Animas Data Solutions Announces Release of ProviderClenz℠

|April 3, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Animas Data Solutions, a developer of provider data governance and management technology for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans, today announced the release of ProviderClenz. As the company’s base-level offering, ProviderClenz automates the process of cleaning a health plan’s provider data, virtually eliminating demographic errors on an ‘as needed’ basis.
How it works
ProviderClenz reduces the administrative burden and closes crucial revenue leakage points by ‘scrubbing and enriching’ provider data. The platform’s proprietary data curation process is easy to implement and requires no contact with providers, thereby removing the concern of provider abrasion.
Quickly executed as a one-time transaction, a health plan’s provider data and claims data are ingested into the ProviderClenz platform. From there, the information is run through a proprietary and sophisticated data curation, enrichment, and grading algorithm cluster. The output is a pristine provider data set to power more accurate HEDIS® and Risk Analytics, as well as Encounter Reporting submission results; closing often-undetected revenue leakage points.
Bad provider data costs health plans big money
“For HEDIS, Risk Analytics and Encounter Reporting managers charged with the annual submission of provider data files to CMS overseers, the task of ensuring provider data accuracy can be overwhelming,” said Mark Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions. “Even more worrisome than the administrative burden, the submission of error-filled provider data files could result in the loss of quality and risk-related revenue. Simply put, bad provider data costs health plans more than they realize.”
* HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)
About Animas Data Solutions, LLC
Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs, lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.
Animas Data Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer markets.
ProviderLenz, the company’s flagship technology platform facing off against the problem of continuously changing provider data, curates and disseminates enriched provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes for ALL payer use cases based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master Provider Index. This means that all operational processes within a payer’s organization are always using the same and most up-to-date provider data available. All this is achieved with a single vendor and with no changes to a payer’s current IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005566/en/
