor use with various resolutions, and networking protocols which includes 4K 1”CMOS / Full HD resolutions via IP, HDMI, HDBaseT, Optical Fiber, 6G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, and USB3.0. Cameras also support various control protocols using RS232/422/485 Visca, Pelco D, IP ONVIF, and Visca over IP of flexibility. Bolin PTZ cameras are ideal for live production, studio production, beauty cam applications, sports broadcast and streaming applications. For more information, please visit www.bolintechnology.com.

Company: Broadcast Blinds

Booth: C8439

Web: https://www.broadcastblinds.com

Broadcast Blinds provides daylight control solutions for TV Studios with exterior glass.

One of the major concerns with TV Studios with exterior glass is balancing the exterior and interior light, so both the talent and the exterior view are properly visible to the audience.

Broadcast Blinds solves that problem by providing a system of rolling gels and filters that reduce the exterior light by incremental f-stops.

See an example here: https://broadcastblinds.com/2019/02/how-univision-transformed-its-d-c-st...

Company: Broadpeak

Booth: SU9221

Web: https://broadpeak.tv

At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its CDN, cloud PVR, ad insertion, multicast ABR, multiscreen via satellite and local video caching solutions. Additionally, Broadpeak will showcase how it’s leading the charge for better QoE and efficient content delivery by supporting ultra-low latency, Android TV, and 5G technologies.

Demos at Broadpeak's booth will include technologies for live and VOD streaming, non-linear TV, Emergency Alert System, multi-CDN, video analytics, device detection and LTE-Broadcast/HEVC.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, Satellite, OTT and mobile services.

Company: Broadcast Pix

Booth: SL4210

Web: www.broadcastpix.com

With a tightly coupled switcher and 3D motion graphics CG, Broadcast Pix provides the most fully integrated live video production systems with patented control and automation technology. From compact units to large-scale, multi-system solutions, every Broadcast Pix features an extensive toolset that makes it easy to optimize and customize your workflows locally and over IP. Plus, its BPNet ecosystem provides secure cloud services and asset management. Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix has customers in more than 100 countries and is the leader in fully integrated production switchers for government, broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications.

Company: Burbio

Booth: SPROCKIT Booth

Web: https://www.burbio.com/

Burbio aggregates school, government, library and local community event content, allowing for personalized distribution over video, mobile, web, Voice, and email - hyper local event information of unprecedented depth and relevance to consumers and residents.

Company: CamStreamer s.r.o.

Booth: SU13902

Web: https://camstreamer.com

CamStreamer s.r.o. is a leader in embedded SRT implementations and is the only developer of a highly effective embedded SRT implementation for Axis IP cameras. Our apps run inside top-of-the-line indoor and outdoor IP cameras from Axis Communications AB (www.axis.com), which means no computer or complicated setup is needed to accomplish quite a number of live broadcast tasks. Our embedded apps generate RTMP/HLS/SRT/MPEG-TS video stream, add dynamic overlay graphics into the video and automate live streaming with the use of schedules, triggers and API commands. Our focus is the media broadcast segment, automated streaming and 24/7 streaming.

Company: CASTUS

Booth: SU11514

Web: http://castus.tv/

CASTUS provides easy to use video scheduling servers and video on demand & live streaming solutions. Our playout servers are multi channel and multi input capable, accessible over a web browser, easy scheduling, integrates with OTT platforms like Roku and has support for closed captioning. CASTUS requires no transcoding and offers support for most file formats. CASTUS is easy to use, offers video editing capabilities, insert graphic overlays over HDSDI and IP outputs and so much more. CASTUS provides solutions for PEG stations, government TV, education, cruise ships, cable and newsroom, retirement communities and more. Come see a live demo.

Company: Cerebri AI

Booth: N3735SP-A

Web: https://www.cerebriai.com

Cerebri AI enables enterprises to measure the value of every customer interaction from the customer’s point of view. Our Cerebri CX product uses AI to extract and value previously unseen patterns from customer datasets, then provides individual scores and next-best-action strategies to increase brand engagement and accelerate business performance at scale. Our proprietary SaaS unifies software and data science within existing environments to enable end-to-end governance of inputs and outputs. Notable results include introducing machine learning into auto adjudication for a +$30B loan portfolio and increasing sales conversion 7x for a Fortune 100 company email campaign using Cerebri CX.

Company: Christie

Booth: SL4524

Web: www.christiedigital.com

Christie is a global visual and audio technologies company that continues to be the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors and complete system displays. Whether it’s retail displays, LED walls, Hollywood movies, mission critical command centers, projection mapping, or higher education, Christie display solutions deliver dynamic and stunning images. With a history of pushing technological boundaries by developing disruptive products and solutions, Christie continues to offer hardware, software, and professional services that make a difference in people’s lives. In 2018, AV Magazine named Christie the Most Influential Company of the past 20 years.

Company: CIARA, a Hypertec Brand

Booth: SL15207

Web: https://ciaratech.com

CIARA, a Hypertec brand, founded in 1984, is a global technology provider that specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, deployment, support and recycling of cutting-edge IT products. With its vast range of products and services including desktops, workstations, servers and storage, HPC products, high frequency servers, OEM services, deployment services, colocation services and IT asset disposition services, CIARA is considered to be one of the largest system manufacturers in North America and the only provider capable of offering a total hardware lifecycle management solution. The company’s products are employed worldwide by organizations small to large in the sectors of public cloud, content delivery, finance, aerospace, engineering, transportation, energy, government, education and defense. For more information, please visit www.ciaratech.com.

Company: Cinamaker

Booth: SU10510

Web: https://www.cinamaker.com/

Cinamaker is the iPad-based Video Production Platform that is fast, easy, fun, and affordable for ANYONE to successfully produce professional-grade video.

With Cinamaker, you will connect, preview, and record up to 4 iPhones, digital cameras, and external sources in perfect sync.

Live-edit between cameras and external sources in real-time or during playback.

Live stream to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and more.

Includes full media engine, Chroma-key, multi-track audio for adding graphics, images, video and audio files to your video production.

One-touch import to Apple Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere saves countless hours editing.

Company: Clear-Com

Booth: C6908

Web: www.clearcom.com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider of professional real-time communication solutions and services since 1968. We and our subsidiary, Trilogy Communications, offer market-proven intercom solutions that link people together through wired and wireless intercom systems and connectivity options.

Our history is rooted in technological advancements and innovations that deliver significant improvements to the way people collaborate when instant communication matters. In the markets we serve - broadcast, live performance, live events, sports, military, aerospace and government—our communication products consistently meet the demands for high-quality audio, reliability, scalability and low latency.

Company: Cloudian

Booth: SL 6821

Web: www.Cloudian.com

As 4K, 8K and higher resolution video volumes continue to grow, broadcast and production organizations need an active archive storage foundation for managing, protecting and fully leveraging this content. Ideal for capacity-intensive workflows, Cloudian’s petabyte-scalable, disk-based storage enables seamless collaboration across multiple locations, both on site and in the cloud. All storage is presented as a single pool that can be instantly accessed, searched and monetized, regardless of where content physically resides. And Cloudian delivers these benefits at up to 70% less cost than traditional SAN and NAS offerings. See how at https://cloudian.com/solutions/media-and-entertainment/

Company: Cobalt Digital

Booth: SL9111

Web: www.cobaltdigital.com

Cobalt Digital designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear initiative and the new RIST Forum, Cobalt supports best-of-breed interoperability platforms that simplify technological adoption. At the 2019 NAB Show, look for new 4K multiviewers, distribution amplifiers, image processors, and HEVC encoders for more efficient production environments. All Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company: CogniK

Booth: N3632

Web: www.cognik.net

CogniK built a hyper personalization platform to make your customer journey unique: improve conversion, engagement, and loyalty, reduce churn and optimize monetization.

We leverage our expertise in combining AI engines: facial recognition, object detection, natural language processing, and sentiment analysis.

Our strategy is to deliver high-level solutions to address the needs of video operators:

• increase video views (video recommendation, video thumbnails optimization)

• automate time-consuming tasks (automatic video tagging, video clipping, brand detection)

• improve profitability (content targeting for video ads, optimize locations for mid-roll ads)

Company: Coherent Logix

Booth: Renaissance Suite

Web: www.coherentlogix.com

Coherent Logix has created a revolutionary system platform solution that solves the power, performance and silicon area crisis in the semiconductor industry that is present today more so than at any time in history. Our solution enables new business and revenue models while providing ASIC performance in a product that is fully programmable and as easy to program as a PC. Quite simply, we extend Moore’s Law.

Coherent Logix’s unique computational and network memory fabric semiconductor solutions provide consumer electronic product manufacturers with the ability to meet the highly competitive, transformational and ever evolving market requirements of today’s communications mediums.

Company: Comrex

Booth: C2330

Web: www.comrex.com

Since 1961, Comrex has been in the vanguard of technical development, making use of innovative technologies for radio and television well before they hit the mainstream. Our ACCESS and BRIC-Link IP audio codecs use sophisticated audio transmission technology to ensure reliable broadcasts over challenging IP networks. We've used our years of experience in IP to develop our CrossLock tools to handle the unique demands of transmitting video, with the development of our LiveShot IP video technology. Throughout it all, we have continued to refine our telephone hybrid technology with products like VH2, and break new ground with products like Opal.

Company: Countable

Booth: N3436SP-B

Web: www.countable.us and www.CountableAction.com

Countable is the civic technology start-up with a steadfast belief that digital products can lower barriers to civic entry, build engaged audiences, and empower meaningful action. Whether you're a media organization, non-profit, candidate campaign, corporate social responsibility team, public affairs firm, or anyone else looking to build digital communities, we’re your platform to deepen audience engagement.

Company: CueScript

Booth: C2622

Web: www.cuescript.tv

CueScript is a Teleprompting company with a difference.

With design for purpose, ingenuity and quality at the forefront, CueScript have developed a range of exciting Teleprompting products and is home to the world’s first complete IP-based solution.

IP is included throughout the product line, but features in addition to conventional connections, as we recognize that not everyone is ready for full IP just yet. This allows for choice of connectivity and future-proofs your purchase.

For CueScript, customer service is paramount, with attention to details from initial contact, to installation, to after-sale support.

CueScript; Prompters with style, people with passion.

Company: Dalet Digital Media Systems

Booth: SL6610

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: DALE.PA

Web: https://www.dalet.com

Dalet enables media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and efficiently, maximizing the value of assets. Dalet offers collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet will showcase at NAB the new Remote Editing framework, which offers multimedia editing capabilities and speed to editors working in the field or remote offices; Dalet OnePlay multi-platform studio automation solution; Dalet Media Cortex, the AI cloud service to augment media workflows, and Dalet Galaxy five, the latest evolution of the industry-leading MAM, Workflow Orchestration and Editorial platform.

Company: DALIM SOFTWARE

Booth: SL15406

Web: www.dalim.com

Media production and distribution remains a labor-intensive, high-cost and high-risk business. DALIM ES is a collaborative digital asset production and management platform, delivering services ranging from online video approval workflows to a web-based production environment for all participants of the production cycle. ES lets users plan, execute and control any aspect of media production, regardless of the final use of the output. It offers timeline annotating, transcoding for viewing on multiple platforms, and connectivity to other third party tools. This means not only the ability to support video files, but also managing and driving them in an approvals-based business workflow.

Company: Dan Dugan Sound Design

Booth: C1118

Web: http://www.dandugan.com

The inventor of the automatic microphone mixer, Dan Dugan, will be at NAB showing his comprehensive line of automixing products. Dugan automixers offer versatile I/O, with options for analog, AES digital, ADAT, Dante and MADI interfaces. Also on display will be the Sound Devices 633 portable mixer, which implements Dugan automixing. Dan Dugan Sound Design won a coveted Cinema Audio Society award in February 2019 for the automixing algorithm implemented in this product. “Dugans” are used worldwide for management of multiple live microphones, usually in unscripted events such as talk shows, meetings, lectures, debates, sportscasts and conferencing.

Company: Decentrix, Inc.

Booth: SU8721

Web: www.decentrix.com

Decentrix is a globally focused data technology company that has developed solutions which maximize advertising and content revenues across all media distribution platforms for Brand Advertisers, Telecommunications and Media and Entertainment companies.

Decentrix’s patent pending AI for Media™ technology, powers our solutions for cross-media planning, inventory optimization, rate card maximization, Frictionless Trading™, content ROI analytics and consolidated billing to maximize revenue opportunities with transformative intelligence. This uniquely focused capability builds on our deep industry experience and results in substantially enhanced revenue outcomes across entire portfolios of our client’s businesses including traditional linear, digital, addressable, and mobile media

Company: Deluxe Entertainment

Booth: Wynn/Encore Hospitality Suites

Web: https://www.bydeluxe.com/

Deluxe is the leading video creation-to-distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through Deluxe One, an intuitive cloud-based platform that unifies every stage of the content lifecycle, creators and distributors can access a seamless way to manage the creation, transformation, packaging and delivery of content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's unmatched scale, experience and expertise to enable virtual services and platform solutions that make it simple for them to realize their visions and deliver them to anyone.

Company: Dialight

Booth: C1135

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: DIA (London Stock Exchange)

Web: www.dialight.com

The innovation and market leader in LED Obstruction solutions for more than 20 years, Dialight offers the industry’s most comprehensive, energy-efficient and reliable line of LED-based obstruction solution systems in the world. Every Dialight system is fully FAA certified and Transport Canada and ICAO compliant for dependability and performance you can trust. Our precision patented optics ensure maximum safety with minimal ground scatter for community-friendly illumination. Dialight systems feature small, light-weight flash heads for easy installation and reduced wind resistance. Our zero-maintenance fixtures virtually eliminate tower climbs and unplanned site visits for years, dramatically reducing maintenance costs and non-compliance risk.

Company: dotstudioPRO

Booth: SU11112

Web: https://www.dotstudiopro.com/

dotstudioPRO is the next generation Online Video SaaS Platform. Powering clients’ multi-device streaming services, dotstudioPRO enables content owners to monetize premium content and syndicate it everywhere, making it easy for them to find an audience in a highly fragmented online video ecosystem.

dotstudioPRO's CMS launches clients, across Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV in less than 8 weeks. The platform also offers player-less video syndication feeds to over 30+ platforms like VEWD and XUMO, just to name a few. dotstudioPRO's clients include Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, American Beauty Star (Lifetime), Pocket Watch (Kids MCN), All Def Digital (MCN). To find out more visit dotstudioPRO.com

Company: DynaMount LLC

Booth: C1047

Web: https://dynamount.com/

DynaMount is the world leader in remote microphone steering and positioning. Our products allow for real-time adjustments to the position and orientation of any affixed microphone, ensuring that the best possible sound is captured no matter where the action moves.

Our new Echo-PT™ is the only pan/tilt system purpose built specifically for microphones. Its silent motion, LAN/internet control capabilities, and reference camera for remote monitoring allow it to meet the demanding needs of broadcasters and filmmakers.