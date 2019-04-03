2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: EditShare to Moonlighting

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for the NAB Show. Listed below are exhibitor profiles from EditShare to Moonlighting.

Company: EditShare

Booth: SL8016

Web: www.editshare.com

EditShare’s fluid media ecosystem facilitates sharing of content and ideas through organized access of media on an open platform that integrates all industry standard video and audio editing systems, color grading solutions and visual effects applications. Its EditShare EFS enterprise scale-out storage solution offers embedded tools for sharing media and collaborating across departments, across sites, and around the world. Flow MAM provides a smart control layer and governance for managing and automating media processes on-premise or in the cloud. EditShare QScan offers automated quality control, ensuring creatives that the media files they are working with are meeting industry compliance.

Company: Egatel

Booth: SU9507

Web: www.egatel.es

Egatel is a highly specialized and skilled company on the development and manufacturing of Digital and RF products devoted to Terrestrial Broadcasting and Satellite Connectivity.

On the Terrestrial Broadcasting, the company supplies solutions for Radio/TV Broadcasting that meet the professional market needs globally. The portfolio of products and services includes transmitters, re-transmitters and gap fillers, as well as engineering works combined with turnkey projects and the supply of ancillary equipment, when required.

On the satellite field, the product lines focus to provide the market with low cost solutions for the delivery of high value satellite services, like IoT, or M2M.

Company: ELBER SRL

Booth: N4520

Web: www.elber.it

At NAB 2019 Elber will showcase its new Wayber II analog FM/digital (QPSK, 16-64QAM) microwave link.

Able to transport L+R, AES-EBU, MPX and SCA signals, the company says the unit offers quality performance both in signal processing and microwave applications.

The back panel hosts all I/O connectors either for baseband and RF signals. If inputs are left and right channel, the transmitter can also act as a stereo encoder, generating the MPX signal adding SCA sub-carriers or (optionally) creating RDS data through the UECP protocol over a RS-232 interface.

Company: ETC

Booth: C4441

Web: http://www.etcconnect.com/

ETC is a leading manufacturer of lighting and rigging equipment for studios, live entertainment, and architectural installations. Employing more than 1,300 people worldwide, ETC offers acclaimed 24/7/365 technical support, with an extensive, in-house service staff and an international network of more than 300 authorized service centers. ETC’s award-winning products include lighting-control systems, such as the sophisticated line of Eos consoles, budget-friendly ColorSource desks, and High End Systems’ renowned Hog 4 consoles. ETC has lighting solutions designed to look beautiful in person and on camera, with luminaires including the Source Four LED Series 2 Daylight HD and ColorSource Spot Pearl.

Company: Etere Pte Ltd

Booth: SL5616

Web: www.etere.com

Etere was established in 1987. It is amongst the worldwide leaders in Media Asset Management (MAM) and channel-in-a-box software solutions. Etere Media Enterprise Resource Planning (MERP) framework of scalable solutions are used by media enterprises across the end-to-end workflow. Etere MERP modular software including MAM, Airsales, Ad Insertion, Playout Automation, Broadcast Management System, HSM Archive, Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), Broadcast Management System, Broadcast video over IP, Censorship, Closed Captioning and Subtitle Management are built with an innovative architecture, offering the best flexibility and reliability in the market. Etere headquarters is in Singapore and it provides worldwide 24/7 support.

Company: FileCatalyst

Booth: SL12116

Web: www.filecatalyst.com

FileCatalyst is an Emmy® award-winning pioneer in managed file transfers and a world leading accelerated file transfer solution provider.

FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods including FTP and is hundreds of times faster.

Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit www.filecatalyst.com or on Twitter @FileCatalyst.

Company: FilmConvert

Booth: C3359MR

Web: www.filmconvert.com

FilmConvert enables you to add film color and grain to your video in a few simple clicks. With 19 film stocks to choose from and support for the widest range of cameras from mirrorless and DSLRs up to digital cinema cameras, you can achieve beautiful, cinematic-looking results even under the tightest deadline.

New from FilmConvert in 2019: CineMatch is a camera-matching solution to take the fear and frustration out of matching footage from different camera sources, allowing you to preserve your editor’s precious time and concentration for telling your story.

Company: Filmfabriek

Booth: SL8826

Web: www.filmfabriek.nl

FilmFabriek developed the HDS+: a sprocketless frame-by-frame scanner to digitize film.

Wetgate scanning, adjustable LED lighting and on-the-fly RGB gamma correction will ensure the best quality of the captured frame. Our scanners are used worldwide to digitize (s)8mm, (s)16mm, 17.5 and 9.5mm Pathé in high-end quality.

Our scanners are modular, easy to service and designed to offer competitive scanning services.

The Filmfabriek HDS+ film scanner makes old film look like fresh film again!

Company: Fincons Group

Booth: SU9024CM

Web: www.finconsgroup.com

Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, Fincons has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. With over 1400 employees worldwide and more than 35 years of experience in consulting and system integration, Fincons Group has offices in the US, UK, Italy and Switzerland.

Company: Flanders Scientific, Inc.

Booth: SL6328

Web: http://flandersscientific.com/ or http://www.shopfsi.com/

Flanders Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of reference grade monitors and color management devices to the broadcast and post production industries. We are based in Alpharetta, GA.

Company: FOR-A

Booth: C5016

Web: www.for-a.com

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

Company: Fotodiox, Inc.

Booth: C8738

Web: www.fotodioxpro.com

Fotodiox has been continuously crafting new products to meet the demands of the changing world of media, content and fine art creation since 2004. Fotodiox provides high-quality, affordable accessories such as WonderPana wide-angle filter systems, Fusion Smart AF Lens adapters, award-winning GoTough accessories for GoPro and the groundbreaking FACTOR and FlapJack families of LED lighting. Fotodiox products allow you to unlock your creativity in the fields of still photography and motion pictures.

Company: Frame.io

Booth: SL2426

Web: http://frame.io

Frame.io is your hub for all things video. The leader in video review and collaboration, Frame.io is where video professionals across the entire spectrum—from freelance to enterprise—come to review, approve and deliver video. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution. We make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly across web and mobile.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners and Jared Leto. To learn more please visit http://frame.io.

Company: Glensound Electronics Ltd

Booth: N5015

Web: www.glensound.com

With annual sales exceeding $5 million, we are at the forefront of innovative design and manufacture of quality audio broadcast equipment. We specialise in Network Audio, announcers’ and communication equipment, and with distribution across the globe, our products are available and supported worldwide. Our products are designed and manufactured in our own UK factories, in Maidstone, Kent, ensuring complete quality control from first design to finished product.

These qualities make Glensound market leaders in the field. At Glensound, our passion for broadcast audio is as strong today as it was when we started out 52 years ago.

Company: GliaCloud

Booth: N2439

Web: https://www.gliacloud.com/en/

GliaStudio is an innovative platform which empowers teams to create videos in minutes with video automation technology. GliaStudio provides a smarter video creation experience for publishers, marketers, and bloggers.

• Simplify the video production process with text-to-video technology

• Automatically produce customized, short form videos at scale

• Support live sports event highlights

• Utilize high quality media assets and templates to make amazing videos

• Provide customized video service for media, e-commerce platforms, and video platforms

GliaStudio was designed to facilitate the video creating process. It reduces tedious video production-related tasks with AI technology for all content creators.

Company: Globant, LLC

Booth: Wynn Parlor Suite

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: GLOB

Web: https://www.globant.com/

Globant is a technology services and digital strategy consulting firm. We create digital journeys for our clients and their customers, and we use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive fields to empower organizations in every way.

Globant has more than 8400 professionals in 13 countries working for companies like Google, LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others. We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape Report for the last two years in a row (2016 and 2017), and are featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

Company: GLOOKAST

Booth: SU8506

Web: www.glookast.com

GLOOKAST simplifies digital media workflows by providing solutions for the most critical aspects of the production process:

• File Transcoding and Ingest solutions (Media Transformer, Media Producer)

• Multi-Channel, Multi Res, Multi-Destination SDI & IP Ingest Solutions (Gloobox Capturer)

• Control systems for feed ingest (Scheduler)

• Control Systems for studio and live events production (LiveOps)

• Distributed Media Services: Park, Retrieve, Transform, Outgest, Connect and Distribute (Media|Services)

GLOOKAST products are widely used by some of the most prestigious media conglomerates in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Israel, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, India, Dubai and China.

Company: Glyph Production Technologies

Booth: SL 13905

Web: https://www.glyphtech.com/

Twenty five years may not seem like a long time, but for a digital data storage company it's a significant achievement. When technologies come and go almost as fast as the businesses that provide them, two and a half decades is something to be proud of.

At Glyph, we honor our past — but we've built our reputation by looking to the future. Our uncompromising focus on simple elegance and rock-solid reliability for the most demanding workflows has won the hard-earned respect of professional content creators around the world. We keep that respect with our service and support, as well as the best warranty in the business.

Whether you're laying down tracks, editing video or backing up precious photos... On the road with a mobile drive or in the studio with a lightning fast RAID... You can trust Glyph when storage matters most.

Company: GOAL SPORT software

Booth: SL15511

Web: www.goalsport.software

Goal Sport Software provides systems for in-house broadcasting in sport venues. Our products include software solutions for content management, live production, statistics and video refereeing.

With Goal Sport Software you can easily control scoreboards, perimeter screens, giant screens, digital signage and other devices within the stadium such as sound, speakers and lights.

Our solutions have been helping club managers and broadcasters around the world to get additional value and increase revenue on game days.

Rely on our vast experience as integrators and count on Goal Sport Software to enhance fan experience and create an appealing atmosphere in your arena, stadium or event.

Company: Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.

Booth: C4409

Web: www.hitachikokusai.us

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Co, Ltd. is highly regarded for the outstanding quality, reliability and price/performance value of its innovative camera solutions for the broadcast and professional video production markets. At the 2019 NAB Show, the company will unveil the SK-HD1800 camera, which combines advanced CMOS imaging with a motorized filter wheel for remote operation to deliver spectacular image quality for mobile and event-based productions even in venues with challenging LED lighting and displays. The company will also showcase updates for two compact box camera models, adding HDR support to the DK-H200 while further enhancing the visual quality of the DK-Z50.

Company: Hive Lighting

Booth: C10345

Web: www.hivelighting.com

Hive Lighting is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of groundbreaking LED & Plasma lighting for the television & entertainment industry. Hive will be showcasing new products and additional accessories exclusively at the NAB Trade Show for both their omni-color LED and plasma product lines. Feel free to stop by the booth or schedule a meeting through your NAB App -- And try the industry's most versatile lights for yourself!

Company: IdeaNova Technologies,Inc

Booth: SU11122

Web: https://ideanovatech.com

IdeaNova Technologies is a leader in providing solutions for secure streaming in autonomous environments—planes, trains, automobiles and more. At NAB we're featuring our just announced Hardened Secure Server Platform, the first product to implement new studio requirements for onboard DRM license servers. It can serve DRM licenses for video-on-demand or live streaming content.

Company: IDenTV LLC

Booth: SL14917

Web: WWW.IDENTV.COM

IDenTV enables all constituents of the media ecosystem to leverage the power of advanced A.I. Powered multimedia analytics and technologies for next generation content management and search tools that enable greater actionability, monetization tools to increase and measure ROI.

IDenTV’s suite of over 30+ Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Computer Vision, Automated Speech Recognition, Machine Translation and Natural Language processing engines provide unparalleled automation, optimization and big data analytics for data-driven decision making that had been unattainable in the past.

Company: IEEE Broadcast Technology Society

Booth: LN3

Web: https://bts.ieee.org/

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a membership organization open to everyone in the broadcast industry and allied fields.

The BTS mission is to serve the needs of its members; to enhance their professional knowledge by keeping them informed of the latest research results and industry trends, and provide enriching educational and networking opportunities.

Now is the time to become a member of BTS and take advantage of the member benefits.

Company: Imagine Products, Inc.

Booth: SL13605

Web: https://www.imagineproducts.com/

Imagine Products develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their video assets. The theme at their booth this year will be “new” and “flexible.” They’ll be showing off ShotPut Pro 2019 with an iPhone app and MHL reports, the new comparison application TrueCheck, their Imagine Cloud that carries the tag line connecting your workflow and partnerships with Codex and Frame.io integration. Recently Imagine Products released a new website, activation system and license options like rentals. Workflows around the world will become more efficient and streamlined with these new tools.

Company: InSync Technology Ltd

Booth: SL 7412

Web: www.insync.tv

Specialists in motion compensated standards conversion since 2003, InSync will demonstrate at NAB2019 FrameFormer, the only software motion compensated frame rate converter targeting CPU deployment. FrameFormer provides exceptional conversion quality while avoiding the need for specialist hardware.

FrameFormer is available as plug-ins for Dalet Amberfin, Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro, Marquise Technologies MIST, Odyssey Mark, and Imagine Communications' SelenioFlex™ File framework, as well as via custom integration for your specific workflow. FrameFormer conversion is also available as a cloud-based service via InSync's partner Hiscale.

Come and see how InSync can help you monetize your assets at SL 7412.

Company: International Supplies

Booth: C11819

Web: www.internationalsupplies.com

With more than thirty years in the industry, International Supplies has introduced many unique and innovative brands and products to the market. We feature CAMLAST Premium Power Solutions: Professional Gold Mount and V-Mount batteries, including for RED, chargers, adapters, plates and connecting cables; EXPLORER Cases, the finest molded, customizable protective cases on the planet for cameras, lenses, and other sensitive equipment, including lighting, sliders, tripods and stands. EXPLORER Cases are built stronger to last longer. They are To HELL and Back TOUGH! And easyCover is the unique protective cover system for all major DSLRs and mirrorless cameras and lenses.

Company: iSmart Video Co., Ltd.

Booth: C2454

Web: www.ismart-cctv.com

We have fifteen years of experience in design and manufacture of video cameras. Our R&D team consist of Doctors, Masters and senior engineers majored in AI tracking, video analysis, HD, IP technology. iSmart Video has been awarded as National Hi-tech Enterprise; we are ISO9001 certified.

Our products are widely sold with warm acceptance from our customers all over the world. Meanwhile, we are providing ODM/OEM services to global brands. Customer satisfaction is the principle of our business. And this is also the energy that keeps us moving forward.

Company: Ittiam Systems

Booth: Westgate C-Tower

Web: www.ittiam.com

Ittiam – the trusted solutions provider in the field of online media creation, consumption and visual analytics – will showcase its advanced video processing products powered by ML at NAB 2019. Top in the list are its fastest AV1 encoder with gains over HEVC, and its ML driven CAE solution – THINKode. Ittiam will also demonstrate the first of its kind transcoding solution running on AWS A1 instances powered by ARM cores, and low latency HEVC for video collaboration. With Ittiam’s solutions, you will be well positioned to maximize your investments in video and deliver awesome customer experience. More @ https://www.ittiam.com/nab-2019/

Company: JK Audio

Booth: C6706

Web: www.jkaudio.com

JK Audio offers a full line of telecom and intercom interface solutions for Remote Broadcasts, Interviews, Talk Shows, IFB, and behind the scenes communications.

New for NAB2019:

-AutoHybrid IP2 VoIP Hybrid gets the Opus codec.

-BlueDriver F3 Wireless Audio Interface now with Headphone Output.

-RemoteAmp Stereo Headphone Amplifier now with 3.5 mm stereo input.

Company: JUMP Data-Driven Video

Booth: 3438SP-A

Web: https://www.jumptvs.com/

Suite of data-driven solutions for video service providers to increase monetization through business intelligence, advanced predictive analytics, personalization of the video experience, and marketing automation.

JUMP is allowing video industry transformation to the next generation of video services for the next generation of video customers. JUMP´s vision is that data and its effective use will be the new competitive advantage in the next phase of the video industry.

JUMP is built on the foundations of cutting-edge Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technology customized for the video industry. Leading companies around the world are already improving their video business using JUMP.

Company: JW Winco

Booth: Central Hall - C1213

Web: www.jwwinco.com

JW Winco is a leading source for metric and inch standard parts for industry. For over 40 years, JW Winco has been known for its high-quality, ergonomically-shaped and aesthetically-pleasing products. We have an extensive selection of adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand cranks, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, toggle clamps, casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and more. JW Winco is ISO 9001:2015 certified and also offers secondary machining and assembly.

Company: Kazuhm

Booth: N2739

Web: www.kazuhm.com

Kazuhm is a next generation workload processing platform that allows organizations to recapture their existing IT resources and intelligently manage work across a fabric of Desktops, Data Center, Cloud, and Edge/IoT. Benefits include lower IT/Cloud costs, enhanced security, improved performance and reduction of latency by enabling the right work to be processed on the right resource for the right reason. The intuitive UI makes it easy for users, reducing their dependence on IT support. Our SDK enables rapid application deployment both internally and to our Application Marketplace.

Company: Klarrio

Booth: SU7514

Web: www.klarrio.com

Klarrio is a systems integration, consulting and software development firm specializing in the digital transformation of large-scale enterprises. The company offers a one-stop resource for professional and integration services that require cloud-native/Open Source expertise, and provides a strategic bridge between legacy IT systems and emerging technological solutions, such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, advanced analytics, and elastic-service deployments. Klarrio is based in Antwerp, Belgium, and has North American headquarters in Apex, North Carolina, and offices in Sydney, Australia and Aachen, Germany. (www.klarrio.com)

Company: Kron Technologies Inc

Booth: C12145

Web: www.krontech.ca

Kron Technologies is the maker of the industry disrupting Chronos 1.4 high speed camera. Chronos 1.4 is a purpose-designed, professional high-speed camera in the palm of your hand. With a 1.4 gigapixel-per-second throughput, you can capture stunning high-speed video at up to 1280x1024 resolution. Frame rate ranges from 1,057fps at full resolution, up to 38,500fps at minimum resolution. Our presence has been felt from our home country in Canada, from the USA, to the far reaches of Europe and Asia. We aim to provide the most cost effective high speed imaging solutions to every corner of the world. Our easy to use interface and autonomous design make the Chronos line great for debugging and videography. The Chronos is great for sports and wildlife capture with trigger settings allowing you to capture just the right moment in time. Please see our website for more details on the Chronos line of high speed cameras.

Please email us for more information about our ring project and purchases over five Chronos cameras: [email protected] .

Company: LAOWA

Booth: C11738

Web: http://www.venuslens.net/

Venus Optics - Laowa Lens is a new manufacturer of unique photography and cinema lenses. Our team of optical designers has more than 20 years’ experience and previously designed lenses for Japanese and German manufacturers.

Venus Optics have been focusing on making high quality ultra-wide angle and macro lenses for different systems and have recently launched several unique Cine glasses including the Laowa 24mm f/14 Macro Probe lens and also the Laowa OOOM 25-100 Cine Zoom lens.

Company: Levels Beyond

Booth: AWS Booth SU2202, Wasabi Booth SL14508

Web: https://www.levelsbeyond.com

Media companies looking to speed up production, gain efficiencies through automated workflows, orchestrate and monetize their media inventories while increasing audience reach, need more than a MAM or a DAM to get there. Reach Engine is a platform in a category all its own. With Reach Engine, users are empowered to scale up their output without added hardware, and gain the ability to integrate with other media tools for seamless and time saving workflows. The new Reach Engine 2.6 features deep integrations with AWS services including Cognition, MediaConvert, S3 and S3 Glacier for unprecedented convenience and creative power.

Company: Light & Motion

Booth: C12331

Web: www.lightandmotion.com

Pioneering portable LED lighting technology for on-location professionals, the innovative Stella platform transforms lighting setup and utility. From illuminating spontaneous action with a single handheld light to 3-point designs that can be set up in mere minutes, Stella by Light & Motion is the choice for compact, portable lighting.

Company: Logitek Electronic Systems

Booth: C1916

Web: http://www.logitekaudio.com

Now in its 40th year, Logitek designs and manufactures advanced, affordable AoIP audio routers and consoles for Radio and TV. Logitek has always focused on high density I/O in its audio routing products, offering a large number of analog and digital inputs and outputs in a minimum of rack space. In addition to AoIP operation, Logitek now offers AES67 and Dante I/O. Logitek consoles offer touchscreen control of all router functions and provide full broadcast functionality including up to 24 mix-minus busses, scene selects, profanity delays and frame delay. Logitek is based in Houston, Texas.

Company: M2A Media

Booth: SL5121

Web: www.m2amedia.tv

M2A Media supports broadcasters and sports rights holders challenged with the increasing demands of successfully delivering live events at scale.

Our API driven cloud-native technology is backed up with 24/7 operational support and mission critical SLAs. For M2A's customers, speed of innovation keeps them at the vanguard of live delivery by optimising the viewer experience. Our progressive engineering and agile approach enables that confident, continuous and rapid deployment.

Our Live Streaming and Live Capture products are trusted by global broadcasters and OTT platforms, such as BBC, ITV, DAZN and Channel 4.

Company: Magewell Electronics

Booth: SU5724

Web: www.magewell.com

Magewell develops innovative solutions for video and audio capture, conversion, streaming and playout. The simplicity, performance, cost-effectiveness and reliability of Magewell’s products make them the preferred choice of video professionals, integrators and OEMs for applications including live streaming, production, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, video conferencing, digital signage and more. Demonstrations will include the new Pro Convert family of NDI encoders and decoders for bridging traditional video signals with live IP-based workflows; new models in our Pro Capture family of capture cards; updates to our intuitive Ultra Stream standalone streaming encoder; our award-winning USB Capture Plus external devices; and more.

Company: Mandozzi Elettronica S.A.

Booth: N4520

Web: https://www.mandozzi.ch/

Mandozzi designs and manufactures special high-tech products in the field of audio signal and data transmission and processing.

MANDOZZI is a Swiss quality trademark. The Company supplies digital audio routers, digital audio mixing consoles and IP codecs equipment for the TV and the Radio market.

The Company’s core business are Digital Audio Mixing Consoles. In the last years, through partnerships and strategic investments in R&D, new projects have been opened to create digital audio managing systems with audio I/O and controls sharing and HW/SW modular concept. High scalability, high performance and high efficiency are the main goals that MANDOZZI achieved.

Company: Marshall Electronics

Booth: C6508

Web: http://www.marshall-usa.com/

Marshall Electronics will showcase its latest broadcast offerings, including three cameras and two new monitors, at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth C6508). The latest camera offerings from Marshall include the compact true 4K60 Marshall CV420-CS, a 4K60 solution suitable for use in live events, cinema, ProAV, and any 4K video workflow. Marshall will also showcase its compact true 4K30 Marshall CV380-CS and the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12. New from Marshall’s monitor offerings is the Marshall V-LCD173HR Production Monitor and the Marshall V-R241-4K Master Confidence Monitor, an ultra-high-definition interface that is perfect for remote production trucks, broadcast studios and editing rooms.

Company: Maxon

Booth: SL #6324

Web: https://www.maxon.net/en/

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/2019-nab-show/MaxonNABShow2019/

Maxon, leading developer of professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering solutions, returns as an exhibitor to the 2019 NAB Show to showcase the power and versatility its acclaimed 3D software application, Cinema 4D, delivers to next-generation content creators. Daily at the Maxon booth, #SL 6324, a stellar lineup of 3D guest artists will share techniques and valuable insights to illustrate the capabilities in Cinema 4D that have inspired the creation of some of today’s most celebrated film, broadcast, multimedia and visualization projects. Check C4DLive for details on artist presenters and live streaming schedules.

Company: Media Creek, Inc.

Booth: N3127

Web: https://www.mediacreek.net/

Media Creek is a holding company and incubator of digital audio-centric companies empowering both audio publishers and advertisers. Their portfolio, which includes EmpireStreaming and Live365, focuses on digital audio and podcast CDN and hosting, micro-casting, content curation, royalty compliance platforms, monetization services, and audio advertising technology innovation.

Company: Media Excel Inc

Booth: SU6710

Web: www.mediaexcel.com

Media Excel defines the multi-screen transcoding standard for video delivery across head-end, cloud and edge distribution networks. Media Excel’s HERO product line is a software-based Live and VoD encoding/transcoding solution for contribution and distribution of adaptive multi-screen video.

HERO natively supports all adaptive delivery technologies including Low Latency CMAF, as well as DRM and ad-insertion workflows. HERO supports real-time HEVC compression up to UHD/4K60p with HDR for on-premise, virtual and cloud architectures.

HERO powers the most high-profile services worldwide, including AT&T, Verizon, Telus, RTL, Orange, NFL, NBA, MTV, IMG, VevoTV, Korea-Telecom, Level3, LG, Arqiva, Encompass, Akamai etc.

Company: Mediapro

Booth: SL6827

Web: https://www.mediapro.tv

Mediapro is a world leading audiovisual group with 56 offices across four continents. Established as one of the leaders in sports rights distribution, with exclusive global TV rights of some of the most important competitions of national teams and clubs, Mediapro has produced over 50 films and its programs have been broadcast worldwide. Mediapro has produced over 50 films and its programs have been broadcast worldwide. Innovation is one of Mediapro’s staples, using the latest technology in sports production, film, broadcasting, design, playout, post-production services to fulfill the most ambitious projects. Channel Origination, OTT/Streaming, breaking news are also part of the services that Mediapro has been providing its customers for 25 years.

Company: Meinberg

Booth: N3124

Web: https://www.meinbergglobal.com

Meinberg is a global leader in time synchronization solutions. As an AIMS member Meinberg supports the transition from SDI to IP in the broadcast industry. As PTP is the selected technology for synchronizing studio equipment over IP, Meinberg can provide GPS synchronized grandmaster solutions that are already well-established in other industries for many years. Meinberg synchronization products can easily be integrated into a hybrid SDI/IP scenario, by serving PTP and traditional genlock signals like black burst or word clock generated from a common time base. Customers rely on Meinberg equipment because of its future-proof approach, scalability and flexibility.

Company: Mirada PLC

Booth: SU9414

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: MIRA

Web: www.mirada.tv

Mirada is a leading provider of products and services to digital TV operators and broadcasters worldwide. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on being a pioneer in the world of digital TV. Mirada’s core focus is to provide operators with the ultimate viewing experience for their viewers, by offering an entire ecosystem of end-to-end products across set-top boxes, smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and connected devices, delivered with a seamless and state-of-the-art UI.

Mirada’s multiscreen technology, acclaimed for satisfying even the most demanding audiences, has been deployed by some of the biggest names in the telco world, including Televisa, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media and the BBC. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico.

Company: MOG TECHNOLOGIES

Booth: SU7510

Web: https://www.mog-technologies.com/

MOG delivers end-to-end solutions, from acquisition to delivery. Including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; quality control and playback; closed captioning; support for 8K, HFR and HDR workflows; live streaming from and into any cloud platform or social media network; OTT Platform for video management and monetization; Production Analytics for automation and orchestration; AI for monitoring of production activities and resources; and the ultimate AR solutions to build a Virtual Studio.

Company: Moonlighting

Booth: N3436SP-C

Web: https://www.moonlighting.com